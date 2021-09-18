Registration was successful!
Russia and US to Eventually Start Discussing Military Aspects of Arctic, Official Says
arctic
arctic council
us
russia
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105270/99/1052709939_0:166:2101:1347_1920x0_80_0_0_7b108464ded848bc862a854d8e052ae8.jpg
arctic, arctic council, us, russia

Russia and US to Eventually Start Discussing Military Aspects of Arctic, Official Says

06:14 GMT 18.09.2021 (Updated: 06:45 GMT 18.09.2021)
© Photo : Vadim Savitsky/Russian Defense MinistryBase of the Russian Defense Ministry in Arctic
Base of the Russian Defense Ministry in Arctic - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.09.2021
© Photo : Vadim Savitsky/Russian Defense Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia and the United States are interested in cooperation and predictability in the Arctic and will eventually start discussing the military and political aspects of the situation in the region even if they have some disagreements over it at the moment, Nikolai Korchunov, a senior official of the Arctic Council, told Sputnik.

"There is a mutual interest in this region developing in a predictable manner, in it being an area of constructive joint work and minimal tensions — US officials have remarked on that, too — in the cooperation developing within the Arctic Council. The positions differ somewhat now when it comes to military and political aspects, but these issues will also be on the agenda of the Russian-US dialogue and cooperation in the Arctic sooner or later", Korchunov, who also serves as the ambassador-at-large of the Russian Foreign Ministry, said.

He also noted that Russia is planning to organise a summit of the Arctic Council "if all its partners support the idea".
The US Embassy in Moscow said on Saturday that the US and Russia cooperated on issues that were of interest to both countries in the Arctic, adding that this cooperation helped keep the region free of conflict.
The Arctic Council, which was set up in 1996, brings together Canada, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Russia, Sweden, and the United States. Countries take turns to hold a two-year chair position. Russia's chairmanship of the organisation began on 20 May.
