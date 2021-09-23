Registration was successful!
LIVE: Day 3 of 76th Session of UN General Assembly

Afghanistan
The future appears uncertain for Afghanistan following its takeover by the Taliban as US-led forces withdrew from the country after 20 years of occupation. As other nations continue to evacuate their citizens, the Central Asian country has been struck by political and humanitarian crises.
Two Afghan Evacuees Charged With Sexual, Physical Assault in US, Justice Department Says
"In unrelated cases, two individuals have been charged with crimes while at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin," the US Department of Justice said in a release.Both men are Afghan nationals who were accommodated at the Fort McCoy base along with several thousands compatriots after evacuation from Afghanistan following Taliban* takeover and the withdrawal of US troops.Bahrullah Noori was accused of sexual assault against four minors aged under 16. The 20-year-old allegedly used force to engage in a sexual act with one victim and attempted the same crime against another victim.Mohammad Haroon Imaad, 32, was accused of attacking his wife, strangling and suffocating her.Both men are in custody in the Dane County jail. If convicted, Noori faces life imprisonment while Imaad can potentially spend up to 10 years behind bars.The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other nations.
Two Afghan Evacuees Charged With Sexual, Physical Assault in US, Justice Department Says

13:58 GMT 23.09.2021
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A Wisconsin federal grand jury has indicted two Afghan males on crimes committed during their stay at a US military base after evacuation.
"In unrelated cases, two individuals have been charged with crimes while at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin," the US Department of Justice said in a release.
Both men are Afghan nationals who were accommodated at the Fort McCoy base along with several thousands compatriots after evacuation from Afghanistan following Taliban* takeover and the withdrawal of US troops.
Bahrullah Noori was accused of sexual assault against four minors aged under 16. The 20-year-old allegedly used force to engage in a sexual act with one victim and attempted the same crime against another victim.
Mohammad Haroon Imaad, 32, was accused of attacking his wife, strangling and suffocating her.
Both men are in custody in the Dane County jail. If convicted, Noori faces life imprisonment while Imaad can potentially spend up to 10 years behind bars.
The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other nations.
