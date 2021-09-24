Kim Jong-un's Sister Responds to Seoul's Proposal to Officially End the Korean War

Registration was successful!
LIVE: Greta Thunberg Joins Fridays for Future Rally in Berlin

North Korea and South Korea are still technically at war as the 1950-1953 conflict ended without a peace agreement, but an armistice. In recent years, the... 24.09.2021, Sputnik International
Kim Yo-jong, sister of North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un has responded to a statement made by South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the United Nations General Assembly earlier this week. Mr Moon proposed to declare an official end to the Korean War, noting that such an act would "make irreversible progress in denuclearisation and usher in an era of complete peace".Kim Yo-jong, who South Korean media claims has been appointed to lead relations with Seoul, said it was "admirable" of South Korea to make such a proposal, but stressed that the Blue House first needs to stop its "hostile policies" before attempting to strike a peace agreement with its neighbour. At the same time, Ms Kim noted that the Pyongyang would be willing to hold negotiations with its neighbour if the latter stops provocations.The official, who is considered one of the most important voices in the government's decision-making, did not elaborate on the South's “hostile policies”, but previously Pyongyang has harshly condemned Seoul's joint drills with the United States and the sending of propaganda leaflets to the North. The latter resulted in an unexpected escalation of tensions last summer, with the North destroying an inter-Korean liaison office used as a de facto embassy and a communications channel between the two countries. Following the destruction, South Korea banned activists from sending leaflets to North Korea. Earlier this month, both sides traded accusations after Pyongyang carried out two ballistic missile tests, while Seoul test-fired a submarine-launched ballistic missile.
south korea, kim jong-un, asia & pacific, kim yo-jong, moon jae-in, north korea

Kim Jong-un's Sister Responds to Seoul's Proposal to Officially End the Korean War

11:06 GMT 24.09.2021
In this Sept. 19, 2018, file photo, Kim Yo Jong, right, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, helps Kim sign joint statement following the summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the Paekhwawon State Guesthouse in Pyongyang, North Korea. Kim's prolonged public absence has led to rumors of ill health and worries about how it could influence the future of what one analyst calls Northeast Asia's Achilles' heel, a reference to the North's belligerence and unpredictable nature.
Max Gorbachev
North Korea and South Korea are still technically at war as the 1950-1953 conflict ended without a peace agreement, but an armistice. In recent years, the sides have managed to improve relations and even signed a joint declaration aimed at ending hostile activities. However, last summer saw an unexpected escalation of tensions.
Kim Yo-jong, sister of North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un has responded to a statement made by South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the United Nations General Assembly earlier this week. Mr Moon proposed to declare an official end to the Korean War, noting that such an act would "make irreversible progress in denuclearisation and usher in an era of complete peace".

Kim Yo-jong, who South Korean media claims has been appointed to lead relations with Seoul, said it was "admirable" of South Korea to make such a proposal, but stressed that the Blue House first needs to stop its "hostile policies" before attempting to strike a peace agreement with its neighbour. At the same time, Ms Kim noted that the Pyongyang would be willing to hold negotiations with its neighbour if the latter stops provocations.

"What needs to be dropped is the double-dealing attitudes, illogical prejudice, bad habits, and hostile stand of justifying their own acts while faulting our just exercise of the right to self-defence. Only when such a precondition is met, would it be possible to sit face-to-face and declare the significant termination of war", Kim Yo-jong said in a statement.

The official, who is considered one of the most important voices in the government's decision-making, did not elaborate on the South's “hostile policies”, but previously Pyongyang has harshly condemned Seoul's joint drills with the United States and the sending of propaganda leaflets to the North.
The latter resulted in an unexpected escalation of tensions last summer, with the North destroying an inter-Korean liaison office used as a de facto embassy and a communications channel between the two countries. Following the destruction, South Korea banned activists from sending leaflets to North Korea. Earlier this month, both sides traded accusations after Pyongyang carried out two ballistic missile tests, while Seoul test-fired a submarine-launched ballistic missile.
