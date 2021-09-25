Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE VIDEO: 'Yellow Vests' Activists Hold Rally in Paris

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210925/fauci-warns-against-us-government-shutdown-during-worst-time-in-the-world-1089401512.html
Fauci Warns Against US Government Shutdown During 'Worst Time in the World'
Fauci Warns Against US Government Shutdown During 'Worst Time in the World'
Earlier this week, the US House voted 220-211 to pass a measure that would temporarily fund the government in order to avoid a potential shutdown on 30... 25.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-25T13:30+0000
2021-09-25T13:30+0000
jen psaki
pandemic
us
bill
debt
anthony fauci
effect
government shutdown
coronavirus
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/15/1083433484_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_30e24ce7229fde82024fb939d82d03d5.jpg
Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to the US president, has warned of far-reaching consequences in the event of a possible government shutdown in America, a scenario that he said should not see the light of day.In an interview with The Washington Post, Fauci argued that he thinks the issue is "so obvious to anybody who's looking at the situation".America's top infectious diseases expert also cautioned that a potential government shutdown would have a "profound effect", stressing that it "should be avoided, if at all possible".He spoke as White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki assured reporters earlier this week that the Biden administration is doing its best to prevent the shutdown and to mitigate its impact (should it occur) amid the pressing issue of the federal debt ceiling.She was echoed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who earlier pledged to overcome political opposition and pass a bill to raise the US debt ceiling so that the government can keep working.On Tuesday, House Democrats approved temporary legislation to continue funding of the government into early December, but the document faces opposition from Senate Republicans, who described the proposed measure as a "reckless spending spree".With the Senate scheduled to vote early next week, Republicans are reportedly promising they will block the bill from obtaining the 10 votes needed to break a filibuster.The developments unfold as data compiled by Johns Hopkins University revealed that COVID-19 is now officially the most deadly outbreak in recent US history, surpassing the country's estimated fatalities from the 1918 influenza pandemic.The nation's coronavirus death toll crossed 675,000 on Monday, and is soaring at an average of more than 1,900 fatalities per day, Johns Hopkins data indicated. The latest death tally stands at 687,106.As for the 1918-1919 Spanish Flu pandemic, it killed an estimated 675,000 Americans, according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.
https://sputniknews.com/20210919/dems-reportedly-mulling-ploy-to-defuse-debt-ceiling-stand-off-with-gop-to-avert-govt-shutdown-1089214287.html
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/15/1083433484_17:0:2748:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_95d3023c8d8011d2f06934f559025eda.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
jen psaki, pandemic, us, bill, debt, anthony fauci, effect, government shutdown, coronavirus, covid-19

Fauci Warns Against US Government Shutdown During 'Worst Time in the World'

13:30 GMT 25.09.2021
© REUTERS / POOLSenate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing on federal government coronavirus disease (COVID-19) response in Washington
Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing on federal government coronavirus disease (COVID-19) response in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.09.2021
© REUTERS / POOL
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
Earlier this week, the US House voted 220-211 to pass a measure that would temporarily fund the government in order to avoid a potential shutdown on 30 September and suspend the country's debt limit.
Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to the US president, has warned of far-reaching consequences in the event of a possible government shutdown in America, a scenario that he said should not see the light of day.
In an interview with The Washington Post, Fauci argued that he thinks the issue is "so obvious to anybody who's looking at the situation".

"The worst time in the world we want to shut down the government is in the middle of a pandemic where we have 140,000 people a day getting infected and 2,000 people a day dying. That's the time when you want the government working full blast to address this", he pointed out.

America's top infectious diseases expert also cautioned that a potential government shutdown would have a "profound effect", stressing that it "should be avoided, if at all possible".
He spoke as White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki assured reporters earlier this week that the Biden administration is doing its best to prevent the shutdown and to mitigate its impact (should it occur) amid the pressing issue of the federal debt ceiling.

"We are doing everything we can to prevent a government shutdown and planning to prevent the impact that we've seen in the past that has been quite devastating on different components of government", Psaki said.

She was echoed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who earlier pledged to overcome political opposition and pass a bill to raise the US debt ceiling so that the government can keep working.

Pelosi underlined that "it is essential that we keep the government open", warning that a shutdown would be "catastrophic" for American families.

On Tuesday, House Democrats approved temporary legislation to continue funding of the government into early December, but the document faces opposition from Senate Republicans, who described the proposed measure as a "reckless spending spree".
With the Senate scheduled to vote early next week, Republicans are reportedly promising they will block the bill from obtaining the 10 votes needed to break a filibuster.
The U.S. Treasury Department building at dusk, Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.09.2021
Dems Reportedly Mulling Ploy to Defuse Debt Ceiling Stand-off with GOP to Avert Gov't Shutdown
19 September, 16:37 GMT
The developments unfold as data compiled by Johns Hopkins University revealed that COVID-19 is now officially the most deadly outbreak in recent US history, surpassing the country's estimated fatalities from the 1918 influenza pandemic.
The nation's coronavirus death toll crossed 675,000 on Monday, and is soaring at an average of more than 1,900 fatalities per day, Johns Hopkins data indicated. The latest death tally stands at 687,106.
As for the 1918-1919 Spanish Flu pandemic, it killed an estimated 675,000 Americans, according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:43 GMT'One of the Most Important Discoveries' in Years: Ancient Tools for Religious Rituals Found in Egypt
13:30 GMTFauci Warns Against US Government Shutdown During 'Worst Time in the World'
13:22 GMTPhotographer Denies Border Patrol Agents Whipped Haitian Illegal Immigrants
13:16 GMTUS, Australia, Japan, India Agree to Coordinate Afghanistan Policy
13:01 GMTUN General Assembly Convenes for Fifth Day of 76th Session
12:48 GMT'Yellow Vests' Activists Hold Rally in Paris
12:39 GMTBJP Defends Decision to Evict 5,000 Muslims in Assam as Pakistan Lodges Formal Protest With India
12:37 GMT'Totally Spies'? Users Giggle Nervously as Canadian Spy Agency Welcomes Two Citizens Home From China
12:36 GMTClaims of Moscow Manipulating Gas Prices 'Confusing' and 'Fake', Russian Ambassador to Germany Says
12:19 GMTEnvironmentalist Greta Thunberg Launches Veiled Attack on Joe Biden, Accuses POTUS of 'Hypocrisy'
12:14 GMTIran's Top Diplomat Says US Sending 'Negative Sign' to Tehran on JCPOA's Future by Keeping Sanctions
12:04 GMTBiden Admin Trashed Online as Afghan Evacuees Allegedly Assault Female US Soldier at New Mexico Base
12:01 GMTHello, Nessie! Drone Captures Mysterious Shadow Lurking in Loch Ness - Photo, Video
11:50 GMTMonica Lewinsky Allegedly Had Affair With Married School Teacher Before Clinton Sex Scandal
11:29 GMT'Occasional Cortex': AOC Trolled After She Explains Why She 'Wept' Over House's Iron Dome Vote
11:28 GMTBeam Me Up, Jeff! Star Trek Icon William Shatner to Join Blue Origin Spaceflight
11:26 GMTRussian, Turkish Dry Bulk Ships Collide in Bosporus, Turkish Coast Guard Says
11:09 GMTIndian Startup Owner Raghavendra Prasad: 'We Want to Ensure No One is Denied Access to Healthcare'
11:06 GMTSocial Media Goes Ballistic Over The Lancet's 'Bodies With Vaginas' Issue Cover
10:41 GMTHuawei Vows to Keep Fighting US Legal Claims After CFO Meng Wanzhou Freed in Canada