https://sputniknews.com/20210928/us-tech-stocks-down-most-since-march-as-inflation-rate-hike-worry-roil-wall-street-1089496628.html

US Tech Stocks Down Most Since March as Inflation, Rate Hike Worry Roil Wall Street

US Tech Stocks Down Most Since March as Inflation, Rate Hike Worry Roil Wall Street

NEW YORK (Sputnik) - Wall Street’s high-flying tech sector suffered its worst beating in six months on Tuesday while blue chip and industrial-based stocks... 28.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-28T20:51+0000

2021-09-28T20:51+0000

2021-09-28T20:51+0000

business

us

wall street

pandemic

federal reserve

us stocks

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/05/1082268490_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c783653b7a9e4a9fd95d1d355527af2a.jpg

The Nasdaq Composite Index, led by Big Tech names such as Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google, finished down 423 points, or 2.8%, at 14,547. It was Nasdaq’s worst-one day loss since March.The blue-chip S&P 500, which groups the top 500 stocks on the New York Stock Exchange, settled down 87 points, or 2%, at 4,356.The broad-based Dow Jones Industrial Average, comprising mostly industrial stocks, lost almost 570 points, or 1.6%, to finish 34,300.The yield on the benchmark US 10-year Treasury note was at 1.54% by 4:00 PM Eastern US time (19:00 GMT), rising 2% in just under a week from a reset of inflation expectations. The yield is seen as a measure of real inflation.At his news conference after the Fed’s September policy meeting last week, Chairman Jerome Powell suggested mid-2022 as an appropriate target for concluding the central bank’s monthly bond-buying of $120 billion. The Fed’s so-called dot-plot plan also called for interest rates, suppressed at near-zero since the Covid-19 outbreak, to be raised any time next year onwards, he said.Since then, Fed officials have issued mixed messaging on the timeline for both the taper and rate hike. Powell has admitted that inflation was trending above the Fed’s 2% per annum target but said that was transitory and will abate over time. He reiterated that before a Senate banking committee on Tuesday, although he admitted that supply chain issues resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic need to be resolved before inflation can be mitigated.

Fred Lucas I was cured of 4 years of type 2 diabetes and was taking metformin medication which resulted in erectile dysfunction, but with the help of Doctor Nelson's herbal blend, I was completely cured. On this platform I came across the testimony of one of his patients who was cured of an enlarged prostate with Doctor Nelson Herbs. I contacted the herbal specialist and after a long discussion I am buying the herbal product that he sent me via DHL service that I received at my address within 3 days and with his instructions I used the product for 21 days and my blood sugar was completely lowered from 8.5 to 4.5% and my erection was fully active. I recommend Doctor Nelson to anyone with herpes virus, fibroid, prostate cancer and enlargement, COPD, hepatitis, heart and liver disease, his email: drnelsonsaliu@gmail.com or WhatsApp text at +14436204203 0

1

us

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

business, us, wall street, pandemic, federal reserve, us stocks