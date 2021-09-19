Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210919/political-tourist-bjps-bengal-chief-takes-a-dig-at-party-leader-who-joined-opposition-party-1089206914.html
'Political Tourist': BJP's Bengal Chief Takes a Dig at Party Leader Who Joined Opposition Party
'Political Tourist': BJP's Bengal Chief Takes a Dig at Party Leader Who Joined Opposition Party
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has recently lost a string of leaders to the opposition All India Trinamool Congress (TMC)... 19.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-19T10:21+0000
2021-09-19T10:21+0000
opposition
sputnik
politics
politics
bharatiya janata party (bjp)
india
politics
narendra modi
prime minister
opposition party
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/13/1089207723_0:0:1281:721_1920x0_80_0_0_dc6fa0feeb54c3c7bebaa78bf4ead793.jpg
West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh has taken a dig at former federal minister Babul Supriyo, calling him a "political tourist" after the party suffered another setback in the state as the popular singer joined the TMC on Saturday, only two months after leaving the BJP."People can be bought on the streets, those who come and go as political tourists. We also got lots of them before the elections, but TMC has not ended it," he added.Supriyo was the junior environment minister in PM Modi's cabinet until two months ago, and had vowed not to join any other party after he decided to "quit politics" after BJP's top leadership asked him to resign from his post.However, he is now part of Banerjee's team; Bengal's State Chief is mounting a serious challenge to Modi's bid to become a three-term Indian PM.Banerjee's TMC had swept the state polls in May, winning a spectacular 213 seats and inflicting a heavy defeat on the BJP, which could only win 77 assembly constituencies despite a massive campaigning by Modi and the party's other top leaders, including its president J.P. Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah.
india
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Pawan Atri
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/13/1089207723_0:0:1281:961_1920x0_80_0_0_c1c1ec20337bc584b5de8c34a652cffd.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
opposition, sputnik, politics, politics, bharatiya janata party (bjp), india, politics, narendra modi, prime minister, opposition party, mamata banerjee, amit shah

'Political Tourist': BJP's Bengal Chief Takes a Dig at Party Leader Who Joined Opposition Party

10:21 GMT 19.09.2021
© Photo : Twitter/All India Trinamool CongressBabul Supriyo
Babul Supriyo - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.09.2021
© Photo : Twitter/All India Trinamool Congress
Subscribe
Pawan Atri - Sputnik International
Pawan Atri
All materials
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has recently lost a string of leaders to the opposition All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), with Babul Supriyo, the Asansol Member of Parliament, being the latest to join the Mamata Banerjee-led party.
West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh has taken a dig at former federal minister Babul Supriyo, calling him a "political tourist" after the party suffered another setback in the state as the popular singer joined the TMC on Saturday, only two months after leaving the BJP.
"It was not a big blow to the party when he [Babul Supriyo] joined or when he left. Those who toil for the party and are given weightage in the party stay until they cease to be given that importance. This happens in all parties. The simple workers of BJP who are there to work for the party will stay," Ghosh said while campaigning for the upcoming Bhabanipur bypoll in state capital Kolkata.
"People can be bought on the streets, those who come and go as political tourists. We also got lots of them before the elections, but TMC has not ended it," he added.
Supriyo was the junior environment minister in PM Modi's cabinet until two months ago, and had vowed not to join any other party after he decided to "quit politics" after BJP's top leadership asked him to resign from his post.
However, he is now part of Banerjee's team; Bengal's State Chief is mounting a serious challenge to Modi's bid to become a three-term Indian PM.
Banerjee's TMC had swept the state polls in May, winning a spectacular 213 seats and inflicting a heavy defeat on the BJP, which could only win 77 assembly constituencies despite a massive campaigning by Modi and the party's other top leaders, including its president J.P. Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:03 GMTPrince Andrew 'May Visit Pregnant Daughter' at London Hospital Amid Impending Sex Abuse Lawsuit
10:45 GMTLancet Letter Urges 'Objective Debate' on COVID Origins, Says Lab-Related Accident 'Plausible'
10:40 GMTShamima Begum Claims She'll Help Fight Terrorism in UK but Won’t Name Brits Who Joined Daesh: Report
10:21 GMT'Political Tourist': BJP's Bengal Chief Takes a Dig at Party Leader Who Joined Opposition Party
10:21 GMTTrump Slams ‘Dumbo’ Milley Over Secret Convo With PLA, Says ‘Never Even Thought’ to Attack China
09:44 GMTFrance Says Crisis in Relations With US Over AUKUS to Affect New NATO Concept
09:16 GMTIndia's All-Weather Border Outpost Project Fails to Take off as Ministries Spar With Each Other
08:56 GMTCIA Reportedly Warned US Military of Likely Presence of Children Near Afghan Drone Strike Target
08:56 GMTFrance, Russia Agree Modalities of Settling Champagne Import Controversy, Minister Says
08:28 GMTThere's No Unreleased Sex Tape of Kim Kardashian, Lawyers Say on Claims of 'Graphic & Better' Part 2
08:26 GMTMan Attacks Guards Over Refusal of Entry Without Health Pass in France, Reports Say
07:38 GMTAustralia Had 'Grave' Concerns Over French Submarine Capability, Prime Minister Says
07:33 GMTEight Dead, 7 Missing in China After Passenger Ship Capsizes
07:33 GMTBoris Johnson Slammed for 'Casual' Approach to National Security, 'Unclear Prioritisation of Risks'
07:16 GMTBritish Boxer Amir Khan 'Kicked Off' US Flight Over Row About Colleague's Face Mask
06:55 GMTAs US Prepares to Leave Iraq, Ex-Advisor to Iraqi President Says Kurds Need Reliable Partners
06:52 GMTTwo Women Arrested for Tearing Up Trump Signs and Snatching MAGA Hat From Child Escape Jail Time
06:46 GMT'F**k Joe Biden!' New Yorkers Take to Streets to Protest Vaccine Mandates, Link COVID Rules to Nazis
05:56 GMTAustralia May Rent or Buy Nuclear Subs From US, UK Until Its Own Fleet is Built Under AUKUS Deal
05:34 GMTColombia Condemns Maduro’s Participation in Celac Summit