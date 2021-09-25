Elon Musk, Grimes Part Ways After Three Years of Dating

The world’s richest man, Tesla boss Elon Musk says he and the Canadian pop singer Grimes are "semi-separated.” The pair started dating in 2018.Musk told Page Six that while they “still love each other,” their careers have created a distance between them.Musk confirmed that they “see each other frequently and are on great terms” as they co-parent their son X Æ A-12.
Apparently kissing a toad didn't produce a prince... :-D But on the hand prostitution isn't really that great a career option, either.
Oops, I'm sorry, gold diggery, not prostitution. Supposedly, there is a deference.
SpaceX founder Elon Musk and Canadian musician Grimes have ended their romantic relationship after three years of dating, the Page Six team exclusively revealed on Friday.
“It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA,” he said. “She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room.”
Musk confirmed that they “see each other frequently and are on great terms” as they co-parent their son X Æ A-12.