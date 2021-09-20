Registration was successful!
'Multiple Injuries' Reported in Shooting at Virginia High School

Alien Tech Could Cause 'Solar Explosion' That Might 'Wipe Out Life on Earth', Blogger Claims
Alien Tech Could Cause 'Solar Explosion' That Might 'Wipe Out Life on Earth', Blogger Claims
The blogger suggested that the shapes in the video he brought up supposedly were “alien technology shooting around the sun to collect an as-yet-unknown... 20.09.2021, Sputnik International
A trio of UFOs were spotted passing by the Sun last month, says Scott C. Waring, a blogger with a penchant for drawing attention to various incidents that may or may not have been caused by supposed extraterrestrial civilisations.Pointing at a YouTube video that was apparently taken thanks to the ESA/NASA Helioviewer Project, and which apparently depicts a "solar explosion", Waring argued that three vaguely rectangular shapes that briefly appear on screen are UFOs.The blogger even went on to speculate that this scene is “absolute proof that our sun is being mined by alien technology 24/7 non-stop and could inadvertently cause a solar explosion so big...that it could wipe out life on Earth within a few minutes."He did not, however, elaborate on how exactly he arrived at this conclusion.
explosion, ufo, video, sun, viral

Alien Tech Could Cause 'Solar Explosion' That Might 'Wipe Out Life on Earth', Blogger Claims

17:05 GMT 20.09.2021
Andrei Dergalin
The blogger suggested that the shapes in the video he brought up supposedly were “alien technology shooting around the sun to collect an as-yet-unknown particle of energy expelled by the solar explosion”.
A trio of UFOs were spotted passing by the Sun last month, says Scott C. Waring, a blogger with a penchant for drawing attention to various incidents that may or may not have been caused by supposed extraterrestrial civilisations.
Pointing at a YouTube video that was apparently taken thanks to the ESA/NASA Helioviewer Project, and which apparently depicts a "solar explosion", Waring argued that three vaguely rectangular shapes that briefly appear on screen are UFOs.
"These are UFOs... alien technology shooting around the sun to collect an as yet unknown particle of energy expelled by the solar explosion," he claimed.
The blogger even went on to speculate that this scene is “absolute proof that our sun is being mined by alien technology 24/7 non-stop and could inadvertently cause a solar explosion so big...that it could wipe out life on Earth within a few minutes."
He did not, however, elaborate on how exactly he arrived at this conclusion.
