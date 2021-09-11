https://sputniknews.com/20210911/fauci-says-biden-moderate-with-new-covid-jab-mandates-he-would-opt-for-just-vaccinate-or-not-1088978747.html

Fauci Says Biden 'Moderate' With New Covid Jab Mandates, He Would Opt for 'Just Vaccinate or Not'

Dr. Anthony Fauci has defended President Joe Biden’s new rule, announced on Thursday, to require all private employers with 100 or more employees to mandate COVID-19 vaccines or weekly testing for the virus. The POTUS was "trying to be moderate" with his newly-announced jab rules, believed the Chief Medical Advisor to the President. The physician-scientist indicated that he would personally be in favour of making it “just vaccinate or not”. The US immunologist serving as the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) said in the CNN interview that the president was "clearly frustrated" with Americans hesitating to get vaccinated. He admitted that he was "equally frustrated" with the pace of inoculation across the nation.Fauci insisted that the POTUS has the authority to implement the new rules, and claimed he doesn't see "any issue" that would prevent them from entering force. On 9 September Joe Biden said that vaccinated Americans had been "patient" enough and that the refusal of others to get jabs has "cost all of us". As part of a multi-pronged strategy he signed executive orders directing the US Labor Department to mandate companies with 100 or more employees to require proof of vaccination or weekly negative test results. The administration is also set to impose new vaccination requirements on federal employees, federal contractors and health-care workers at facilities that receive federal funding, without a testing option.Previously, the Biden administration mandated coronavirus vaccines only for employees at US nursing homes receiving federal funding. The decisions come as part of the new national strategy, dubbed "Path Out of the Pandemic" in light of the challenges presented by the Delta variant of the coronavirus. Many Republican governors and politicians slammed the introduction of vaccination mandates, vowing to challenge them in court. Republican Governor of South Carolina Henry McMaster promised to oppose Joe Biden's "unconstitutional" requirement of enforced vaccinations for businesses involving more than 100 employees to "the gates of hell." Texas Governor Greg Abbott called Biden’s “assault on private businesses” nothing but a “power grab.” Many Republicans were indignant over Biden's words about vaccination no longer being "about freedom, or personal choice", but about "protecting yourself and those around you". Christina Pushaw, a spokeswoman for the Florida governor, said that the remark was "the most disturbing thing I’ve ever heard a politician say". This comes as only 53.6 per cent of the US population is fully vaccinated, according to data analysed by John Hopkins University. Fears have been triggered by a wave of infections driven by the Delta variant of the coronavirus, deemed more contagious and faster-spreading than earlier forms of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The US is registering about 1,500 deaths daily for the first time since March, and some 152,000 Americans are testing positive for COVID-19 each day nationwide over the past two week, according to the New York Times.

