Over 350 Flights Cancelled at Tokyo's Haneda Airport as Typhoon Mindulle Approaches

TOKY (Sputnik) - Haneda Airport in Tokyo cancelled 357 flights on Friday due to powerful typhoon Mindulle approaching the country, according to the... 01.10.2021, Sputnik International

Since early Friday, 264 flights departing Haneda and 93 arriving at the airport have been cancelled, while several more flights have been postponed.The typhoon — the 16th to hit Japan — is moving along the country's Pacific coast and expected to graze the Tokyo and Chiba prefecture on Friday evening. The typhoon is currently moving 150 kilometres (93 miles) south of the island of Hachijo-jima, which is 300 kilometres from Tokyo. The pressure in the centre of the typhoon is 945 hectopascals, and the wind speed is 45 metres per second (148 feet per second), with gusts up to 60 metres per second.

