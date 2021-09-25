Registration was successful!
International
LIVE VIDEO: 'Yellow Vests' Activists Hold Rally in Paris

Afghanistan
The future appears uncertain for Afghanistan following its takeover by the Taliban as US-led forces withdrew from the country after 20 years of occupation. As other nations continue to evacuate their citizens, the Central Asian country has been struck by political and humanitarian crises.
Biden Admin Trashed Online as Afghan Evacuees Allegedly Assault Female US Soldier at New Mexico Base
Biden Admin Trashed Online as Afghan Evacuees Allegedly Assault Female US Soldier at New Mexico Base
Earlier this week, the US Department of Justice announced that a 20-year-old Afghan national had been charged with attempting to forcefully engage in a sexual... 25.09.2021, Sputnik International
Netizens are now venting their fury toward the Biden administration for its handling of ensuring safety at the US Army's Fort Bliss base in New Mexico. This comes after media platforms suggested that a female solider was sexually assaulted by several male Afghan evacuees last week at the base. Meanwhile, thousands of Afghan refugees are being accommodated at the base following the Taliban* takeover and the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan.According to an ABC 7 report, the alleged assault took place on 19 September. At least three men reportedly attacked the soldier near her car after she arrived for work at the Dona Ana Complex at around midnight. Notably, the complex had been accepting refugees airlifted out of Afghanistan. Following the incident, authorities implemented more security measures, including improved lighting and the so-called "buddy system".The woman is believed to have received medical care and counseling. Media outlets suggest she has recovered from her physical injuries.The incident came to light just one day after a Wisconsin federal grand jury indicted two Afghan males on crimes committed during their stay at a US military base after being evacuated. Both men are Afghan nationals who were accommodated at the Fort McCoy base along with several thousand compatriots.Bahrullah Noori was accused of sexual assault against four minors aged under 16. The 20-year-old allegedly used force to engage in a sexual act with one victim and attempted the same crime against another victim. Mohammad Haroon Imaad, 32, was accused of attacking his wife, strangling and suffocating her.*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other countries.
Biden Admin Trashed Online as Afghan Evacuees Allegedly Assault Female US Soldier at New Mexico Base

12:04 GMT 25.09.2021 (Updated: 12:36 GMT 25.09.2021)
Earlier this week, the US Department of Justice announced that a 20-year-old Afghan national had been charged with attempting to forcefully engage in a sexual act with a minor at the Fort McCoy base.
Netizens are now venting their fury toward the Biden administration for its handling of ensuring safety at the US Army's Fort Bliss base in New Mexico. This comes after media platforms suggested that a female solider was sexually assaulted by several male Afghan evacuees last week at the base.
Meanwhile, thousands of Afghan refugees are being accommodated at the base following the Taliban* takeover and the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan.

"We can confirm a female service member supporting Operation Allies Welcome reported being assaulted on 19 September by a small group of male evacuees", Lt. Col. Allie Payne, director of Public Affairs for Fort Bliss and the 1st Armoured Division, told media.

According to an ABC 7 report, the alleged assault took place on 19 September. At least three men reportedly attacked the soldier near her car after she arrived for work at the Dona Ana Complex at around midnight. Notably, the complex had been accepting refugees airlifted out of Afghanistan.
Following the incident, authorities implemented more security measures, including improved lighting and the so-called "buddy system".
An Afghan woman holding a soccer ball and wearing a CAFA (Central Asian Football Association) credential, waits in line at a processing center for refugees evacuated from Afghanistan at the Dulles Expo Center near Dulles International Airport in Chantilly, Virginia, U.S., August 24, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.09.2021
CDC Recommends Admitting Afghan Refugees 21 Days After Measles Vaccine, Reports Say
20 September, 21:12 GMT
The woman is believed to have received medical care and counseling. Media outlets suggest she has recovered from her physical injuries.
The incident came to light just one day after a Wisconsin federal grand jury indicted two Afghan males on crimes committed during their stay at a US military base after being evacuated. Both men are Afghan nationals who were accommodated at the Fort McCoy base along with several thousand compatriots.
Bahrullah Noori was accused of sexual assault against four minors aged under 16. The 20-year-old allegedly used force to engage in a sexual act with one victim and attempted the same crime against another victim. Mohammad Haroon Imaad, 32, was accused of attacking his wife, strangling and suffocating her.
*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other countries.
