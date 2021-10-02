https://sputniknews.com/20211002/hundreds-of-afghan-evacuees-leave-us-bases-without-waiting-for-complete-resettlement---report-1089596615.html

Hundreds of Afghan Evacuees Leave US Bases Without Waiting For Complete Resettlement - Report

Hundreds of Afghan Evacuees Leave US Bases Without Waiting For Complete Resettlement - Report

Hundreds of Afghan Evacuees Leave US Bases Without Waiting For Complete Resettlement

2021-10-02T02:54+0000

2021-10-02T02:54+0000

2021-10-02T02:54+0000

us

afghanistan

refugees

asylum seekers

department of homeland security (dhs)

us military bases

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/02/1089596589_0:194:2952:1855_1920x0_80_0_0_128f7da5a4b66e67ac16548ad667b721.jpg

Approximately 700 Afghan refugees, who were temporarily housed at military bases in some US states, have left the camps without waiting for the authorities to issue the necessary migration documents, an anonymous official from the US Department of Homeland Security told Reuters on Friday.Their early departures will deprive the evacuees of an “open-ended, complex and completely voluntary resettlement process.” At the same time, the source said that these Afghans have not violated any US laws and the US authorities have no reason to prevent them from leaving where they were placed.The unnamed official suggested that these "unauthorized departed" have relatives or acquaintances in the US who will help them get settled.Meanwhile, it was reported earlier that hundreds of Afghan refugees have been "flagged for concern" over ties with terrorists by the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) following security checks and screenings on American military bases.The influx of Afghans has also stirred concerns amid reports of crime taking place on some bases, including abuse and sexual assault against minors.Apart from that, the US had to temporarily suspend the reception of Afghan refugees after several cases of measles were detected among them. According to the CDC, it requires 21 days to acquire immunity against measles after vaccination, while only 60 percent of people living in Afghanistan were estimated to have been vaccinated against the disease prior to the evacuation.A total of about 53,000 Afghan evacuees were accepted at eight American military sites across the world, which in recent reports were said to have run out of their capacity. The exact number of refugees housed at these sites at the present time has not been revealed. According to official reports, the US military has evacuated over 124,000 people from Afghanistan.The Taliban movement initiated a large-scale operation to establish control over Afghanistan after the US started to withdraw its troops from the country. On 15 August, the radicals entered Kabul with President Ashraf Ghani fleeing the country. On 6 September, the Taliban* announced the establishment of control over the entire territory of Afghanistan, and revealed the formation of an interim government on 7 September.*Taliban is a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

INSPECTRE these are bidens terrorist buddies brought in to join antifa in anticipation republicans win 2024.... while leaving thousands of AMERICANS stranded there 1

TruePatriot Now these fools need to be hunted down, arrested, then deported back to Afghanistan without further delay. They are not refugees or asylum seekers, they were collaborators or those seeking economic benefit. Why they were ever taken out of their homeland is a mystery. 1

2

afghanistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Alexandra Kashirina

Alexandra Kashirina

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Alexandra Kashirina

us, afghanistan, refugees, asylum seekers, department of homeland security (dhs), us military bases