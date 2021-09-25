https://sputniknews.com/20210925/north-korea-ready-for-talks-with-south-on-ending-71-year-state-of-war-1089408823.html

North Korea Ready for Talks With South on Ending 71-Year State of War

North Korea Ready for Talks With South on Ending 71-Year State of War

The DPRK is still officially at war with both the ROK and the US since the 1953 armistice ended hostilities in a bloody conflict on the Korean peninsula... 25.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-25T21:09+0000

2021-09-25T21:09+0000

2021-09-25T21:08+0000

south korea

dprk

republic of korea-united states combined forces

democratic republic of north korea (dprk)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/19/1089408798_0:0:2362:1330_1920x0_80_0_0_4a440199943b0a149f414e03f3006eca.jpg

North Korea is ready for a new summit with its southern neighbor to agree on a peace treaty to formally end the 1950-53 Korean War.The sister of Kim Jong Un, the president of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) stated on Saturday that peace talks could proceed if there was respect and impartiality from their southern neighbor, the Republic of Korea (ROK).She added that the people of the partitioned country share the desire for peace.The commander-in-chief's sister sounded more conciliatory than on Friday, when she slammed Seoul's "double-dealing". South Korean President Moon Jae-in was elected in 2017 in part on a promise of improved relations with the North and a return to the "sunshine policy" of economic cooperation, as well as a reopening of the heavily-fortified border. According to reports, Moon has since engaged in sabre-rattling with Pyongyang.A recent peace process begun during the Trump administration stalled, but Trump's successor, US President Joe Biden, told the UN General Assembly this week that he wanted "sustained diplomacy" to achieve Washington's goal of unilateral North Korean nuclear disarmament.Pyongyang reiterated its strategic capabilities last week, conducting a test-launch of a pair of rail-mobile ballistic missiles — just hours before Seoul tested its first submarine-launched ballistic missile.The DPRK became the eighth confirmed nuclear power in 2006, when it conducted an underground test of an atomic device. In 2017, the country successfully detonated a thermonuclear weapon with a yield said to be in the region of 200 kilotons of TNT, following test-flights of ballistic missiles said to be capable of striking coastal regions of the western US mainland.

https://sputniknews.com/20210924/kim-jong-uns-sister-responds-to-seouls-proposal-to-officially-end-the-korean-war-1089364684.html

Bilbo397 Peace is no good for the U.S war machine so I think not, The U.S. would cluster f**K it up anyway. 0

1

south korea

democratic republic of north korea (dprk)

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

south korea, dprk, republic of korea-united states combined forces, democratic republic of north korea (dprk)