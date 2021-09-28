R. Kelly's Negative Net Worth Grabs Attention on Twitter: 'How He's Gonna Pay the Lawyers?'
© REUTERS / JANE ROSENBERGR. Kelly listens as witness "Alex" testifies during Kelly's sex abuse trial at Brooklyn's Federal District Court in a courtroom sketch in New York, US, September 13, 2021
© REUTERS / JANE ROSENBERG
Grammy-winning singer R. Kelly was found guilty on all counts of racketeering, sex trafficking, kidnapping, sexual exploitation of a minor and other federal charges on Monday after weeks of mouth-dropping statements from dozens of witnesses and victims.
The name of disgraced singer R. Kelly is making rounds on social media – and not only because juries have just found him guilty of crudely violating the Mann Act with his sex trafficking crimes – but thanks to his financial difficulties.
Celebrity Net Worth estimates that ‘I Believe I Can Fly’ singer has accumulated debt totalling a whopping $2 million.
R. Kelly admitted to a judge last year that he owes the government over $1.8 million and thus doesn’t have the means to escape the country if released from prison over COVID-19 concerns. The singer was still denied bail.
The latest numbers were brought to light as Brooklyn’s federal court was about to decide R. Kelly’s fate. Users came together to mock the 54-year-old singer for the huge debt he had piled up through his luxurious lifestyle and settlement pay-offs to sex assault accusers.
One user quipped: “the devil works hard but karma works harder”.
Others genuinely wondered how the former R&B superstar was going to reimburse his legal team for their attempts to clear his name.
R.Kelly explaining how he’s gonna pay his lawyers even though his net worth is negative $2 million pic.twitter.com/D0Adtq2EiU— Rich (@UptownDC_Rich) September 26, 2021
me sleeping real good tonight knowing my net worth better than R. Kelly pic.twitter.com/d3kAL5zbSK— carlÿ ツ (@angelichaos3) September 26, 2021
When squid game visits R Kelly after seeing his net worth pic.twitter.com/9Vny6dSSI7— 🦑Squid Game whore🦑 (@Benzyisthicc) September 26, 2021
Not me being richer than R.Kelly. Y’all go google his net worth 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/w1dRDnrnaM— •DΣJΛ• (@DejaAaliyah_) September 26, 2021
Yall…. Google R Kelly’s net worth & come back. RT if you got more money than him— Drebae (@Drebae_) September 26, 2021
pic.twitter.com/RoayGI3bXK
hey, if you were feeling broke today just know that R. Kelly’s net worth is NEGATIVE 2 million dollars. The devil works hard but karma works harder pic.twitter.com/6ztQuB7aYE— mrs. smith (@olivia_brianna0) September 27, 2021
On Monday, R. Kelly was found guilty of racketeering, kidnapping, exploiting and sex trafficking his minor and adult victims, including some of his girlfriends. The court also learned during the federal trial that he had knowingly infected his lovers with herpes and illegally married late singer Aaliyah at the age of 15 after obtaining fake paperwork.
R. Kelly’s sentencing is scheduled for 4 May. He is facing separate sex assault charges in Illinois and Minnesota.