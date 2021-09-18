Five People Injured, 49 Flights Cancelled in Japan Over Typhoon Chanthu – Reports
03:47 GMT 18.09.2021 (Updated: 04:17 GMT 18.09.2021)
TOKYO (Sputnik) – Typhoon Chanthu has hit Japan, injuring at least five people and cancelling 49 flights, media reported on Saturday.
The flights were cancelled in the southwestern regions of Japan on the islands of Shikoku and Kyushu, according to NHK News.
The typhoon resulted in people being injured in the prefectures of Nagasaki, Fukuoka, and Saga.
Chanthu is currently moving east over the central part of the Pacific coast of Japan. Wind gusts from the typhoon have reached upwards of 30 metres per second (67 miles per hour).
Some social media users reported on Saturday morning that the typhoon continued to wane as it passed through the country.
Weakening, not so powerful. #Typhoon #CHANTHU
