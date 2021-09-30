Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING: Senate Passes Stopgap Bill to Avoid Government Shutdown, Default Until December
https://sputniknews.com/20210930/after-test-of-hypersonic-missile-able-to-evade-us-defences-dprk-vows-more-arms-to-deter-aggression-1089555951.html
After Test of Hypersonic Missile Able to Evade US Defences, DPRK Vows More Arms to Deter Aggression
After Test of Hypersonic Missile Able to Evade US Defences, DPRK Vows More Arms to Deter Aggression
On Tuesday, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) successfully tested what it said was a new hypersonic missile. If confirmed, the test would put... 30.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-30T17:00+0000
2021-09-30T17:03+0000
kim jong-un
missile
hypersonic
test
north korea
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105520/85/1055208528_0:182:3500:2151_1920x0_80_0_0_1552401e69a6c86280e64eb957bb37bc.jpg
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has accused Washington of becoming “more cunning” in its hostile policies against the DPRK, and assured that Pyongyang would continue to develop new weapons able to deter any “provocations.”Pointing to the continued arms buildup and large-scale exercises by South Korea and its US allies, Kim accused Seoul and Washington of “destroying stability and balance in the region,” and stressed that Pyongyang “bitterly denounces” these activities.The United States, according to the North Korean leader, has left its policy toward the DPRK “utterly unchanged in posing military threats and pursuing a hostile policy…but employs more cunning ways and methods of doing so, as proven by the deeds done over the past eight months since the emergence of the new administration.”Kim characterized Washington’s promises of ‘diplomatic engagement’ and ‘dialogue without preconditions’ as a mere “petty trick for deceiving the international community and hiding its hostile acts and an extension of the hostile policy pursued by successive US administrations.”He went on to suggest that inter-Korean relations were “at a crossroads of serious choices –either to advance toward reconciliation and cooperation after warming the present cooled-off ties or to suffer from national division amid a vicious cycle of confrontation.” Kim stressed that Pyongyang was prepared to restore north-south communications starting in October “as part of the efforts for realizing the expectations and desire of the entire Korean nation to see the recovery of north-south relations from the present deadlock.”Missile TestKim’s comments followed in the wake of three significant weapons tests by the DPRK this month, including a new ballistic missile launched from aboard a train car, a long-range cruise missile, and a new weapon the DPRK says is a hypersonic missile.The test came just days after the United States carried out its first successful test of a Hypersonic Air-breathing Weapon Concept (HAWC) missile developed by Raytheon and DARPA, the Pentagon’s top-secret research agency, last week.The Japanese and South Korean militaries picked up on the North Korean missile’s launch, but categorized it as an “unidentified projectile” likely to be an ordinary ballistic missile.The test was carried out by the Academy of Defence Science – the entity responsible for the DPRK’s arms research, from ships to tanks to missiles – a field in which Pyongyang has progressed dramatically in recent years.Questions Related to Project's Breakneck PaceIt’s not immediately clear how North Korea was able to advance in the creation of hypersonic missile technology so quickly. Ordinarily, hypersonic weapons take many years or even decades to develop. For example, design work on Russia’s Avangard hypersonic glider, which was introduced into service in late 2019, began all the way back in the late 1980s.North Korea's Academy of Defence Science established a national Hypersonic Rocket Research Center only in April of 2021, and a separate college at the Kim Jong-un National Defence University, known as “College No. 11,” was set up to train defence-related science and technology specialists in mid-March.After the emergence of the Hwasong-14 – the DPRK’s first attempt at an ultra-long range ICBM, US observers postulated that the missile technology may have come from Ukraine – once the home of some of the USSR’s most advanced weapons projects. Kiev vocally denied supplying the technology, insisting the engine tech of the Hwasong-14 was not similar to that produced by Ukraine's Yuzhmash rocket factory.According to the KCNA, the country’s hypersonic missile is one of five priority tasks of the current five-year plan in the field of strategic arms. Set forth at the 8thParty Congress that was held in Pyongyang in January.A State Department spokesperson told Sputnik that Washington was “aware of” the reports of a hypersonic missile test by Pyongyang, and was “working to confirm the specific nature of the recent launch event and consulting closely with our allies. We take reports of any new capability seriously.”
https://sputniknews.com/20210929/kim-says-willing-to-restore-inter-korean-hotline-starting-in-october---report-1089529912.html
https://sputniknews.com/20210928/dprk-claims-tuesdays-missile-test-was-of-a-new-hypersonic-weapon-1089497903.html
https://sputniknews.com/20200919/putin-russia-was-forced-to-create-hypersonic-weapons-after-us-withdrew-from-missile-treaty-1080513306.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105520/85/1055208528_194:0:3306:2334_1920x0_80_0_0_c3464f35b392ff748d874307a2982592.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
kim jong-un, missile, hypersonic, test, north korea

After Test of Hypersonic Missile Able to Evade US Defences, DPRK Vows More Arms to Deter Aggression

17:00 GMT 30.09.2021 (Updated: 17:03 GMT 30.09.2021)
© REUTERS / KCNAThe intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14 is seen in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang, July, 4 2017.
The intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14 is seen in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang, July, 4 2017. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.09.2021
© REUTERS / KCNA
Subscribe
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
On Tuesday, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) successfully tested what it said was a new hypersonic missile. If confirmed, the test would put Pyongyang in an exclusive small club of nations which possess or are at an advanced stage in pursuing the technology, including Russia, China, and the United States.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has accused Washington of becoming “more cunning” in its hostile policies against the DPRK, and assured that Pyongyang would continue to develop new weapons able to deter any “provocations.”
“In the national defence field a spur has been given to ensuring the control of the unstable military situation on the Korean Peninsula, and to developing a powerful new weapons system capable of thoroughly containing the military moves of hostile forces. One can be confident of the might of our Party and the state in powerfully opening up the way for the victory of socialism from our ultra-modern weapons, which are being developed at an extremely rapid pace,” Kim said, speaking at a session of the Supreme People’s Assembly on Wednesday. His remarks were published by the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) Thursday.
Pointing to the continued arms buildup and large-scale exercises by South Korea and its US allies, Kim accused Seoul and Washington of “destroying stability and balance in the region,” and stressed that Pyongyang “bitterly denounces” these activities.
The United States, according to the North Korean leader, has left its policy toward the DPRK “utterly unchanged in posing military threats and pursuing a hostile policy…but employs more cunning ways and methods of doing so, as proven by the deeds done over the past eight months since the emergence of the new administration.”
Kim characterized Washington’s promises of ‘diplomatic engagement’ and ‘dialogue without preconditions’ as a mere “petty trick for deceiving the international community and hiding its hostile acts and an extension of the hostile policy pursued by successive US administrations.”
Accusing the United States and its “vassals” of posing a “fundamental danger” to world peace, the Korean Workers Party chairman suggested that the international situation today could be described as a “neo-Cold War” caused by Washington’s unilateralism and “prejudiced bloc-forming style foreign policy.”
He went on to suggest that inter-Korean relations were “at a crossroads of serious choices –either to advance toward reconciliation and cooperation after warming the present cooled-off ties or to suffer from national division amid a vicious cycle of confrontation.” Kim stressed that Pyongyang was prepared to restore north-south communications starting in October “as part of the efforts for realizing the expectations and desire of the entire Korean nation to see the recovery of north-south relations from the present deadlock.”
A South Korean government official makes a phone calls to North Korea via the dedicated communications hotline as South Korean Unification Minister Lee In-young, right, watches during a visit to Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, South Korea, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.09.2021
Kim Jong Un Says He's Willing to Restore Inter-Korean Hotline Starting in October - Report
Yesterday, 21:22 GMT
Missile Test
Kim’s comments followed in the wake of three significant weapons tests by the DPRK this month, including a new ballistic missile launched from aboard a train car, a long-range cruise missile, and a new weapon the DPRK says is a hypersonic missile.
The missile, named the Hwasong-8, was launched from Mupyong-ri area of Jagang province in the country’s northwest on Tuesday. A KCNA report on the test indicated that “national defense scientists confirmed the navigational control and stability of the missile in the active section, and also its technical specifications, including the guiding maneuverability and the gliding flight characteristics of the detached hypersonic gliding warhead.” Scientists also “confirmed the stability of the amplified missile fuel system and the actuators introduced for the first time,” according to the report.
The test came just days after the United States carried out its first successful test of a Hypersonic Air-breathing Weapon Concept (HAWC) missile developed by Raytheon and DARPA, the Pentagon’s top-secret research agency, last week.
The Japanese and South Korean militaries picked up on the North Korean missile’s launch, but categorized it as an “unidentified projectile” likely to be an ordinary ballistic missile.
The test was carried out by the Academy of Defence Science – the entity responsible for the DPRK’s arms research, from ships to tanks to missiles – a field in which Pyongyang has progressed dramatically in recent years.
Artist's conception of a hypersonic missile during its launch phase. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.09.2021
DPRK Claims Tuesday's Missile Test Was of a New Hypersonic Weapon Named Hwasong-8
28 September, 21:17 GMT
Questions Related to Project's Breakneck Pace
It’s not immediately clear how North Korea was able to advance in the creation of hypersonic missile technology so quickly. Ordinarily, hypersonic weapons take many years or even decades to develop. For example, design work on Russia’s Avangard hypersonic glider, which was introduced into service in late 2019, began all the way back in the late 1980s.
North Korea's Academy of Defence Science established a national Hypersonic Rocket Research Center only in April of 2021, and a separate college at the Kim Jong-un National Defence University, known as “College No. 11,” was set up to train defence-related science and technology specialists in mid-March.
Avangard hypersonic glide vehicle - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.09.2020
Putin: Russia Was Forced to Create Hypersonic Weapons After US Withdrew From Missile Treaty
19 September 2020, 11:16 GMT
The DPRK has been known to make rapid advances in missile technology before. In late 2017, the country tested a new intercontinental ballistic missile known as the Hwasong-15, with the missile theoretically capable of striking anywhere in the continental United States. A successor, the Hwasong-16 – a two-stage, liquid fueled, road-mobile missile system with the possible capability of carrying multiple re-entry vehicles, was unveiled at a parade in October 2020.
After the emergence of the Hwasong-14 – the DPRK’s first attempt at an ultra-long range ICBM, US observers postulated that the missile technology may have come from Ukraine – once the home of some of the USSR’s most advanced weapons projects. Kiev vocally denied supplying the technology, insisting the engine tech of the Hwasong-14 was not similar to that produced by Ukraine's Yuzhmash rocket factory.
According to the KCNA, the country’s hypersonic missile is one of five priority tasks of the current five-year plan in the field of strategic arms. Set forth at the 8thParty Congress that was held in Pyongyang in January.
A State Department spokesperson told Sputnik that Washington was “aware of” the reports of a hypersonic missile test by Pyongyang, and was “working to confirm the specific nature of the recent launch event and consulting closely with our allies. We take reports of any new capability seriously.”
800000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
17:50 GMTFemale Indian Air Force Officer Complains of Intimidation After Accusing Colleague of Rape
17:34 GMTSenate Passes Last Minute Bill to Avoid Gov’t Shutdown Amid Congressional Deadlock Over Budget, Debt
17:20 GMTCanadian Military Used COVID-19 to Test Afghan-Like Propaganda Techniques on Citizens: Report
17:01 GMTSushant Singh Rajput Death: Late Actor's Absconding Friend Kunal Jani Arrested in Drug Probe
17:00 GMTTriple World Сhampion Speed Skater Elise Christie Reveals She Was Drugged and Raped Aged 19
17:00 GMTAfter Test of Hypersonic Missile Able to Evade US Defences, DPRK Vows More Arms to Deter Aggression
16:10 GMTLive Updates: US Senate Approves Stopgap Funding to Avoid Gov't Shutdown
15:52 GMTPelosi: US House to Vote on Bill to Avert Gov't Shutdown Thursday After Senate Passes It
15:47 GMTParents in California Seek Legal Ban Against Prayers to Aztec Gods in Public Schools, Media Says
15:40 GMTLa Palma Volcano Continues to Erupt as Rivers of Lava Pour Into Sea
15:38 GMTEveryone Equal During Fuel Crisis: Ronaldo’s Driver Queues for Hours to Fill Up Star’s Bentley
15:27 GMTIran's Nuclear Chief Says June Sabotage Inflicted Severe Damage on Karaj Facility
15:23 GMT'Dear Media, I'm Not Former Punjab Chief': Indian Footballer Clears Up Mistaken Identity
15:21 GMTEXPO 2020 Opening Ceremony in Dubai
15:13 GMTRussian Deputy Envoy to OSCE: YouTube Removed RT's Channels With Berlin's Backing
15:05 GMTUS Tests New Domain Awareness Systems For Airspace Along Canadian Border, DHS Says
14:57 GMTChina's 'Artificial Sun' Could Generate Electricity in a Decade in Race to Harness Fusion Technology
14:53 GMTZakharova Urges Berlin to Assess Youtube's Decision to Remove RT's German Channels
14:46 GMTThe Sarah Everard Case is ‘Harrowing’ and is Part of ‘Epidemic’ of Male Violence, Says UK Barrister
14:30 GMTThe Winner Takes It All: China Secures LNG Mega Deal With Qatar Amid Europe’s Gas Crunch