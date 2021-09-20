Alien Tech Could Cause 'Solar Explosion' That Might 'Wipe Out Life on Earth', Blogger Claims

A trio of UFOs were spotted passing by the Sun last month, says Scott C. Waring, a blogger with a penchant for drawing attention to various incidents that may or may not have been caused by supposed extraterrestrial civilisations.Pointing at a YouTube video that was apparently taken thanks to the ESA/NASA Helioviewer Project, and which apparently depicts a "solar explosion", Waring argued that three vaguely rectangular shapes that briefly appear on screen are UFOs.The blogger even went on to speculate that this scene is “absolute proof that our sun is being mined by alien technology 24/7 non-stop and could inadvertently cause a solar explosion so big...that it could wipe out life on Earth within a few minutes."He did not, however, elaborate on how exactly he arrived at this conclusion.
