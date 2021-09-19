https://sputniknews.com/20210919/political-tourist-bjps-bengal-chief-takes-a-dig-at-party-leader-who-joined-opposition-party-1089206914.html
'Political Tourist': BJP's Bengal Chief Takes a Dig at Party Leader Who Joined Opposition Party
'Political Tourist': BJP's Bengal Chief Takes a Dig at Party Leader Who Joined Opposition Party
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has recently lost a string of leaders to the opposition All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), with Babul Supriyo, the Asansol Member of Parliament, being the latest to join the Mamata Banerjee-led party.
West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh has taken a dig at former federal minister Babul Supriyo, calling him a "political tourist" after the party suffered another setback in the state as the popular singer joined the TMC on Saturday, only two months after leaving the BJP.
"It was not a big blow to the party when he [Babul Supriyo] joined or when he left. Those who toil for the party and are given weightage in the party stay until they cease to be given that importance. This happens in all parties. The simple workers of BJP who are there to work for the party will stay," Ghosh said while campaigning for the upcoming Bhabanipur bypoll in state capital Kolkata.
"People can be bought on the streets, those who come and go as political tourists. We also got lots of them before the elections, but TMC has not ended it," he added.
Supriyo was the junior environment minister in PM Modi's cabinet until two months ago, and had vowed not to join any other party after he decided to "quit politics" after BJP's top leadership asked him to resign from his post.
However, he is now part of Banerjee's team; Bengal's State Chief is mounting a serious challenge to Modi's bid to become a three-term Indian PM.
Banerjee's TMC had swept the state polls in May, winning a spectacular 213 seats and inflicting a heavy defeat on the BJP, which could only win 77 assembly constituencies despite a massive campaigning by Modi and the party's other top leaders, including its president J.P. Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah.