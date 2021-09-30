https://sputniknews.com/20210930/west-bengal-by-election-bjp-blames-ruling-party-trinamools-lawmaker-for-booth-capturing-1089537666.html
West Bengal By-Election: BJP Blames Ruling Party Trinamool's Lawmaker For Booth Capturing
West Bengal By-Election: BJP Blames Ruling Party Trinamool's Lawmaker For Booth Capturing
The West Bengal state Assembly elections were held in April this year, when the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) party won by a landslide. But... 30.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-30T18:20+0000
2021-09-30T18:20+0000
2021-09-30T18:20+0000
bharatiya janata party (bjp)
world
india
west bengal
election
mamata banerjee
india
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/04/1083528385_0:17:3069:1743_1920x0_80_0_0_99df74cc995b5318e6fd7095cfd97656.jpg
As voting for the by-election started in four constituencies of India's West Bengal state on Thursday morning, incidents of an alleged booth capturing and a bomb getting hurled were reported.In the Bhabanipur constituency, BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal, who is standing against state chief Mamata Banerjee, alleged that a ruling party legislator deliberately shut down the voting machine at one of the polling booths."Madan Mitra (the ruling TMC legislator) purposely shut the voting machine here, as he wants to capture the booth," Tibrewal told reporters.Tibrewal is taking on Banerjee, the TMC leader who needs to win this by-election to become an elected legislator and remain state chief of West Bengal according to the law.In another incident, according to Indian news outlet the Hindustan Times, Anarul Haque, a member of the state's ruling party Trinamool Congress (TMC), was arrested for hurling a pipe bomb in the Samserganj poll constituency.The BJP is the main opposition party in West Bengal.Earlier this week on Tuesday, the Election Commission of India imposed Section 144 of the Indian Criminal Procedure Code in Bhabanipur, under which gatherings of four or more people were prohibited.The Indian media report also confirmed that 35 companies of central forces have been sent to Bhabanipur because of the elections.By-elections in Bhabanipur and three other West Bengal constituencies, have been rendered necessary for a number reasons. A total of 697,164 citizens are eligible to cast their vote and the votes will be counted on 3 October.
1
india
west bengal
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/04/1083528385_40:0:2771:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6adc267cd8171cc4710be78315b8c44a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
bharatiya janata party (bjp), world, india, west bengal, election, mamata banerjee, india
West Bengal By-Election: BJP Blames Ruling Party Trinamool's Lawmaker For Booth Capturing
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
The West Bengal state Assembly elections were held in April this year, when the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) party won by a landslide. But Banerjee lost her own Nandigram seat to the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) politician Suvendu Adhikari. He was once Banerjee's aide before joining the rival BJP.
As voting for the by-election started in four constituencies of India's West Bengal state on Thursday morning, incidents of an alleged booth capturing and a bomb getting hurled were reported
.
In the Bhabanipur constituency, BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal, who is standing against state chief Mamata Banerjee, alleged that a ruling party legislator deliberately shut down the voting machine at one of the polling booths
.
"Madan Mitra (the ruling TMC legislator) purposely shut the voting machine here, as he wants to capture the booth," Tibrewal told reporters.
Tibrewal is taking on Banerjee, the TMC leader who needs to win this by-election to become an elected legislator and remain state chief of West Bengal according to the law.
"We are hoping for fair elections," Tibrewal said, adding, "the state government is in fear right now."
In another incident, according to Indian news outlet the Hindustan Times, Anarul Haque, a member of the state's ruling party Trinamool Congress (TMC), was arrested for hurling a pipe bomb in the Samserganj poll constituency.
The BJP is the main opposition party in West Bengal.
Earlier this week on Tuesday, the Election Commission of India imposed Section 144 of the Indian Criminal Procedure Code in Bhabanipur, under which gatherings of four or more people were prohibited.
The Indian media report also confirmed that 35 companies of central forces
have been sent to Bhabanipur because of the elections.
By-elections in Bhabanipur and three other West Bengal constituencies, have been rendered necessary for a number reasons. A total of 697,164 citizens are eligible to cast their vote and the votes will be counted on 3 October.