UFOs 'Cause Lightning,' Blogger Claims Over 'Strange Silent Storm' Video

Blogger Scott C. Waring, who previously speculated about the prospects of alien technology potentially causing a solar explosion big enough to “wipe out life on Earth,” has recently made yet another outlandish claim about the alleged capabilities of UFOs. After reviewing a video of a “strange silent lightning storm” supposedly spotted over New Jersey last month, where a peculiar-looking cube-like shape can be glimpsed among the clouds, Waring alleges that UFOs can produce lightning (the veracity of the footage in question could not be immediately confirmed).The blogger also went on to declare that “this is 100 percent real and absolute proof that UFOs do cause lightning,” though he did not elaborate on exactly how he arrived at this conclusion.
The blogger argued that UFOs may be “creating the lightning in order to harvest some of its energy or special particles of energy that we have not yet discovered."
“It’s a well-known fact among UFO researchers that UFOs cause natural disasters,” he wrote in his blog. “UFO also cause lightning...to what end in unknown, but when they are in the area...the UFOs speed increases and the movement often becomes erratic and unpredictable. So from that I would assume that the UFOs are creating the lightning in order to harvest some of its energy or special particles of energy that we have not yet discovered, but may be used to power up the alien craft.”
