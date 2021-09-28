Registration was successful!
WATCH LIVE: In Testimony to Senate Committee, General Milley Admits US Credibility Has Been Damaged in Wake of Afghan Withdrawal

Grimes Mocks Musk's Jupiter Moon Plans: 'I'll be Colonising Europa for Lesbian Space Commune'
Grimes Mocks Musk's Jupiter Moon Plans: 'I'll be Colonising Europa for Lesbian Space Commune'
SpaceX Founder Elon Musk revealed last week than he and his partner of three years Grimes have “semi-separated” as their careers in different parts of the US... 28.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-28T15:15+0000
2021-09-28T15:15+0000
elon musk
news
world
viral
grimes
Canadian singer Grimes and mother of Elon Musk’s one-year-old son – bizarrely called X Æ A-Xii – has already drawn up her own plans for colonising space. She told Page Six in an email that she’ll be “colonising Europа [one of Jupiter’s moons] separately from Elon for the lesbian space commune.”Only in July, Musk’s SpaceX signed a $178 million-contract with NASA to explore the icy-crust of Jupiter’s moon Europa for potentially habitable conditions.Grimes’ mocking response comes as Tesla’s CEO announced that he's “semi-separated” from his lover over difficulties associated with their work in different US states.Musk admitted that the two “still love each other” and are on “great terms” while meeting frequently.Grimes and Musk started dating in 2018 – two years later X Æ A-12 was born. In March this year Grimes signalled that she was ready to help her beau with his space colonisation plans:“Ready to die with the red dirt of Mars beneath my feet,” Grimes posted on Instagram, revealing that she would move to the Red planet after she turns 50 to do “manual labour until death."
elon musk, news, world, viral, grimes

Grimes Mocks Musk's Jupiter Moon Plans: 'I'll be Colonising Europa for Lesbian Space Commune'

15:15 GMT 28.09.2021
© REUTERS / MARIO ANZUONIMetropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala - Met Gala - In America: A Lexicon of Fashion - Arrivals - New York City, US - September 13, 2021
Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala - Met Gala - In America: A Lexicon of Fashion - Arrivals - New York City, US - September 13, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.09.2021
© REUTERS / MARIO ANZUONI
Aleksandra Serebriakova
Aleksandra Serebriakova
Moscow-based Sputnik correspondent specializing in foreign affairs.
All materialsWrite to the author
SpaceX Founder Elon Musk revealed last week than he and his partner of three years Grimes have “semi-separated” as their careers in different parts of the US have put distance between them.
Canadian singer Grimes and mother of Elon Musk’s one-year-old son – bizarrely called X Æ A-Xii – has already drawn up her own plans for colonising space.
She told Page Six in an email that she’ll be “colonising Europа [one of Jupiter’s moons] separately from Elon for the lesbian space commune.”
Only in July, Musk’s SpaceX signed a $178 million-contract with NASA to explore the icy-crust of Jupiter’s moon Europa for potentially habitable conditions.
Grimes’ mocking response comes as Tesla’s CEO announced that he's “semi-separated” from his lover over difficulties associated with their work in different US states.
Musk admitted that the two “still love each other” and are on “great terms” while meeting frequently.
“It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA,” Musk told Page Six last week. “She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room.”
Grimes and Musk started dating in 2018 – two years later X Æ A-12 was born. In March this year Grimes signalled that she was ready to help her beau with his space colonisation plans:
“Ready to die with the red dirt of Mars beneath my feet,” Grimes posted on Instagram, revealing that she would move to the Red planet after she turns 50 to do “manual labour until death."
15:15 GMTGrimes Mocks Musk's Jupiter Moon Plans: 'I'll be Colonising Europa for Lesbian Space Commune'
