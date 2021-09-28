Registration was successful!
US Senator Menendez Urges New Sanctions on Turkey if It Acquires More Russian Weapons
US Senator Menendez Urges New Sanctions on Turkey if It Acquires More Russian Weapons
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez said in a statement that Congress may pursue new sanctions against Turkey if...
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Ankara intends to buy another set of Russian S-400 air defense systems despite pressure from Washington.Last week, Erdogan said the continuous pressure on Turkey over its purchase of the S-400 system is unacceptable. Erdogan pointed out that the United States made a mistake by refusing to sell Turkey F-35 fighter jets under the pretext of the S-400 purchase.Erdogan is scheduled to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday in Sochi to discuss bilateral trade, but also cover pressing issues, including Syria, Afghanistan and Libya.
recep tayyip erdogan, bob menendez, russia, us, turkey, republicans, s-400, air defense system

US Senator Menendez Urges New Sanctions on Turkey if It Acquires More Russian Weapons

00:00 GMT 28.09.2021
© REUTERSIn this image from video, Sen. Robert Menendez, D-N.J., speaks on the Senate floor at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
In this image from video, Sen. Robert Menendez, D-N.J., speaks on the Senate floor at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.09.2021
© REUTERS
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez said in a statement that Congress may pursue new sanctions against Turkey if the country acquires additional Russian S-400 air defense systems.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Ankara intends to buy another set of Russian S-400 air defense systems despite pressure from Washington.

"We were crystal clear when we wrote the CAATSA [Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act] law: Sanctions are mandated for any entity that does significant business with the Russian military or intelligence sectors," Menendez said on Monday. "Any new purchases by Turkey must mean new sanctions."

Last week, Erdogan said the continuous pressure on Turkey over its purchase of the S-400 system is unacceptable. Erdogan pointed out that the United States made a mistake by refusing to sell Turkey F-35 fighter jets under the pretext of the S-400 purchase.
Erdogan is scheduled to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday in Sochi to discuss bilateral trade, but also cover pressing issues, including Syria, Afghanistan and Libya.
