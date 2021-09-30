Registration was successful!
Biden Administration to Issue New Memo to Terminate Trump-Era Remain in Mexico Policy
Biden Administration to Issue New Memo to Terminate Trump-Era Remain in Mexico Policy
Biden Administration to Issue New Memo to Terminate Trump-Era Remain in Mexico Policy
2021-09-30T00:29+0000
2021-09-30T00:37+0000
"The Department of Homeland Security intends to issue in the coming weeks a new memorandum terminating the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP)," DHS said in the release on Wednesday. "Although the Department issued a June 2021 memorandum that terminated MPP, a Texas district court vacated that prior termination determination and issued an injunction that requires the Department to work in good faith to re-start MPP."The new memorandum to terminate MPP will not take effect until the current injunction from the Texas court is lifted, the release said.DHS is currently working to restart the MPP program as ordered by the court, the release said.In August, the US Supreme Court ruled against the Biden administration's bid to end the Trump administration's so-called Remain in Mexico policy.
Biden Administration to Issue New Memo to Terminate Trump-Era Remain in Mexico Policy

00:29 GMT 30.09.2021 (Updated: 00:37 GMT 30.09.2021)
© REUTERS / RALPH TEDY EROLHaitian migrants collect their belongings after U.S. authorities flew them out of a Texas border city after crossing the Rio Grande river from Mexico, at Toussaint Louverture International Airport in Port-au-Prince, Haiti September 21, 2021
Haitian migrants collect their belongings after U.S. authorities flew them out of a Texas border city after crossing the Rio Grande river from Mexico, at Toussaint Louverture International Airport in Port-au-Prince, Haiti September 21, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.09.2021
© REUTERS / RALPH TEDY EROL
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a press release it will issue a new memorandum to terminate the Trump-era Migrant Protection Protocols after a Texas judge ordered the federal government to reinstate the rule, which required asylum-seeking migrants to stay in Mexico while awaiting court proceedings.
"The Department of Homeland Security intends to issue in the coming weeks a new memorandum terminating the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP)," DHS said in the release on Wednesday. "Although the Department issued a June 2021 memorandum that terminated MPP, a Texas district court vacated that prior termination determination and issued an injunction that requires the Department to work in good faith to re-start MPP."
The new memorandum to terminate MPP will not take effect until the current injunction from the Texas court is lifted, the release said.
DHS is currently working to restart the MPP program as ordered by the court, the release said.
In August, the US Supreme Court ruled against the Biden administration's bid to end the Trump administration's so-called Remain in Mexico policy.
