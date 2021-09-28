Budapest Summons Kiev's Ambassador to Discuss Reaction to Gas Deal With Russia, Reports Say

The Hungarian Foreign Ministry summoned the Ukrainian ambassador in light of Kiev's reaction to Budapest's decision to sign a long-term gas supplies contract with Russian gas giant Gazprom, Bloomberg news agency reported on Tuesday. In turn, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry summoned the Hungarian ambassador in order to explain Kiev's position on Budapest's long-term gas supply contract with Russian gas giant Gazprom, ministerial spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said on Tuesday. Gas supplies bypassing Ukraine undermine Ukraine's national security and the European energy security, and the deal wit Gazprom also undermines the Kiev-Budapest relations, the spokesman emphasized.Earlier, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry expressed disappointment with the contract to supply gas in circumvention of Ukraine, saying this undermines positive trends in relations with Hungary. Kiev plans to appeal to the European Commission.Hungary and Gazprom signed a new contract on Monday, which envisages supplies of 4.5 billion cubic meters of gas per year to Hungary over the next 15 years. Of that, 3.5 billion cubic meters of gas will come through Serbia and 1 billion cubic meters via Austria.The agreement enters into force on 1 October. Terms can be changed after 10 years.The signing ceremony in Budapest was attended by Gazprom Export chief Elena Burmistrova and Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.
"The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry similarly invites the Hungarian ambassador in Kiev in order to convey our firm position," Nikolenko said, as quoted by RBC Ukraine news agency.
"The Ukrainian side will implement decisive measures to protect its national interests," Nikolenko added.
