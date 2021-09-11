Fauci Says Biden 'Moderate' With New Covid Jab Mandates, He Would Opt for 'Just Vaccinate or Not'
© REUTERS / POOLSenate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing on federal government coronavirus disease (COVID-19) response in Washington
© REUTERS / POOL
Republican governors and politicians earlier slammed US President Joe Biden’s executive orders mandating that all federal workers get COVID-19 vaccinations if they want to keep their jobs, vowing to challenge them in court.
Dr. Anthony Fauci has defended President Joe Biden’s new rule, announced on Thursday, to require all private employers with 100 or more employees to mandate COVID-19 vaccines or weekly testing for the virus.
Dr. Fauci on President Biden's announced rule requiring vaccines or weekly testing: "I think the president is being somewhat moderate in his demand, if you want to call it that." https://t.co/xd9O787DRY pic.twitter.com/9byYVPSfuT— The Hill (@thehill) September 11, 2021
The POTUS was "trying to be moderate" with his newly-announced jab rules, believed the Chief Medical Advisor to the President.
"I think the president is being somewhat moderate in his demand, if you want to call it that, in that there are some people who really don't want to get vaccinated, but they don't want to lose their job… You've got to give them an off lane. … So it really is somewhat of a compromise there," said Fauci in a CNN interview.
The physician-scientist indicated that he would personally be in favour of making it “just vaccinate or not”. The US immunologist serving as the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) said in the CNN interview that the president was "clearly frustrated" with Americans hesitating to get vaccinated. He admitted that he was "equally frustrated" with the pace of inoculation across the nation.
Fauci insisted that the POTUS has the authority to implement the new rules, and claimed he doesn't see "any issue" that would prevent them from entering force.
On 9 September Joe Biden said that vaccinated Americans had been "patient" enough and that the refusal of others to get jabs has "cost all of us". As part of a multi-pronged strategy he signed executive orders directing the US Labor Department to mandate companies with 100 or more employees to require proof of vaccination or weekly negative test results. The administration is also set to impose new vaccination requirements on federal employees, federal contractors and health-care workers at facilities that receive federal funding, without a testing option.
“If you want to work with the federal government and do business with us, get vaccinated. If you want to do business with the federal government, vaccinate your workforce,” said Biden.
Previously, the Biden administration mandated coronavirus vaccines only for employees at US nursing homes receiving federal funding. The decisions come as part of the new national strategy, dubbed "Path Out of the Pandemic" in light of the challenges presented by the Delta variant of the coronavirus.
Many Republican governors and politicians slammed the introduction of vaccination mandates, vowing to challenge them in court. Republican Governor of South Carolina Henry McMaster promised to oppose Joe Biden's "unconstitutional" requirement of enforced vaccinations for businesses involving more than 100 employees to "the gates of hell."
Texas Governor Greg Abbott called Biden’s “assault on private businesses” nothing but a “power grab.”
Biden’s vaccine mandate is an assault on private businesses.— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) September 9, 2021
I issued an Executive Order protecting Texans’ right to choose whether they get the COVID vaccine & added it to the special session agenda.
Texas is already working to halt this power grab.https://t.co/TwoQMhDxoM
Many Republicans were indignant over Biden's words about vaccination no longer being "about freedom, or personal choice", but about "protecting yourself and those around you". Christina Pushaw, a spokeswoman for the Florida governor, said that the remark was "the most disturbing thing I’ve ever heard a politician say". This comes as only 53.6 per cent of the US population is fully vaccinated, according to data analysed by John Hopkins University. Fears have been triggered by a wave of infections driven by the Delta variant of the coronavirus, deemed more contagious and faster-spreading than earlier forms of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓░░░░░░░░░░ 53.6%— US Vaccine Tracker (@USVaccineCount) September 10, 2021
The US is registering about 1,500 deaths daily for the first time since March, and some 152,000 Americans are testing positive for COVID-19 each day nationwide over the past two week, according to the New York Times.