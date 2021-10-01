Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211001/european-gas-markets-attractive-to-us-producers-as-prices-at-record-highs---ex-us-official-1089588005.html
European Gas Markets Attractive to American Producers as Prices at Record Highs, Ex-US Official Says
European Gas Markets Attractive to American Producers as Prices at Record Highs, Ex-US Official Says
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The European natural gas markets will continue to be attractive for American producers amid the prices at their record highs, energy... 01.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-01T18:48+0000
2021-10-01T18:48+0000
europe
us
gas
gas supplies
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/15/1089268640_0:174:3072:1902_1920x0_80_0_0_19e4c1e83907b924ab470254d4c6c4a0.jpg
On Thursday, the price of gas futures in Europe broke a new record, exceeding $1,150 per 1,000 cubic meters.Terzic noted that the export of US LNG went from nothing to 10 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in just five years with most of it going to two markets: 46% of LNG goes to Asia, followed by Europe with 37%.Terzic believes that Exports to both markets will continue but noted that US LNG facilities can only produce 10.5 bcfd and they are near capacity with only one LNG liquefaction facility scheduled to come into service later this year.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/15/1089268640_62:0:2793:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_322040f88067386c6b63811ac0e360b5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
europe, us, gas, gas supplies

European Gas Markets Attractive to American Producers as Prices at Record Highs, Ex-US Official Says

18:48 GMT 01.10.2021
© REUTERS / Stefan WermuthA gas hob is seen in this photo illustration taken in London December 2, 2013
A gas hob is seen in this photo illustration taken in London December 2, 2013 - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.10.2021
© REUTERS / Stefan Wermuth
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The European natural gas markets will continue to be attractive for American producers amid the prices at their record highs, energy consultant Branko Terzic, a former commissioner on the US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, told Sputnik.

"European natural gas markets will continue to be attractive to US producers as prices in Europe are at or near record highs of around $32 per mmBtu [Metric Million British Thermal Unit] in Europe and $30 in Asia versus just about $6 per mmBTu in the US", Terzic said. "Of course US gas needs liquefaction, shipping and gasification costs to be added but that’s in the $4-6 range".

On Thursday, the price of gas futures in Europe broke a new record, exceeding $1,150 per 1,000 cubic meters.

"Today's high European gas prices attract US LNG sales where dwindling Western European gas fields make Russian natural gas the primary source,” Terzic said. “Western European countries will need to determine their level of comfort with increased imports from Russia on Nord Stream 2".

Terzic noted that the export of US LNG went from nothing to 10 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in just five years with most of it going to two markets: 46% of LNG goes to Asia, followed by Europe with 37%.

"Future export to China is dependent on China’s policies with respect to replacement of its coal-fired power plants", he noted. "If coal is replaced by natural gas then US exports continue and increase. If China turns aggressively to renewable energy then US gas sales to China fall".

Terzic believes that Exports to both markets will continue but noted that US LNG facilities can only produce 10.5 bcfd and they are near capacity with only one LNG liquefaction facility scheduled to come into service later this year.
001000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
18:48 GMTEuropean Gas Markets Attractive to American Producers as Prices at Record Highs, Ex-US Official Says
18:07 GMTPolice Responding to School Shooting in Houston, Texas
17:54 GMTDespite Congress Passing Stopgap Funding Bill, US Government Couldn't Avert Partial Shutdown
17:51 GMTBoris Johnson: Future of N Ireland Protocol Will Come Down to 'Fixing it or Ditching it'
17:43 GMTCalifornia Will Require COVID-19 Vaccination for All Students Once FDA Gives Shots Full Approval
17:07 GMTTwo People Dead After Plane, Helicopter Collide in US State of Arizona - Photo, Video
17:01 GMTUS Failure to Raise Debt Limit Could Put Pressure on AAA Rating, Fitch Says
16:52 GMTUN Space Office Chief Confirms Regional Centre to Open in Russia by Year-End
16:49 GMTVenezuela Rolls Out New Currency, Eliminating Six Zeroes From Previous One
16:44 GMTTrump's Top Bizarre Encounters With World Leaders (As Told by Former White House Press Sec Grisham)
16:33 GMTBrexit to Blame? Brussels Supermarket Shelves Empty Due to 'Logistic Problems'
16:22 GMTLive Updates: US Democrats Resume Talks on Deadlocked Budget Bill After Pelosi Delays House Vote
16:13 GMTEx-President Saakashvili Detained in Georgia, Prime Minister Says
16:08 GMTJoe Rogan Claims Biden Faked Getting a Booster Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine
15:59 GMTRussian International Reserves' Shares of Dollar, Euro Down; Gold, Yuan Up in Year to 31 March
15:58 GMTUS VP's Office Rushes to Soothe Criticism After Her Praise of Israeli 'Ethnic Genocide' Comment
15:40 GMTIndian FM: Dealing With Rise of China 'in Many Ways' a Matter of 'Bilateral Choices'
15:38 GMTTrouble in Paradise? Democrats Still Squabbling Over Biden Agenda
15:38 GMTPolls Show No Conference Bounce for Labour Leader Starmer
15:00 GMTApart From Hungary, Gazprom Begins to Supply Gas Via TurkStream to Croatia