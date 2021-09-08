'Worrisome': Bombs Hurled at Residence of BJP Parliamentarian in India's West Bengal

Three crude bombs were hurled at the residence of BJP parliamentarian Arjun Singh in the Indian state of West Bengal on Wednesday morning. A loud explosion was reported outside Singh's house. Though he was in Delhi, family members were at home at the time. West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar, who has been highly critical of the "worsening law and order situation in the state" said that "wanton violence in the state is showing no signs of abating".State BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh has accused the Trinamool Congress of being behind the blast, saying the assailants are most probably from the ruling party, Indian news website NDTV reported.Since the declaration of legislative assembly poll results, the BJP has accused the Trinamool Congress of unleashing "its goons" to kill other party workers, attack women members, vandalise houses, and loot shops and offices belonging to BJP leaders.Meanwhile, the West Bengal government has hit back saying reports were greatly exaggerated, with fake videos and images circulated to create incorrect narratives.
A series of rapes and murders were reported from across the Indian state of West Bengal after supporters of the winning regional party Trinamool Congress clashed with those of the Bharatiya Janata Party, who fought a close-run legislative assembly election in Spring but lost.
