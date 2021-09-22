Registration was successful!
Biden Says US Launching Vaccine Partnership With EU to Expand Global Vaccination

US Assures EU of Solidarity in Seeking 'Solid' Gas Supply in Winter
US Assures EU of Solidarity in Seeking 'Solid' Gas Supply in Winter
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States will align with its European partners to ensure "a solid, secure" supply of gas during the winter period while not giving... 22.09.2021, Sputnik International
The remark was made during the US official's visit to Poland to partake in the 2021 Partnership for Transatlantic Energy and Climate Cooperation forum.The official noted though that it would take time to diversify energy sources, it is necessary to continue efforts in the area "in an aggressive way."Concerns over gas supply are mounting as European natural gas prices continue to spiral up amid growing demand. Last week, the prices hit the record $963.9 per 1,000 cubic meters — four times higher than the level seen at the same time last year.
europe, us, gas

US Assures EU of Solidarity in Seeking 'Solid' Gas Supply in Winter

14:01 GMT 22.09.2021
Gas pipeline worker checks the valves at the Yapracik installations of Turkey's state-run BOTAS gas company on the outskirts of Ankara
Gas pipeline worker checks the valves at the Yapracik installations of Turkey's state-run BOTAS gas company on the outskirts of Ankara - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.09.2021
© AP Photo / Selcan Hacaoglu
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States will align with its European partners to ensure "a solid, secure" supply of gas during the winter period while not giving up on its diversification goals, US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Wednesday.
The remark was made during the US official's visit to Poland to partake in the 2021 Partnership for Transatlantic Energy and Climate Cooperation forum.
"We want to be united with our European allies and ensuring that there is a solid, secure gas supply for this winter, even as we want to continue to invest in energy solutions that help to diversify," Granholm said at a press briefing in Warsaw.
The official noted though that it would take time to diversify energy sources, it is necessary to continue efforts in the area "in an aggressive way."
"But, clearly, we want to all have our eye on the issue of any manipulation of gas prices by hoarding or the failure to produce adequate supply. We are looking at this very seriously," she added.
Concerns over gas supply are mounting as European natural gas prices continue to spiral up amid growing demand. Last week, the prices hit the record $963.9 per 1,000 cubic meters — four times higher than the level seen at the same time last year.
