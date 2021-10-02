https://sputniknews.com/20211002/biden-sacked-commissioner-claims-us-lagging-behind-moscow-in-arctic-depends-on-russian-oil-1089602997.html

Biden-Sacked Commissioner Claims US Lagging Behind Moscow in Arctic, Depends on Russian Oil

Biden-Sacked Commissioner Claims US Lagging Behind Moscow in Arctic, Depends on Russian Oil

Biden-Sacked Commissioner Claims US Lags Behind Moscow in Arctic, Depends on Russian Oil

2021-10-02T12:15+0000

2021-10-02T12:15+0000

2021-10-02T12:15+0000

us

russia

arctic

gas

oil

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102714/23/1027142384_0:321:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a2abf18785d8cc514ec283406928994e.jpg

The US is lagging behind Russia in the Arctic with it resulting in the country becoming dependent on oil sales from the very same nation it has slapped energy sanctions on so many times over the past few years, former commissioner of the independent US Arctic Research Commission (USARC), Thomas Emanuel Dans, claimed in an op-ed for The Hill.Dans pointed out that Russia had become the second-biggest supplier of crude for the US and delivers twice as much oil as the Americans extract from the nation's resource-rich Alaska. In the course of a single month (June 2021), Washington purchased 25 million barrels of Russian crude. Sales have more than doubled since Biden took office.Another change that occurred with the arrival of the Democratic administration is the composition of several independent commissions – Biden sacked four commissioners, Dans included, ahead of the end of their terms, which is unusual, and put his appointees in their place. Per the ex-commissioner, this is one of the reasons the US "having won the Cold War" with Russia is now "losing the frozen one".Russian Arctic Versus American ArcticBoth the US and Russia have a presence in the Arctic region – not limited to military matters. The latter became Washington's central focus under the Trump administration. Yet, it is Moscow that is making the most of it, according to Dans' op-ed.The former commissioner drew parallels between Russian and American activities and policies in the Artic. Having faced the aforementioned sanctions against its energy sector that prohibited the purchase of foreign technologies for drilling and extracting gas and oil in difficult regions like the Arctic, Russia invested in creating its own. Moscow also, unlike the US, has a huge fleet of ice breakers – both conventional and nuclear-powered. As a result, the Russian energy industry in the Arctic is surging and will be bringing the country huge profits in the near future via LNG sales, the ex-commissioner believes.In contrast, Alaska is not thriving despite the recent findings of new deposits of valuable resources, including oil and gas. Instead it is struggling to cover deficits in the budget, filled for the most part by selling hydrocarbons. The state has to burn through its reserve funds to subsidise the high costs of living in the Arctic, Dans points out, while it could be making a profit off of its resources if not for Washington's politically-driven agenda.The former commissioner warns that the current White House's Arctic policies are bound to have even starker consequences in the future, affecting jobs, the country's security and economic growth. He brings up various valuable resources that can be found in large quantities in the Arctic, such as scandium – a rare-earth element used among other things in fighter jets and mostly imported in the US from the two countries Washington is at odds with – Russia and China.

https://sputniknews.com/20210918/russia-and-us-to-eventually-start-discussing-military-aspects-of-arctic-official-says-1089180200.html

vot tak Another promotion of anti-Russian propaganda from korso/sputnik. Thumbs down 5th column. 0

vot tak The pov presented in the article is Russia=bad, usa=good. 0

3

arctic

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

us, russia, arctic, gas, oil