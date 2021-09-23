https://sputniknews.com/20210923/two-afghan-evacuees-charged-with-sexual-physical-assault-in-us-justice-department-says-1089339621.html
Two Afghan Evacuees Charged With Sexual, Physical Assault in US, Justice Department Says
Two Afghan Evacuees Charged With Sexual, Physical Assault in US, Justice Department Says
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A Wisconsin federal grand jury has indicted two Afghan males on crimes committed during their stay at a US military base after... 23.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-23T13:58+0000
2021-09-23T13:58+0000
2021-09-23T13:58+0000
afghanistan
asia
news
world
afghanistan
us withdrawal
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/1e/1083748201_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_77d44bfb2c5e51e8c981afe1d3d6b473.jpg
"In unrelated cases, two individuals have been charged with crimes while at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin," the US Department of Justice said in a release.Both men are Afghan nationals who were accommodated at the Fort McCoy base along with several thousands compatriots after evacuation from Afghanistan following Taliban* takeover and the withdrawal of US troops.Bahrullah Noori was accused of sexual assault against four minors aged under 16. The 20-year-old allegedly used force to engage in a sexual act with one victim and attempted the same crime against another victim.Mohammad Haroon Imaad, 32, was accused of attacking his wife, strangling and suffocating her.Both men are in custody in the Dane County jail. If convicted, Noori faces life imprisonment while Imaad can potentially spend up to 10 years behind bars.The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other nations.
https://sputniknews.com/20171127/pentagon-obstruct-afghan-child-sex-report-1059486446.html
Mike Literous
Rapefugees 😂 😂 😂
2
1
asia
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/1e/1083748201_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_78265179181b3fa7686b5f334a849436.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
asia, news, world, afghanistan, us withdrawal
Two Afghan Evacuees Charged With Sexual, Physical Assault in US, Justice Department Says
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A Wisconsin federal grand jury has indicted two Afghan males on crimes committed during their stay at a US military base after evacuation.
"In unrelated cases, two individuals have been charged with crimes while at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin," the US Department of Justice said in a release.
Both men are Afghan nationals who were accommodated at the Fort McCoy base along with several thousands compatriots after evacuation from Afghanistan following Taliban* takeover and the withdrawal of US troops.
Bahrullah Noori was accused of sexual assault against four minors aged under 16. The 20-year-old allegedly used force to engage in a sexual act with one victim and attempted the same crime against another victim.
27 November 2017, 23:27 GMT
Mohammad Haroon Imaad, 32, was accused of attacking his wife, strangling and suffocating her.
Both men are in custody in the Dane County jail. If convicted, Noori faces life imprisonment while Imaad can potentially spend up to 10 years behind bars.
The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other nations.