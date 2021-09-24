Registration was successful!
International
BREAKING: Huawei CFO Meng Reportedly Will Fly Back to China Friday Night

US Stocks Eke Out Steady Finish to Volatile Week After Federal Reserve Stimulus Taper Plan
wall street
federal reserve
us stocks
The blue-chip S&amp;P 500 and the broad-based Dow Jones Industrial Average both ended in positive territory after landing about a tenth of a percent in gains, while the technology-laced Nasdaq Composite Index slipped into the red.The S&amp;P 500, which groups the top 500 stocks on the New York Stocks Exchange, settled up almost 7 points, or 0.1%, at 4,455. For the week, it rose 0.6%. The Dow, comprising mostly industrial stocks, rose 33 points, or 0.1%, to close at 34,798. For the week, it gained 0.5%.Nasdaq, led by Big Tech names such as Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google, finished down 5 points, or 0.03%, at 15,048. It climbed 0.02% for the week.Stocks rallied the past two sessions after the Federal Reserve said at the conclusion of its September policy meeting on Wednesday that it will extend stimulus support for the US economy beyond next year, if necessary. It also said it will exercise care in raising interest rates, which have been at near zero range since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.
wall street, federal reserve, us stocks

US Stocks Eke Out Steady Finish to Volatile Week After Federal Reserve Stimulus Taper Plan

22:30 GMT 24.09.2021
© AP Photo / Mark Lennihan
FILE - In this May 13, 2019 file photo, the NYSE logo is displayed at the New York Stock Exchange. U.S. stocks edged higher in early trading on Wall Street Monday, June 17, following two weeks of gains. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.09.2021
© AP Photo / Mark Lennihan
NEW YORK (Sputnik) - US stocks mostly eked out a steady finish on Friday to a week made volatile by the Federal Reserve’s stimulus taper plan and the debt crisis at China’s property developer Evergrande.
The blue-chip S&P 500 and the broad-based Dow Jones Industrial Average both ended in positive territory after landing about a tenth of a percent in gains, while the technology-laced Nasdaq Composite Index slipped into the red.

“Wall Street is ending on a soft note after a wild week filled with central bank rate decisions around the world mostly signaled investors should be prepared to have a much smaller punchbowl of stimulus going forward and as early earnings suggest supply chain constraints and labor shortage problems are not getting any better,” Ed Moya, analyst at online trading platform ONDA, said.

“What’s also weighing on risk appetite is the growing stress in the Chinese property sector. The Evergrande crisis won’t have a quick fix and that uncertainty will continue to weigh on Asia."

The S&P 500, which groups the top 500 stocks on the New York Stocks Exchange, settled up almost 7 points, or 0.1%, at 4,455. For the week, it rose 0.6%. The Dow, comprising mostly industrial stocks, rose 33 points, or 0.1%, to close at 34,798. For the week, it gained 0.5%.
Nasdaq, led by Big Tech names such as Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google, finished down 5 points, or 0.03%, at 15,048. It climbed 0.02% for the week.
Stocks rallied the past two sessions after the Federal Reserve said at the conclusion of its September policy meeting on Wednesday that it will extend stimulus support for the US economy beyond next year, if necessary. It also said it will exercise care in raising interest rates, which have been at near zero range since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.
