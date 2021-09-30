Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20210930/abc-cuts-obamas-critique-of-open-borders-from-tv-interview-airs-criticism-of-gop-instead-1089539086.html
ABC Cuts Obama's Critique of 'Open Borders' From TV Interview, Airs Criticism of GOP Instead
ABC Cuts Obama's Critique of 'Open Borders' From TV Interview, Airs Criticism of GOP Instead
Over 200,000 encounters were registered at the US southwest border in August alone. This number is expected to rise even further in September as border... 30.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-30T07:15+0000
2021-09-30T07:15+0000
news
world
united states
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1e/1089539004_0:311:3000:1999_1920x0_80_0_0_f55e7d5bedfb890aae3fcd724b25904e.jpg
Ex-President Barack Obama voiced strong criticism of the “unsustainable” idea of “open borders” in a Tuesday interview with ABC, but the channel chose instead to leave this harsh remark out when airing the comments of Biden’s former boss on ‘Good Morning America’."Immigration is tough. It always has been because, on the one hand, I think we are naturally a people that wants to help others. And we see tragedy and hardship and families that are desperately trying to get here so that their kids are safe, and they're in some cases fleeing violence or catastrophe," Obama told ‘Good Morning America’ co-host Robin Roberts in an omitted portion of the interview.The former president then went on to argue:Obama’s full comments were still published in ABC’s online article about the interview – although they come up only towards the end of the piece.The ABC article also repeatedly points out that the Biden administration was left to deal with a “Trump-era public health order” when expelling thousands of immigrants without a chance to apply for asylum over COVID-19 concerns - something the incumbent president has been extensively criticised for at the moment with a surge in Haitian migrants.The omission was first pointed out by Fox News Channel's Jacqui Heinrich, who noted that ABC had opted to air the part where Obama blamed the current border crisis on Republicans:According to media watchdogs, ABC finally managed to include Obama’s criticism of the “open border” concept in their televised coverage, but only after midnight. The ex-president’s remarks were aired during ABC’s ‘Nightline’ chat show at around 1 a.m. on Wednesday.The Biden administration cleared some 15,000-17,000 Haitian migrants from the Del Rio camp near the Mexican border last week, prompting criticism as federal authorities have flown new-comers back to their homeland, devastated by recent earthquakes and political turmoil.Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorka has admitted that approximately 10,000-12,000 Haitian migrants who crossed into the US have been released by the US for their cases to be heard by immigration judges. Another 5,000 or so are being processed by the Department of Homeland Security, the official revealed on Fox News.The Del Rio International Bridge between the US and Mexico, which was shut when thousands of migrants set a camp under it this months, has now reopened. Thousands of Haitian immigrants are still believed to be making their way from South America to the US on a daily basis.
Another zio-psywar/zio-media promotion. Thumbs down.
0
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Aleksandra Serebriakova
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080393304_78:0:1748:1670_100x100_80_0_0_ef4647318d6a9287cf47e376d3794bc4.jpg
Aleksandra Serebriakova
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080393304_78:0:1748:1670_100x100_80_0_0_ef4647318d6a9287cf47e376d3794bc4.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1e/1089539004_229:0:2894:1999_1920x0_80_0_0_5cb3d71cf822d92e5b6754106e6c9ad4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, world, united states

ABC Cuts Obama's Critique of 'Open Borders' From TV Interview, Airs Criticism of GOP Instead

07:15 GMT 30.09.2021
© REUTERS / ADREES LATIFSome thousands of migrants take shelter as they await to be processed near the Del Rio International Bridge after crossing the Rio Grande river into the US from Ciudad Acuna in Del Rio, Texas, US September 18, 2021
Some thousands of migrants take shelter as they await to be processed near the Del Rio International Bridge after crossing the Rio Grande river into the US from Ciudad Acuna in Del Rio, Texas, US September 18, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.09.2021
© REUTERS / ADREES LATIF
Subscribe
Aleksandra Serebriakova - Sputnik International
Aleksandra Serebriakova
Moscow-based Sputnik correspondent specializing in foreign affairs.
All materialsWrite to the author
Over 200,000 encounters were registered at the US southwest border in August alone. This number is expected to rise even further in September as border authorities are battling a dramatic surge in Haitian migrants, who are seeking asylum in the United States.
Ex-President Barack Obama voiced strong criticism of the “unsustainable” idea of “open borders” in a Tuesday interview with ABC, but the channel chose instead to leave this harsh remark out when airing the comments of Biden’s former boss on ‘Good Morning America’.
"Immigration is tough. It always has been because, on the one hand, I think we are naturally a people that wants to help others. And we see tragedy and hardship and families that are desperately trying to get here so that their kids are safe, and they're in some cases fleeing violence or catastrophe," Obama told ‘Good Morning America’ co-host Robin Roberts in an omitted portion of the interview.
The former president then went on to argue:
"At the same time, we're a nation state. We have borders. The idea that we can just have open borders is something that ... as a practical matter, is unsustainable.”
In this Nov. 2, 2020 file photo, former President Barack Obama speaks at a rally as he campaigns for Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden at Turner Field in Atlanta. - Sputnik International
Barack Obama
Former US President
Obama’s full comments were still published in ABC’s online article about the interview – although they come up only towards the end of the piece.
The ABC article also repeatedly points out that the Biden administration was left to deal with a “Trump-era public health order” when expelling thousands of immigrants without a chance to apply for asylum over COVID-19 concerns - something the incumbent president has been extensively criticised for at the moment with a surge in Haitian migrants.
The omission was first pointed out by Fox News Channel's Jacqui Heinrich, who noted that ABC had opted to air the part where Obama blamed the current border crisis on Republicans:
“Comprehensive immigration reform has consistently gotten stuck partly because we can't get enough Republicans to support it,” Obama said.
According to media watchdogs, ABC finally managed to include Obama’s criticism of the “open border” concept in their televised coverage, but only after midnight. The ex-president’s remarks were aired during ABC’s ‘Nightline’ chat show at around 1 a.m. on Wednesday.
The Biden administration cleared some 15,000-17,000 Haitian migrants from the Del Rio camp near the Mexican border last week, prompting criticism as federal authorities have flown new-comers back to their homeland, devastated by recent earthquakes and political turmoil.
Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorka has admitted that approximately 10,000-12,000 Haitian migrants who crossed into the US have been released by the US for their cases to be heard by immigration judges. Another 5,000 or so are being processed by the Department of Homeland Security, the official revealed on Fox News.
The Del Rio International Bridge between the US and Mexico, which was shut when thousands of migrants set a camp under it this months, has now reopened. Thousands of Haitian immigrants are still believed to be making their way from South America to the US on a daily basis.
010000
Discuss
Popular comments
Another zio-psywar/zio-media promotion. Thumbs down.
vtvot tak
30 September, 10:23 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
07:15 GMTABC Cuts Obama's Critique of 'Open Borders' From TV Interview, Airs Criticism of GOP Instead
06:27 GMTAntibodies in Fully Vaxxed With Pfizer, AstraZeneca Decline Steeply After Several Months – Study
06:07 GMTFinnish Arm of Extinction Rebellion Begins 10-Day Protest by Blocking Helsinki's Main Artery
06:04 GMTWorld Expo 2020 to Kick Off in Dubai With Opening Ceremony on Thursday
06:00 GMTPakistani Eyewitnesses Say Operation to Take Out Bin Laden in 2011 'Staged'
05:16 GMTDems Strike Deal with GOP to Avert Gov’t Shutdown as Senate Schedules Thursday Vote on Stopgap Bill
04:50 GMTAt Least 6 People Injured as Result of Tornado in Northern Germany - Video
04:41 GMTUNSC to Discuss Situation With North Korea's Recent Missile Launches on Thursday, Source Says
04:30 GMT'In Love With You!' Bulldog Jumps Into Owner's Hands
04:15 GMTHead of Lockheed Martin's Advanced Development Program Almost Confirms 6th Generation Fighter
03:23 GMTWatch Alligator Lose Fight for Freedom to Florida Man Armed With Trash Can
03:19 GMTClashes Between Rival Drug Gangs in Ecuadorian Prison Leave 116 People Dead, Some of Them Beheaded
02:40 GMT'Can't Sue Your Way to Moon': Musk Trolls Bezos Over Lawsuits, Shape of New Shephard Rocket
01:56 GMTPope Francis to Require Vaccination or Negative COVID-19 Tests From Vatican Staff - Report
01:05 GMTPentagon Leaders Told Senators US in Talks to Use Russian Bases for Afghan Ops - Reports
00:59 GMTBill Cosby Thinks R. Kelly's Trial Was Racist, Singer 'Was Screwed' - Report
00:50 GMTAlabama Governor on Defensive Over Plan to Use $400 Million in Federal Covid Relief to Build Prisons
00:36 GMTTunisian’s President Named Arab’s World First Ever Female Prime Minister
00:29 GMTBiden Administration to Issue New Memo to Terminate Trump-Era Remain in Mexico Policy
00:18 GMTCongressional Committee on January 6 Events at Capitol Subpoenas Trump Ally, 10 Organizers