US Ready to Meet With North Korea Without Preconditions, State Dept. Says
US Ready to Meet With North Korea Without Preconditions, State Dept. Says
US Ready to Meet With North Korea Without Preconditions, State Dept. Says
2021-09-27T19:52+0000
2021-09-27T19:51+0000
asia & pacific
north korea
denuclearization
missile launches
korean peninsula
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105634/63/1056346389_0:283:3500:2252_1920x0_80_0_0_5b1c241caba1a963121e47bb68fca5b8.jpg
Earlier in September, the United States State Department said it considers the North Korean missile launches to be a threat to the country's neighbors and the international community, and urged Pyongyang to return to dialogue on denuclearization.During a trilateral meeting in September, high-ranking diplomats from Japan, South Korea and the United States discussed a possible response to the North Korean missile tests. The parties agreed to continue cooperation on the denuclearization of North Korea by combining dialogue with Pyongyang and sanctions pressure.
US Ready to Meet With North Korea Without Preconditions, State Dept. Says

19:52 GMT 27.09.2021
© REUTERS / Joshua RobertsProtesters call for peaceful negotiations with North Korea during a vigil in front of the White House in Washington, U.S., August 9, 2017
Protesters call for peaceful negotiations with North Korea during a vigil in front of the White House in Washington, U.S., August 9, 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.09.2021
© REUTERS / Joshua Roberts
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States is ready to hold a meeting with the North Korean leadership without preconditions to resolve the pressing issue of the Korean peninsula denuclearization, US Deputy Spokesperson Jalina Porter said on Monday.
Porter underscored that the US’ goal remains the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.
“We are prepared to meet with the DPRK [Democratic People's Republic of Korea] without preconditions and we certainly hope that the DPRK will respond positively to our outreach,” Porter said at a press briefing.
Earlier in September, the United States State Department said it considers the North Korean missile launches to be a threat to the country’s neighbors and the international community, and urged Pyongyang to return to dialogue on denuclearization.
During a trilateral meeting in September, high-ranking diplomats from Japan, South Korea and the United States discussed a possible response to the North Korean missile tests. The parties agreed to continue cooperation on the denuclearization of North Korea by combining dialogue with Pyongyang and sanctions pressure.
