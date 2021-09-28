Grimes Mocks Musk's Jupiter Moon Plans: 'I'll be Colonising Europa for Lesbian Space Commune'

Canadian singer Grimes and mother of Elon Musk’s one-year-old son – bizarrely called X Æ A-Xii – has already drawn up her own plans for colonising space. She told Page Six in an email that she’ll be “colonising Europа [one of Jupiter’s moons] separately from Elon for the lesbian space commune.”Only in July, Musk’s SpaceX signed a $178 million-contract with NASA to explore the icy-crust of Jupiter’s moon Europa for potentially habitable conditions.Grimes’ mocking response comes as Tesla’s CEO announced that he's “semi-separated” from his lover over difficulties associated with their work in different US states.Musk admitted that the two “still love each other” and are on “great terms” while meeting frequently.Grimes and Musk started dating in 2018 – two years later X Æ A-12 was born. In March this year Grimes signalled that she was ready to help her beau with his space colonisation plans:“Ready to die with the red dirt of Mars beneath my feet,” Grimes posted on Instagram, revealing that she would move to the Red planet after she turns 50 to do “manual labour until death."
“It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA,” Musk told Page Six last week. “She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room.”
