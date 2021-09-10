Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE VIDEO: Commemoration Ceremony at Ground Zero in New York City Marks Twenty Years Since 9/11 Attacks

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210910/trinamool-congress-samajwadi-party-alliance-to-take-on-bjp-during-uttar-pradesh-state-polls-in-1088910711.html
Trinamool Congress-Samajwadi Party Alliance to Take on BJP During Uttar Pradesh State Polls in India
Trinamool Congress-Samajwadi Party Alliance to Take on BJP During Uttar Pradesh State Polls in India
Various parties are gearing up for the upcoming legislative assembly polls in the state of Uttar Pradesh in India. The ruling BJP party is promoting various... 10.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-10T12:38+0000
2021-09-11T12:38+0000
bharatiya janata party (bjp)
india
politics
uttar pradesh
politics
yogi adityanath
india
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/02/1082785619_0:326:2815:1909_1920x0_80_0_0_e6113ec0ed215aa3bf285666559e57bc.jpg
Having humbled the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal state polls earlier this year, the Trinamool Congress party has now decided to join hands with the main opposition party of Uttar Pradesh -- Samajwadi Party. The political alliance will aim to ensure the defeat of the State's ruling BJP. Neeraj Rai, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) Uttar Pradesh state unit president, told Sputnik that in order to provide a better option to the people of the state, they have decided to support the Samajwadi Party (SP).An official statement regarding the alliance with the SP in the State, Rai said, would be made most probably next month.Asked about the TMC support base in Uttar Pradesh, he said: “I believe that the people vote for those who fight for them. In the West Bengal elections, the TMC proved that we had better welfare schemes for the people as compared to the BJP government in any State or even in the Centre. So, we will be taking up the issues of the people of the state.”He also said that the central leadership of both the parties -- TMC and SP -- will decide on the seat distribution during the polls. “As of now, we are working on the grassroot level, raising the concerns of the people.” Uttar Pradesh state polls are likely to be held in February-March in 2022.
https://sputniknews.com/20210804/with-2024-elections-in-sight-mamata-banerjees-tmc-is-taking-on-pm-modi-on-all-fronts--1083525438.html
https://sputniknews.com/20210707/bjp-targets-samajwadi-party-as-poster-war-begins-ahead-of-state-election-in-indias-uttar-pradesh-1083325760.html
https://sputniknews.com/20210811/yogi-adityanath-is-the-peoples-choice-says-uttar-pradesh-cabinet-minister-1083569129.html
india
uttar pradesh
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/02/1082785619_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2bcd5b4051aadd933f0162aa54f26727.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
bharatiya janata party (bjp), india, politics, uttar pradesh, politics, yogi adityanath, india

Trinamool Congress-Samajwadi Party Alliance to Take on BJP During Uttar Pradesh State Polls in India

12:38 GMT 10.09.2021 (Updated: 12:38 GMT 11.09.2021)
© REUTERS / RUPAK DE CHOWDHURIA woman wearing a protective face mask leaves after casting her vote at a polling station during the seventh phase of West Bengal state election, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Kolkata, India
A woman wearing a protective face mask leaves after casting her vote at a polling station during the seventh phase of West Bengal state election, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Kolkata, India - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.09.2021
© REUTERS / RUPAK DE CHOWDHURI
Subscribe
Rahul Trivedi - Sputnik International
Rahul Trivedi
All materials
Various parties are gearing up for the upcoming legislative assembly polls in the state of Uttar Pradesh in India. The ruling BJP party is promoting various works done by the Yogi Adityanath-led state government while the opposition parties haven't missed the chance to highlight its failures.
Having humbled the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal state polls earlier this year, the Trinamool Congress party has now decided to join hands with the main opposition party of Uttar Pradesh -- Samajwadi Party.
The political alliance will aim to ensure the defeat of the State's ruling BJP.
Neeraj Rai, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) Uttar Pradesh state unit president, told Sputnik that in order to provide a better option to the people of the state, they have decided to support the Samajwadi Party (SP).
Chief Minister of West Bengal state and Trinamool Congress party leader Mamata Banerjee - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.08.2021
With 2024 Elections in Sight, Mamata Banerjee's TMC is Taking on PM Modi on All Fronts
4 August, 10:34 GMT
"Trinamool Congress president Mamata Banerjee shares a good relationship with SP head Akhilesh Yadav and other leaders of the party. Therefore, both the parties will be going to polls with a common goal. Apart from this, the move is part of their plan to remove the BJP from the Centre in 2024 General Elections,” he said.
An official statement regarding the alliance with the SP in the State, Rai said, would be made most probably next month.
A supporter of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wearing a face cutout of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a public rally being addressed by him during the ongoing fourth phase of the West Bengal's state legislative assembly elections, at Kawakhali on the outskirts of Siliguri on April 10, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.07.2021
BJP Targets Samajwadi Party as Poster War Begins Ahead of State Election in India's Uttar Pradesh
7 July, 12:28 GMT
Asked about the TMC support base in Uttar Pradesh, he said: “I believe that the people vote for those who fight for them. In the West Bengal elections, the TMC proved that we had better welfare schemes for the people as compared to the BJP government in any State or even in the Centre. So, we will be taking up the issues of the people of the state.”
He also said that the central leadership of both the parties -- TMC and SP -- will decide on the seat distribution during the polls. “As of now, we are working on the grassroot level, raising the concerns of the people.”
The new Chief Minister of the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath greets media as he arrives at the Parliament in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, March 21, 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.08.2021
Yogi Adityanath is the People’s Choice, Says Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister
11 August, 11:38 GMT
Uttar Pradesh state polls are likely to be held in February-March in 2022.
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:02 GMTEx-UK Defence Secretary Threatened UK Gov't With 'World's Biggest S**tshow', Claims Explosive Memoir
14:02 GMT'We Wish Him the Best But Life Goes On': Juventus Manager Ruminates on CR7 Departure
13:47 GMTGeorge W. Bush Commemorates 20th Anniversary of 9/11 Attacks
13:44 GMT'Jill, What is It?' Joe Biden's First Reaction to 9/11 in Spotlight on 20th Anniversary of Attacks
13:20 GMTJet Fuel Can Melt Steel Beams? 9/11 Eyewitness Reveals Why He Doesn’t Believe It Was an Inside Job
13:03 GMTPentagon Holds Ceremony in Memory of Victims of 9/11 Attacks
12:34 GMTCristiano Ronaldo Hailed as ‘Out-of-the-Ordinary Phenomenon’ Worthy of NASA Scrutiny by Ex-Teammate
12:23 GMTRussian MiG-31 Scrambled to Escort Norwegian Air Force Plane Over Barents Sea
12:19 GMTCommemoration Ceremony at Ground Zero in New York City Marks Twenty Years Since 9/11 Attacks
11:48 GMT'Hard Times': COVID Looms Over Ganesha Festivities as Indian Sculptors Fear Worst is Yet to Come
11:44 GMTMumbai Woman Dies After Rapist Purportedly Tortures Her With Iron Rod
11:42 GMT'Devastating': Sen. Rand Paul Fumes Over NYT Report Saying US 'Erroneously' Killed Afghan Civilian
11:40 GMTHamas Warns of Escalation of Confrontation With Israel After Escaped Prisoners Recaptured
11:27 GMTCattle Gets 'Zapped' by Anti-Drone Tech During 'Mission Impossible' Filming in England, Media Says
11:23 GMTBill & Melinda Gates Foundation Inks $70M Deal With AI-Powered Firm Developing Antiviral Drugs
11:04 GMTDemonstrators Protest in Vienna Against COVID-19 Restrictions
10:49 GMTProtests Against Health Passes Continue in Paris
10:46 GMT9/11 Collapsed Towers… And Empire
10:29 GMTUS Inexplicably Pulls Patriot Missiles Out of Saudi Arabia Amid Houthi Missile and Drone Attacks
10:23 GMTFauci Says Biden 'Moderate' With New COVID Jab Mandates, He Would Opt for 'Just Vaccinate or Not'