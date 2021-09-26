https://sputniknews.com/20210926/us-treasury-could-run-out-of-cash-by-mid-october-think-tank-warns-as-government-shutdown-looms-1089414526.html

US Treasury Could Run Out of Cash by Mid-October, Think Tank Warns as Government Shutdown Looms

US Treasury Could Run Out of Cash by Mid-October, Think Tank Warns as Government Shutdown Looms

On Monday, Senate Republicans plan to block a key bill to raise the US debt ceiling, a scenario that may result in a government shutdown early next month. 26.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-26T07:45+0000

2021-09-26T07:45+0000

2021-09-26T07:58+0000

us treasury department

us

debt ceiling

government shutdown

filibuster

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106176/34/1061763420_0:180:1920:1260_1920x0_80_0_0_fa49b19ca1c6d09fea654c4f46584010.jpg

The US government may face the "X Date" in the first quarter of October, when the Treasury Department is expected to “exhaust its cash on hand” to pay its bills, a new analysis has claimed.According to the forecast by the Washington-based non-profit think tank Bipartisan Policy Centre (BPC), if US policymakers “do not act on the debt limit, Treasury will most likely have insufficient cash to meet all its financial obligations sometime between 15 October and 4 November”.In this vein, BPC urged policymakers “to act in the coming weeks if they intend to ensure that all obligations of the US government are paid in full and on time”.The analysis comes after Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell said on Wednesday that the US should not be allowed to default on its debt and that Congress must raise the ceiling on US borrowings appropriately.This followed Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warning that congressional failure to increase the debt limit would “plunge” the US into a financial crisis.The White House, in turn, warned earlier this month that billions of dollars in state aid and federal funding for various programmes could be stopped if the Congress fails to clinch a deal on raising the US debt ceiling.The statement came after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell made it clear that Republicans won't support raising the federal borrowing limit and that the Democrats should do it on their own.On Monday, a bill to this effect, which was earlier approved by the House, heads to Senate where it will most likely be blocked by a Republican-led filibuster.If Democrats and Republicans fail to arrive at a consensus on the matter by the beginning of October, the US government will be shut down.

https://sputniknews.com/20210925/fauci-warns-against-us-government-shutdown-during-worst-time-in-the-world-1089401512.html

us

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

us treasury department, us, debt ceiling, government shutdown, filibuster