US Preparing Docs to Sanction India Over S-400 Purchase, Claims BJP Parliamentarian

US will certainly impose CAATSA sanction against India as the first batch of S-400 air missile defence system is expected to be delivered in November, claims former cabinet minister and senior parliamentarian Subramanian Swamy.The US believes that as India continued its bilateral engagement with China despite the People's Liberation Army encroaching on lands in Ladakh, New Delhi should not have any problem with Washington despite sanctions, the BJP parliamentarian underlined.The US and India have remained tight-lipped about the $5.43 billion deal during the three-day visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the US. Modi held meetings with US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.India's Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said that the two leaders discussed the defence relationship, particularly the option of the two sides looking at practical new projects that could impart new momentum to the defence relationship. In March of this year, US Secretary of Defence Lloyd J. Austin III had urged Indian leaders to avoid buying Russian defence equipment, including S-400s, if the country wants to prevent the risk of sanctions. Last month, India's ambassador to Russia D.B. Venkatesh Varma, reiterated that New Delhi would implement the contract considering specific defence and national security needs. In October 2018, India signed a $5.43 billion deal with Russia for five S-400 Triumf regiments despite objections from the US.The US imposed sanctions on Turkey in December 2020 following the delivery of first batch of S-400s from Russia. The US claims that the S-400s threaten its F-35 fighter jets and NATO's broader defence systems.

