International
Hundreds of Afghan Evacuees Leave US Bases Without Waiting For Complete Resettlement - Report
Hundreds of Afghan Evacuees Leave US Bases Without Waiting For Complete Resettlement - Report
Hundreds of Afghan Evacuees Leave US Bases Without Waiting For Complete Resettlement
2021-10-02T02:54+0000
2021-10-02T02:54+0000
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/02/1089596589_0:194:2952:1855_1920x0_80_0_0_128f7da5a4b66e67ac16548ad667b721.jpg
Approximately 700 Afghan refugees, who were temporarily housed at military bases in some US states, have left the camps without waiting for the authorities to issue the necessary migration documents, an anonymous official from the US Department of Homeland Security told Reuters on Friday.Their early departures will deprive the evacuees of an “open-ended, complex and completely voluntary resettlement process.” At the same time, the source said that these Afghans have not violated any US laws and the US authorities have no reason to prevent them from leaving where they were placed.The unnamed official suggested that these "unauthorized departed" have relatives or acquaintances in the US who will help them get settled.Meanwhile, it was reported earlier that hundreds of Afghan refugees have been "flagged for concern" over ties with terrorists by the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) following security checks and screenings on American military bases.The influx of Afghans has also stirred concerns amid reports of crime taking place on some bases, including abuse and sexual assault against minors.Apart from that, the US had to temporarily suspend the reception of Afghan refugees after several cases of measles were detected among them. According to the CDC, it requires 21 days to acquire immunity against measles after vaccination, while only 60 percent of people living in Afghanistan were estimated to have been vaccinated against the disease prior to the evacuation.A total of about 53,000 Afghan evacuees were accepted at eight American military sites across the world, which in recent reports were said to have run out of their capacity. The exact number of refugees housed at these sites at the present time has not been revealed. According to official reports, the US military has evacuated over 124,000 people from Afghanistan.The Taliban movement initiated a large-scale operation to establish control over Afghanistan after the US started to withdraw its troops from the country. On 15 August, the radicals entered Kabul with President Ashraf Ghani fleeing the country. On 6 September, the Taliban* announced the establishment of control over the entire territory of Afghanistan, and revealed the formation of an interim government on 7 September.*Taliban is a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
these are bidens terrorist buddies brought in to join antifa in anticipation republicans win 2024.... while leaving thousands of AMERICANS stranded there
1
Now these fools need to be hunted down, arrested, then deported back to Afghanistan without further delay. They are not refugees or asylum seekers, they were collaborators or those seeking economic benefit. Why they were ever taken out of their homeland is a mystery.
1
2
us, afghanistan, refugees, asylum seekers, department of homeland security (dhs), us military bases

Hundreds of Afghan Evacuees Leave US Bases Without Waiting For Complete Resettlement - Report

02:54 GMT 02.10.2021
Young Afghan refugees walk through the Village at Fort McCoy U.S. Army base, in Wisconsin, U.S., September 30, 2021
Young Afghan refugees walk through the Village at Fort McCoy U.S. Army base, in Wisconsin, U.S., September 30, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.10.2021
© REUTERS / POOL
Alexandra Kashirina
The US and its NATO allies concluded the evacuation of their personnel from Afghanistan along with their Afghan allies on 31 August. The influx of asylum seekers has raised concerns over their housing, medical assistance and food amid reports of measles cases and incidence of crime.
Approximately 700 Afghan refugees, who were temporarily housed at military bases in some US states, have left the camps without waiting for the authorities to issue the necessary migration documents, an anonymous official from the US Department of Homeland Security told Reuters on Friday.
Their early departures will deprive the evacuees of an “open-ended, complex and completely voluntary resettlement process.” At the same time, the source said that these Afghans have not violated any US laws and the US authorities have no reason to prevent them from leaving where they were placed.
The unnamed official suggested that these "unauthorized departed" have relatives or acquaintances in the US who will help them get settled.
Meanwhile, it was reported earlier that hundreds of Afghan refugees have been "flagged for concern" over ties with terrorists by the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) following security checks and screenings on American military bases.
The influx of Afghans has also stirred concerns amid reports of crime taking place on some bases, including abuse and sexual assault against minors.
Apart from that, the US had to temporarily suspend the reception of Afghan refugees after several cases of measles were detected among them. According to the CDC, it requires 21 days to acquire immunity against measles after vaccination, while only 60 percent of people living in Afghanistan were estimated to have been vaccinated against the disease prior to the evacuation.
© REUTERS / POOLAn Afghan refugee looks for donated shoes at the donation center at Fort McCoy U.S. Army base, in Wisconsin, U.S., September 30, 2021
An Afghan refugee looks for donated shoes at the donation center at Fort McCoy U.S. Army base, in Wisconsin, U.S., September 30, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.10.2021
An Afghan refugee looks for donated shoes at the donation center at Fort McCoy U.S. Army base, in Wisconsin, U.S., September 30, 2021
© REUTERS / POOL
A total of about 53,000 Afghan evacuees were accepted at eight American military sites across the world, which in recent reports were said to have run out of their capacity. The exact number of refugees housed at these sites at the present time has not been revealed. According to official reports, the US military has evacuated over 124,000 people from Afghanistan.
The Taliban movement initiated a large-scale operation to establish control over Afghanistan after the US started to withdraw its troops from the country. On 15 August, the radicals entered Kabul with President Ashraf Ghani fleeing the country. On 6 September, the Taliban* announced the establishment of control over the entire territory of Afghanistan, and revealed the formation of an interim government on 7 September.
*Taliban is a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
these are bidens terrorist buddies brought in to join antifa in anticipation republicans win 2024.... while leaving thousands of AMERICANS stranded there
INSPECTRE
2 October, 06:16 GMT
Now these fools need to be hunted down, arrested, then deported back to Afghanistan without further delay. They are not refugees or asylum seekers, they were collaborators or those seeking economic benefit. Why they were ever taken out of their homeland is a mystery.
TruePatriot
2 October, 06:32 GMT
