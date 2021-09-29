Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20210929/creepy-statue-of-drowning-girl-leaves-locals-anxious-in-spains-bilbao--1089506096.html
'Creepy' Statue of Drowning Girl Leaves Locals Anxious in Spain's Bilbao
'Creepy' Statue of Drowning Girl Leaves Locals Anxious in Spain's Bilbao
Mexican hyperrealist artist Ruben Orozco, who is known for creating lookalike figures of world legends - including ones of David Bowie and Freddie Mercury ... 29.09.2021, Sputnik International
A statue of a drowning girl has left many people freaked out in Bilbao, Spain, after they woke up to find a giant face floating in the murky waters of local River Nervion.The 120 kg statue, created by artist Ruben Orozco and titled ‘Bihar’ (‘Tomorrow’), is a part of a campaign by the BBK Foundation which is set to draw attention to the problem of climate change and promote sustainability.Residents can witness each day now how the statue becomes submerged in the water and then is uncovered again as tides rise and fall.However, some local residents and social media users found the campaign pretty disturbing – especially if you don’t quite know what it is supposed to promote.“At first it gave me a feeling of stress, when more of the face was out of the water, but now to me she communicates sadness, a lot of sadness,” Bilbao resident Triana Gil told Reuters.Another passer-by, Maria, said that she initially thought that the statue was devoted to some tragic events and was commemorating a local girl. After learning what the figure was really signifying, she suggested that people could “each give their own meaning to it”.Ruben Orozco, an artist from Mexico, is well-known for creating hyper-realist figures of celebrities and ordinary people for social campaigns.
'Creepy' Statue of Drowning Girl Leaves Locals Anxious in Spain's Bilbao

06:41 GMT 29.09.2021 (Updated: 06:42 GMT 29.09.2021)
© REUTERS / VINCENT WEST
A fibreglass sculpture entitled 'Bihar' (Tomorrow in Basque), by Mexican hyperrealist artist Ruben Orozco, is submerged in the Nervion river in Bilbao, Spain, September 27, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.09.2021
© REUTERS / VINCENT WEST
Aleksandra Serebriakova
Aleksandra Serebriakova
Moscow-based Sputnik correspondent specializing in foreign affairs.
All materialsWrite to the author
Mexican hyperrealist artist Ruben Orozco, who is known for creating lookalike figures of world legends - including ones of David Bowie and Freddie Mercury - came up with yet another masterpiece that wasn’t really appreciated by some residents of one Spanish city.
A statue of a drowning girl has left many people freaked out in Bilbao, Spain, after they woke up to find a giant face floating in the murky waters of local River Nervion.
The 120 kg statue, created by artist Ruben Orozco and titled ‘Bihar’ (‘Tomorrow’), is a part of a campaign by the BBK Foundation which is set to draw attention to the problem of climate change and promote sustainability.
© REUTERS / VINCENT WEST
A fibreglass sculpture entitled 'Bihar' (Tomorrow in Basque), by Mexican hyperrealist artist Ruben Orozco, is submerged in the Nervion river in Bilbao, Spain, September 27, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.09.2021
A fibreglass sculpture entitled 'Bihar' (Tomorrow in Basque), by Mexican hyperrealist artist Ruben Orozco, is submerged in the Nervion river in Bilbao, Spain, September 27, 2021
© REUTERS / VINCENT WEST
Residents can witness each day now how the statue becomes submerged in the water and then is uncovered again as tides rise and fall.
Orozco explained to Nius website that this should remind people of how our actions “can sink us or keep us afloat”.
However, some local residents and social media users found the campaign pretty disturbing – especially if you don’t quite know what it is supposed to promote.
“At first it gave me a feeling of stress, when more of the face was out of the water, but now to me she communicates sadness, a lot of sadness,” Bilbao resident Triana Gil told Reuters.
“She doesn't even look worried, it's as if she is letting herself drown.”
Another passer-by, Maria, said that she initially thought that the statue was devoted to some tragic events and was commemorating a local girl. After learning what the figure was really signifying, she suggested that people could “each give their own meaning to it”.
Ruben Orozco, an artist from Mexico, is well-known for creating hyper-realist figures of celebrities and ordinary people for social campaigns.
