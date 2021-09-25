https://sputniknews.com/20210925/biden-admin-trashed-online-as-afghan-evacuees-allegedly-assault-female-us-soldier-at-new-mexico-1089397601.html

Biden Admin Trashed Online as Afghan Evacuees Allegedly Assault Female US Soldier at New Mexico Base

Earlier this week, the US Department of Justice announced that a 20-year-old Afghan national had been charged with attempting to forcefully engage in a sexual... 25.09.2021, Sputnik International

Netizens are now venting their fury toward the Biden administration for its handling of ensuring safety at the US Army's Fort Bliss base in New Mexico. This comes after media platforms suggested that a female solider was sexually assaulted by several male Afghan evacuees last week at the base. Meanwhile, thousands of Afghan refugees are being accommodated at the base following the Taliban* takeover and the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan.According to an ABC 7 report, the alleged assault took place on 19 September. At least three men reportedly attacked the soldier near her car after she arrived for work at the Dona Ana Complex at around midnight. Notably, the complex had been accepting refugees airlifted out of Afghanistan. Following the incident, authorities implemented more security measures, including improved lighting and the so-called "buddy system".The woman is believed to have received medical care and counseling. Media outlets suggest she has recovered from her physical injuries.The incident came to light just one day after a Wisconsin federal grand jury indicted two Afghan males on crimes committed during their stay at a US military base after being evacuated. Both men are Afghan nationals who were accommodated at the Fort McCoy base along with several thousand compatriots.Bahrullah Noori was accused of sexual assault against four minors aged under 16. The 20-year-old allegedly used force to engage in a sexual act with one victim and attempted the same crime against another victim. Mohammad Haroon Imaad, 32, was accused of attacking his wife, strangling and suffocating her.*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other countries.

news, world, us, sexual assault, afghanistan war