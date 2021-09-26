https://sputniknews.com/20210926/turkish-president-reveals-ankara-still-considering-purchase-of-second-batch-of-s-400-defence-system-1089425868.html
Turkish President Reveals Ankara Still Considering Purchase of Second Batch of S-400 Defence System
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has told CBS News that Ankara still intends to buy a second batch of Russian-made S-400 missile defence systems despite the threat of sanctions from Washington.Erdogan insisted that nobody can interfere with what kind of defence systems Turkey, a NATO ally, buys.The United States has indicated that the purchase of a second batch of Russian-made defence systems would trigger new sanctions against Ankara. Turkey was already sanctioned by the US over its purchase of the first batch of S-400s, after Washington claimed that the Russian-made defence systems are incompatible with NATO standards and may pose a threat.Despite Turkey insisting that the S-400s could be used independently of NATO's systems, it was kicked out of the F-35 programme, and the country's defence officials were sanctioned under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) - the first time it was used to penalise a US ally. Still, speaking to CBS, Erdogan said "of course, of course, yes" when asked whether Turkey would buy more S-400s.Despite threats from Washington, Erdogan voiced his intention to acquire a second batch of S-400s earlier in August, saying that Turkey has "no doubts" about the purchase. He also said that the issue will be discussed with Russian President Vladimir Putin when the two next see each other. A meeting between the two presidents is scheduled to take place on 29 September.Commenting on bilateral relations between Turkey and the United States, Erdogan said that work with the Biden administration had not gotten off to a very good start. According to the Turkish president, "now is not the best moment in relations with the US".
