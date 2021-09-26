Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210926/seoul-calls-on-pyongyang-to-restore-communication-lines-ahead-of-possible-talks-1089432673.html
Seoul Calls on Pyongyang to Restore Communication Lines Ahead of Possible Talks
Seoul Calls on Pyongyang to Restore Communication Lines Ahead of Possible Talks
Kim Yo Jong, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's sister and key adviser, spoke twice last week regarding a possible pathway for Pyongyang and Seoul to repair... 26.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-26T23:48+0000
2021-09-26T23:47+0000
south korea
north korea
kim jong-un
korean peninsula
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107963/70/1079637023_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ef4af37503309579355db5e039707e5c.jpg
On Sunday, South Korea's Unification Ministry issued a call encouraging the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) to restore a communication hotline between the two countries. Officials noted that Kim Yo Jong's recent statement of North Korea being open to conditional talks is "meaningful" toward reconciliation, denuclearization and peace on the Korean Peninsula. The South Korean government is reportedly eager to resume stable communications with the DPRK. The hotline between the two nations was previously restored back in July, when both countries vowed to improve their communication. While liaison officials of both nations have agreed to communicate, the hotline only remained active for a few weeks. North Korean officials cut the communication line in June 2020, after the DPRK contended that South Korea had failed to block activists from distributing airborne anti-North Korea leaflets. That same month, Pyongyang razed a building used for the inter-Korean liaison office established in 2018. According to the DPRK, South Korea has systematically breached multiple agreements, including the Panmunjom Declaration signed in 2018 by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in. The agreement details that both North Korea and South Korea must "cease all hostile acts." Kim Yo Jong appeared to have made reference to this section of the agreement when she urged South Korea to halt what she referred to as its "hostile policies" toward North Korea. As for the prospect of another summit between the Koreas, Kim Yo Jong contended that a meeting between the North Korean leader and the South Korean president could only be held within an "impartiality and the attitude of respecting each other." Kim's sister pointed out that both the summit, and discussions on the end of the war between the two Koreas, could wait. She emphasized in a separate, Saturday statement that South Korea also seeks to re-establish communication and reunification talks on the Korean Peninsula.
Everyone knows that the US will swoop in and destroy whatever chance there is of dialogue between the 2 Korea's.....
0
1
south korea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Evan Craighead
Evan Craighead
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107963/70/1079637023_216:0:2947:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_efc5cfc572c73748efcf1f65b34373d7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
south korea, north korea, kim jong-un, korean peninsula

Seoul Calls on Pyongyang to Restore Communication Lines Ahead of Possible Talks

23:48 GMT 26.09.2021
© AP Photo / Ahn Young-joonMilitary guard posts of North Korea, rear, and South Korea, foreground, are seen in Paju, at the border with North Korea, South Korea, Tuesday, June 16, 2020
Military guard posts of North Korea, rear, and South Korea, foreground, are seen in Paju, at the border with North Korea, South Korea, Tuesday, June 16, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.09.2021
© AP Photo / Ahn Young-joon
Subscribe
Evan Craighead
All materialsWrite to the author
Kim Yo Jong, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's sister and key adviser, spoke twice last week regarding a possible pathway for Pyongyang and Seoul to repair ties and host an inter-Korean summit. Her Saturday memo emphasized that North Korea's path to reconciliation depends on South Korea abandoning "hostile policies" and double-dealing standards."
On Sunday, South Korea's Unification Ministry issued a call encouraging the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) to restore a communication hotline between the two countries.
Officials noted that Kim Yo Jong's recent statement of North Korea being open to conditional talks is "meaningful" toward reconciliation, denuclearization and peace on the Korean Peninsula. The South Korean government is reportedly eager to resume stable communications with the DPRK.
The hotline between the two nations was previously restored back in July, when both countries vowed to improve their communication. While liaison officials of both nations have agreed to communicate, the hotline only remained active for a few weeks.
North Korean officials cut the communication line in June 2020, after the DPRK contended that South Korea had failed to block activists from distributing airborne anti-North Korea leaflets. That same month, Pyongyang razed a building used for the inter-Korean liaison office established in 2018.
According to the DPRK, South Korea has systematically breached multiple agreements, including the Panmunjom Declaration signed in 2018 by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in.
The agreement details that both North Korea and South Korea must "cease all hostile acts."
Kim Yo Jong appeared to have made reference to this section of the agreement when she urged South Korea to halt what she referred to as its "hostile policies" toward North Korea.
As for the prospect of another summit between the Koreas, Kim Yo Jong contended that a meeting between the North Korean leader and the South Korean president could only be held within an "impartiality and the attitude of respecting each other."
Kim's sister pointed out that both the summit, and discussions on the end of the war between the two Koreas, could wait.

"There is no need for the North and the South to waste time faulting each other and engaging in a war of words," the memo from Kim Yo Jong stated.

She emphasized in a separate, Saturday statement that South Korea also seeks to re-establish communication and reunification talks on the Korean Peninsula.

"I felt that the atmosphere of the South Korean public desiring to recover the inter-Korean relations from a deadlock and achieve peaceful stability as soon as possible is irresistibly strong," Kim Yo Jang said.

"We, too, have the same desire."

400001
Discuss
Popular comments
Everyone knows that the US will swoop in and destroy whatever chance there is of dialogue between the 2 Korea's.....
CCrookim
27 September, 03:55 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
00:57 GMTIAEA Claims Iran Failed to Fully Honor Agreement on Nuclear Monitoring Equipment
00:18 GMTYouTube Head Expects to Continue Work in Russia Despite Disagreements With Authorities
YesterdaySeoul Calls on Pyongyang to Restore Communication Lines Ahead of Possible Talks
YesterdayEuropean Commission Vice President Congratulates SPD With Strong Social Democratic Result
YesterdayAlternative for Germany to Continue Supporting Nord Stream 2 After Election - Co-Chairman
YesterdayMilitants in Aleppo Tried to Force Way From Turkish-Controlled Area - Russian Military
YesterdayGermans See No Use to Vote for CDU Without Merkel at Helm - Afd Politician
YesterdayGerman Conservatives Suffer Catastrophic Defeat in General Election – Senior Official
YesterdayGermany's FDP Leader Hints at Coalition Talks With Greens
YesterdayMacron Files Complaint Against Paparazzi for Invasion of Privacy - Reports
YesterdayTwitter Removes Blue Verified Badge From Accounts of Several Afghan Ministries - Reports
YesterdayLaschet, Scholz Want Coalition Talks to End by Christmas
YesterdayCIA Was Ready to Start Firefight in London to Prevent Russia From Busting Out Assange, Media Claims
YesterdaySuicide Pact? Top Labour Remainer Says Party Should Campaign to Rejoin EU
YesterdayVideo: Miss France 2019 Confronted by 'Teenage Gang' That Threw Stones at Her in Paris
YesterdayFree For All! Enraged Moped Drivers Fight in London Amid Lack of Fuel - Video
YesterdayPSG's Kylian Mbappe Caught on Camera 'Lamenting Neymar Would Not Give Him Passes'
YesterdayPowerful 5.7-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Philippines' Largest Island Luzon
YesterdayInfrastructure Plan: Pelosi Says She 'Never' Brings a Bill to Floor 'That Doesn't Have the Votes'
YesterdayUsyk vs. Fury? Gypsy King's Twitter Like Leaves Fans Buzzing About Possible Heavyweight Clash