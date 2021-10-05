https://sputniknews.com/20211005/ufos-cause-lightning-blogger-claims-over-strange-silent-storm-video-1089685390.html

UFOs 'Cause Lightning,' Blogger Claims Over 'Strange Silent Storm' Video

UFOs 'Cause Lightning,' Blogger Claims Over 'Strange Silent Storm' Video

The blogger argued that UFOs may be “creating the lightning in order to harvest some of its energy or special particles of energy that we have not yet... 05.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-05T15:19+0000

2021-10-05T15:19+0000

2021-10-05T15:19+0000

storm

ufo

video

lightning

viral

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107647/15/1076471501_0:97:1024:673_1920x0_80_0_0_557f4dd5e57756c1557a1ecdab81294e.jpg

Blogger Scott C. Waring, who previously speculated about the prospects of alien technology potentially causing a solar explosion big enough to “wipe out life on Earth,” has recently made yet another outlandish claim about the alleged capabilities of UFOs. After reviewing a video of a “strange silent lightning storm” supposedly spotted over New Jersey last month, where a peculiar-looking cube-like shape can be glimpsed among the clouds, Waring alleges that UFOs can produce lightning (the veracity of the footage in question could not be immediately confirmed).The blogger also went on to declare that “this is 100 percent real and absolute proof that UFOs do cause lightning,” though he did not elaborate on exactly how he arrived at this conclusion.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

storm, ufo, video, lightning, viral