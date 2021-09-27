Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210927/us-preparing-docs-to-sanction-india-over-s-400-purchase-claims-bjp-parliamentarian-1089438256.html
US Preparing Docs to Sanction India Over S-400 Purchase, Claims BJP Parliamentarian
US Preparing Docs to Sanction India Over S-400 Purchase, Claims BJP Parliamentarian
The United States has applied its Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) legislation against countries like China and Turkey for... 27.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-27T09:02+0000
2021-09-27T09:02+0000
pentagon
u.s. department of state
s-400
joe biden
narendra modi
us
turkey
china
sanctions
lloyd austin
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/10/1080790628_0:271:3159:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_95d5dd637ac62dbde14010e6ad6a801d.jpg
US will certainly impose CAATSA sanction against India as the first batch of S-400 air missile defence system is expected to be delivered in November, claims former cabinet minister and senior parliamentarian Subramanian Swamy.The US believes that as India continued its bilateral engagement with China despite the People's Liberation Army encroaching on lands in Ladakh, New Delhi should not have any problem with Washington despite sanctions, the BJP parliamentarian underlined.The US and India have remained tight-lipped about the $5.43 billion deal during the three-day visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the US. Modi held meetings with US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.India's Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said that the two leaders discussed the defence relationship, particularly the option of the two sides looking at practical new projects that could impart new momentum to the defence relationship. In March of this year, US Secretary of Defence Lloyd J. Austin III had urged Indian leaders to avoid buying Russian defence equipment, including S-400s, if the country wants to prevent the risk of sanctions. Last month, India's ambassador to Russia D.B. Venkatesh Varma, reiterated that New Delhi would implement the contract considering specific defence and national security needs. In October 2018, India signed a $5.43 billion deal with Russia for five S-400 Triumf regiments despite objections from the US.The US imposed sanctions on Turkey in December 2020 following the delivery of first batch of S-400s from Russia. The US claims that the S-400s threaten its F-35 fighter jets and NATO's broader defence systems.
Join our anti-Chiccom group.. but if you buy the nasty Rushan's weapons, you're not our friend. Yeah, like, we know we're ganging up on them Chiccoms with the dumb Ozzies.. but, heck.. you can be our grouppie partner.. but, as we have exceptionalist ideals. at the same time we can kick you in the rollocks. Makes sense, to us anyway. You OK with that, eh, Delhi? Sure?
0
1
us
turkey
china
india
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/10/1080790628_218:0:2949:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c6864f26b80c19a2fed0cbb986f7fbb2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
pentagon, u.s. department of state, s-400, joe biden, narendra modi, us, turkey, china, sanctions, lloyd austin, india, s-400, caatsa, india

US Preparing Docs to Sanction India Over S-400 Purchase, Claims BJP Parliamentarian

09:02 GMT 27.09.2021
© REUTERS / Vitaly Nevar S-400 "Triumph" surface-to-air missile system is shown after its stationing at a military base outside the town of Gvardeysk near Kaliningrad, Russia, March 11, 2019
 S-400 Triumph surface-to-air missile system is shown after its stationing at a military base outside the town of Gvardeysk near Kaliningrad, Russia, March 11, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.09.2021
© REUTERS / Vitaly Nevar
Subscribe
Rishikesh Kumar - Sputnik International
Rishikesh Kumar
All materialsWrite to the author
The United States has applied its Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) legislation against countries like China and Turkey for buying advanced Russian-made weapons. The Pentagon Chief had urged New Delhi to avoid purchasing S-400 weaponry from Russia if it hoped to escape American sanctions.
US will certainly impose CAATSA sanction against India as the first batch of S-400 air missile defence system is expected to be delivered in November, claims former cabinet minister and senior parliamentarian Subramanian Swamy.
"I was told by someone who knows about the American establishment that India's sanction documents have been prepared and kept in the State Department. It will be announced immediately after S-400 arrives. They did not spare Turkey; they are not going to spare us, I am told," Swamy said while taking part in a discussion on "Indo-US Relations: Recent Developments" on Sunday.
The US believes that as India continued its bilateral engagement with China despite the People's Liberation Army encroaching on lands in Ladakh, New Delhi should not have any problem with Washington despite sanctions, the BJP parliamentarian underlined.
The US and India have remained tight-lipped about the $5.43 billion deal during the three-day visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the US. Modi held meetings with US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
India's Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said that the two leaders discussed the defence relationship, particularly the option of the two sides looking at practical new projects that could impart new momentum to the defence relationship.
"We are working on operationalizing the four foundational Agreements. The Defence Policy group is due to meet shortly in Washington at the level of Defense Secretaries. We have the Chief of Defense staff also visiting the United States."
Harsh Vardhan Shringla - Sputnik International
Harsh Vardhan Shringla
India's Foreign Secretary
In March of this year, US Secretary of Defence Lloyd J. Austin III had urged Indian leaders to avoid buying Russian defence equipment, including S-400s, if the country wants to prevent the risk of sanctions. Last month, India's ambassador to Russia D.B. Venkatesh Varma, reiterated that New Delhi would implement the contract considering specific defence and national security needs. In October 2018, India signed a $5.43 billion deal with Russia for five S-400 Triumf regiments despite objections from the US.
The US imposed sanctions on Turkey in December 2020 following the delivery of first batch of S-400s from Russia. The US claims that the S-400s threaten its F-35 fighter jets and NATO's broader defence systems.
101012
Discuss
Popular comments
Join our anti-Chiccom group.. but if you buy the nasty Rushan's weapons, you're not our friend. Yeah, like, we know we're ganging up on them Chiccoms with the dumb Ozzies.. but, heck.. you can be our grouppie partner.. but, as we have exceptionalist ideals. at the same time we can kick you in the rollocks. Makes sense, to us anyway. You OK with that, eh, Delhi? Sure?
Thomas Turk
27 September, 13:04 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:58 GMTStrong EU Will Be Germany's Key Policy Task, SPD's Olaf Scholz Says
09:55 GMTUK Climate Protesters Defy Court Order to Block Highway Around London - Video
09:31 GMTCDU/CSU Candidate Laschet Reportedly Ready to Admit Defeat in Bundestag Elections
09:02 GMTUS Preparing Docs to Sanction India Over S-400 Purchase, Claims BJP Parliamentarian
09:02 GMTIndia: Major Highways Blocked as Protesting Farmers Begin Nationwide Shutdown
09:02 GMTBeijing Blasts Quad Security Dialogue, Says It Causes 'Discord' in Asia-Pacific
08:32 GMTAshraf Ghani's Twitter Page Posts Message Indicating He Didn't Endorse the Taliban's Rule
08:16 GMTBritish Warship Plows Through Taiwan Strait Amid Beijing-Taipei Tensions
08:09 GMTIsraeli Prime Minister Meets With Senior Bahrain Officials, UAE
07:53 GMTNearly Half of Germans Prefer SPD's Nominee Scholz as New Chancellor, Poll Shows
07:27 GMTRegistration Cock-Up: Hundreds of Finnish Cars Get Number Plates With Word 'D**k'
07:27 GMTSPD's Olaf Scholz Wants Coalition With Greens, FDP, Urges Conservatives to Become Opposition
07:26 GMT'Against Established Science': Swedish Doctors Pen Open Letter Against Vaccination of 12-Year-Olds
07:15 GMTTrans Rights Clash in Britain: Conservatives and Labour Can't Decide 'Who Has a Cervix'
07:01 GMTRussia's Security Service Detains Five Neo-Nazis Planning Terror Attack in Bashkiria
06:54 GMTDoctors in Israel 'Angry' at COVID-19 Patients Who Refused Vaccination
06:23 GMTOne Dead After 6.5 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Crete, Greece - Video
05:42 GMTBoJo Mulls Scrambling Army to Deliver Fuel Amid Panic Buying Triggered By HGV Driver Shortfall
05:30 GMTGerman Foreign Minister Wins Direct Mandate in Saarlouis District
05:25 GMTNorway's Post-COVID-19 Re-Opening Turns 'Life-Threatening' Amid Drunken Street Fights