Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
US Launches Air Strike on 'Senior al-Qaeda Leader' in Idlib, Syria

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210920/us-treasury-chief-warns-economic-catastrophe-will-befall-america-if-debt-ceiling-deal-not-reached-1089249212.html
US Treasury Chief Warns ‘Economic Catastrophe’ Will Befall America If Debt Ceiling Deal Not Reached
US Treasury Chief Warns ‘Economic Catastrophe’ Will Befall America If Debt Ceiling Deal Not Reached
The Treasury Department invoked emergency cash-saving measures last month to stop the United States from defaulting on its tens of trillions of dollars in... 20.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-20T18:24+0000
2021-09-20T18:45+0000
us treasury
debt ceiling
debt
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106176/34/1061763420_0:180:1920:1260_1920x0_80_0_0_fa49b19ca1c6d09fea654c4f46584010.jpg
Treasury Secretary Jannet Yellen has warned that a failure by Congress to raise the debt limit will “plunge” the US into a financial crisis.“In a matter of days, millions of Americans could be strapped for cash. We could see indefinite delays in critical payments and nearly 50 million seniors could stop receiving Social Security cheques for a time. Troops could go unpaid. Millions of families who rely on the monthly child tax credits could see delays. America, in short, would default on its obligations,” the secretary warned.Yellen’s op-ed comes as pressure increases on the Democrats to go it alone to vote to raise the debt ceiling before the cash runs out – as soon as October - to service the federal government’s existing debts.Congressional Republicans led by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell have vowed not to support raising the limit, supposedly out of a sense of fiscal conservativism.The existing ceiling was reinstated on 1 August – when US debt sat at some $28.4 trillion (well over 100 percent of GDP).The debt ceiling showdown comes in the wake of Congress’ decision to pump more than $6 trillion cash into the economy over the past year-and-a-half in response to an economic crisis brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. Republicans and Democrats are now wrangling over additional proposed spending – including a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill and a 10-year $3.5 billion budget deal.Lawmakers will need to pass an emergency temporary funding bill by the end of the month to avoid a government shutdown. The measure, known as a ‘continuing resolution’ will help avoid a shutdown of the federal government – a scenario the US has already experienced ten times since 1980 – including a 35-day shutdown between late 2018 and early 2019 under President Donald Trump.Congress has raised America’s debt ceiling roughly 80 times since the Sixties, with federal debt rapidly approaching $29 trillion, and total liabilities – which include federal debt plus other public and private obligations - amounting to more than $85 trillion, or more than four times the US’ GDP.
https://sputniknews.com/20210919/dems-reportedly-mulling-ploy-to-defuse-debt-ceiling-stand-off-with-gop-to-avert-govt-shutdown-1089214287.html
Let's hope the ceiling will crash on their heads..
1
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106176/34/1061763420_0:0:1920:1440_1920x0_80_0_0_3798563c4e035dd82a99a565240a53f3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us treasury, debt ceiling, debt

US Treasury Chief Warns ‘Economic Catastrophe’ Will Befall America If Debt Ceiling Deal Not Reached

18:24 GMT 20.09.2021 (Updated: 18:45 GMT 20.09.2021)
CC0 / / Dollar pyramid
Dollar pyramid - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.09.2021
CC0 / /
Subscribe
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
The Treasury Department invoked emergency cash-saving measures last month to stop the United States from defaulting on its tens of trillions of dollars in federal debt, with Congress failing to extend the suspension of the debt ceiling before departing for a six-week vacation, and Republicans refusing to raise it after returning to Washington.
Treasury Secretary Jannet Yellen has warned that a failure by Congress to raise the debt limit will “plunge” the US into a financial crisis.
“The US has always paid its bills on time, but the overwhelming consensus among economists and Treasury officials of both parties is that failing to raise the debt limit would produce widespread economic catastrophe,” Yellen wrote in a Sunday op-ed in the Wall Street Journal.
“In a matter of days, millions of Americans could be strapped for cash. We could see indefinite delays in critical payments and nearly 50 million seniors could stop receiving Social Security cheques for a time. Troops could go unpaid. Millions of families who rely on the monthly child tax credits could see delays. America, in short, would default on its obligations,” the secretary warned.
Yellen stressed there was “no valid reason to invite such an outcome, certainly not fiscal responsibility,” and noted that the “overwhelming consensus among economists and Treasury officials of both parties is that failing to raise the debt limit would produce widespread economic catastrophe."
Yellen’s op-ed comes as pressure increases on the Democrats to go it alone to vote to raise the debt ceiling before the cash runs out – as soon as October - to service the federal government’s existing debts.
Congressional Republicans led by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell have vowed not to support raising the limit, supposedly out of a sense of fiscal conservativism.
The existing ceiling was reinstated on 1 August – when US debt sat at some $28.4 trillion (well over 100 percent of GDP).
The debt ceiling showdown comes in the wake of Congress’ decision to pump more than $6 trillion cash into the economy over the past year-and-a-half in response to an economic crisis brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. Republicans and Democrats are now wrangling over additional proposed spending – including a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill and a 10-year $3.5 billion budget deal.
The U.S. Treasury Department building at dusk, Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.09.2021
Dems Reportedly Mulling Ploy to Defuse Debt Ceiling Stand-off with GOP to Avert Gov't Shutdown
Yesterday, 16:37 GMT
Lawmakers will need to pass an emergency temporary funding bill by the end of the month to avoid a government shutdown. The measure, known as a ‘continuing resolution’ will help avoid a shutdown of the federal government – a scenario the US has already experienced ten times since 1980 – including a 35-day shutdown between late 2018 and early 2019 under President Donald Trump.
Congress has raised America’s debt ceiling roughly 80 times since the Sixties, with federal debt rapidly approaching $29 trillion, and total liabilities – which include federal debt plus other public and private obligations - amounting to more than $85 trillion, or more than four times the US’ GDP.
1704001
Discuss
Popular comments
Let's hope the ceiling will crash on their heads..
CountTo5Manual
20 September, 21:52 GMT1
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
18:59 GMTBritain’s Former Ambassador to NATO Warns AUKUS Sub Deal Could Sink Alliance
18:55 GMT'Not Premeditated': New Book Reportedly Reveals How Biden Explained His 'Killer' Remark to Putin
18:50 GMTTwitter Down for Users Worldwide
18:46 GMTUN Refugees Chief Says Global Community Must Avoid Afghanistan's ‘Implosion’
18:46 GMTUS Launches Air Strike on 'Senior al-Qaeda Leader' in Idlib, Syria
18:44 GMTBiden to Hold Call With French President in 'Coming Days'
18:39 GMTJapan Wants Quad Navies to Hold Malabar Naval Drills in South China Sea
18:30 GMTUS Sanctions 7 Central American Officials Over Alleged Corruption
18:24 GMTUS Treasury Chief Warns ‘Economic Catastrophe’ Will Befall America If Debt Ceiling Deal Not Reached
18:09 GMTPicasso’s Daughter Donates 9 Heirlooms in Tax Arrangement With France
18:01 GMT'F**k Off, Leave Me Be Please': Sex Education’s Asa Butterfield Annoyed With Pic-Taking Fans
17:56 GMT'Booby' Prize: XR's Topless Protester Goes Bust to Raise Funds on OnlyFans
17:51 GMTPorn Case: Businessman Raj Kundra Granted Bail After 2 Months of Arrest
17:47 GMTKosovo Police Reportedly Use Tear Gas Against Serbian Protesters
17:44 GMTLawyer for Trump Organization’s Ex-CFO Has ‘Strong Reason to Believe’ More Indictments Looming
17:36 GMTMystery Death: Noted Hindu Seer Found 'Hanging Inside Monastery' in India
17:23 GMTFans Slam PSG Boss Mauricio Pochettino as Lionel Messi's Reaction to Being Subbed Goes Viral
17:16 GMTWoman Spots 4Ft-Long Crocodile on the Loose in a Yorkshire Garden
17:14 GMTUN Chief Calls for Decisive Action to Avert 'Climate Catastrophe' Ahead of Glasgow Summit
17:08 GMT'Multiple Injuries' Reported in Shooting at Virginia High School