International

https://sputniknews.com/20210925/elon-musk-grimes-part-ways-after-three-years-of-dating-1089388356.html
Elon Musk, Grimes Part Ways After Three Years of Dating
elon musk
us
grimes
celebrity gossip
The world's richest man, Tesla boss Elon Musk says he and the Canadian pop singer Grimes are "semi-separated." The pair started dating in 2018.
Apparently kissing a toad didn't produce a prince... :-D But on the hand prostitution isn't really that great a career option, either.
Oops, I'm sorry, gold diggery, not prostitution. Supposedly, there is a deference.
01:41 GMT 25.09.2021
Grimes, left, and Elon Musk attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala
Adriana Montes
Reporter
SpaceX founder Elon Musk and Canadian musician Grimes have ended their romantic relationship after three years of dating, the Page Six team exclusively revealed on Friday.
The world’s richest man, Tesla boss Elon Musk says he and the Canadian pop singer Grimes are "semi-separated.” The pair started dating in 2018.
Musk told Page Six that while they “still love each other,” their careers have created a distance between them.
“It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA,” he said. “She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room.”
Musk confirmed that they “see each other frequently and are on great terms” as they co-parent their son X Æ A-12.
Popular comments
Apparently kissing a toad didn't produce a prince... :-D But on the hand prostitution isn't really that great a career option, either.
vtvot tak
25 September, 05:29 GMT
Oops, I'm sorry, gold diggery, not prostitution. Supposedly, there is a deference.
vtvot tak
25 September, 05:31 GMT
