After Test of Hypersonic Missile Able to Evade US Defences, DPRK Vows More Arms to Deter Aggression

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has accused Washington of becoming “more cunning” in its hostile policies against the DPRK, and assured that Pyongyang would continue to develop new weapons able to deter any “provocations.”Pointing to the continued arms buildup and large-scale exercises by South Korea and its US allies, Kim accused Seoul and Washington of “destroying stability and balance in the region,” and stressed that Pyongyang “bitterly denounces” these activities.The United States, according to the North Korean leader, has left its policy toward the DPRK “utterly unchanged in posing military threats and pursuing a hostile policy…but employs more cunning ways and methods of doing so, as proven by the deeds done over the past eight months since the emergence of the new administration.”Kim characterized Washington’s promises of ‘diplomatic engagement’ and ‘dialogue without preconditions’ as a mere “petty trick for deceiving the international community and hiding its hostile acts and an extension of the hostile policy pursued by successive US administrations.”He went on to suggest that inter-Korean relations were “at a crossroads of serious choices –either to advance toward reconciliation and cooperation after warming the present cooled-off ties or to suffer from national division amid a vicious cycle of confrontation.” Kim stressed that Pyongyang was prepared to restore north-south communications starting in October “as part of the efforts for realizing the expectations and desire of the entire Korean nation to see the recovery of north-south relations from the present deadlock.”Missile TestKim’s comments followed in the wake of three significant weapons tests by the DPRK this month, including a new ballistic missile launched from aboard a train car, a long-range cruise missile, and a new weapon the DPRK says is a hypersonic missile.The test came just days after the United States carried out its first successful test of a Hypersonic Air-breathing Weapon Concept (HAWC) missile developed by Raytheon and DARPA, the Pentagon’s top-secret research agency, last week.The Japanese and South Korean militaries picked up on the North Korean missile’s launch, but categorized it as an “unidentified projectile” likely to be an ordinary ballistic missile.The test was carried out by the Academy of Defence Science – the entity responsible for the DPRK’s arms research, from ships to tanks to missiles – a field in which Pyongyang has progressed dramatically in recent years.Questions Related to Project's Breakneck PaceIt’s not immediately clear how North Korea was able to advance in the creation of hypersonic missile technology so quickly. Ordinarily, hypersonic weapons take many years or even decades to develop. For example, design work on Russia’s Avangard hypersonic glider, which was introduced into service in late 2019, began all the way back in the late 1980s.North Korea's Academy of Defence Science established a national Hypersonic Rocket Research Center only in April of 2021, and a separate college at the Kim Jong-un National Defence University, known as “College No. 11,” was set up to train defence-related science and technology specialists in mid-March.After the emergence of the Hwasong-14 – the DPRK’s first attempt at an ultra-long range ICBM, US observers postulated that the missile technology may have come from Ukraine – once the home of some of the USSR’s most advanced weapons projects. Kiev vocally denied supplying the technology, insisting the engine tech of the Hwasong-14 was not similar to that produced by Ukraine's Yuzhmash rocket factory.According to the KCNA, the country’s hypersonic missile is one of five priority tasks of the current five-year plan in the field of strategic arms. Set forth at the 8thParty Congress that was held in Pyongyang in January.A State Department spokesperson told Sputnik that Washington was “aware of” the reports of a hypersonic missile test by Pyongyang, and was “working to confirm the specific nature of the recent launch event and consulting closely with our allies. We take reports of any new capability seriously.”

