Kremlin Sees No Reason for Ukraine to Be Hysterical About Russian-Hungarian Gas Contract

The Hungarian government and Gazprom signed a contract for supplies of 4.5 billion cubic meters of gas annually until the end of 2036. Kiev expressed disappointment with the contract to supply gas bypassing Ukraine, saying this undermines positive trends in relations with Hungary. Kiev plans to appeal to the European Commission.The official recalled that Moscow had repeatedly confirmed readiness to discuss the continuation of direct gas purchases by Ukraine.Commenting on the Russian-Hungarian contract, he said that the deal was concluded on the most favourable economic conditions, noting this is already a commercial issue for Gazprom."There are no banned routes to transit [gas]," he added.The sharp reaction of the Ukrainian authorities to Hungary's long-term gas supplies contract with Russian gas giant Gazprom does not require any retaliatory actions, Peskov said.The spokesman noted that the contract did not violate anyone's rights and international norms."Nobody's rights are violated here, no norms of international trade are violated here, and hardly any country, including Ukraine, has the right to interfere in this aspect of the Russian-Hungarian relations," Peskov added.Earlier in the day, the Hungarian Foreign Ministry reportedly summoned the Ukrainian ambassador over Kiev's reaction to Budapest's decision to sign a long-term gas supplies contract with Gazprom. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, for its part, summoned the Hungarian ambassador in order to explain Kiev's position.On Monday, Budapest and Russia's Gazprom signed a new contract on supplies of 4.5 billion cubic meters of gas per year to Hungary over the next 15 years. Of that, 3.5 billion cubic meters of gas will be delivered through Serbia and 1 billion cubic meters via Austria. The agreement comes into force on 1 October. Terms can be changed after 10 years.Gazprom Ready For New Long-Term Contracts With EuropeRussian energy giant Gazprom is ready to consider new long-term contracts with increased volumes of supplies to meet Europe's gas demand, Peskov said."Gazprom ... is ready to consider new contracts, long-term contracts, with increased volumes [of supplies] to meet the increasing gas demand of European consumers," he added.

