Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210926/taiwan-strait-situation-complex-and-grim-xi-jinping-says-as-he-calls-for-national-reunification-1089417198.html
Taiwan Strait Situation 'Complex and Grim', Xi Jinping Says as He Calls for 'National Reunification'
Taiwan Strait Situation 'Complex and Grim', Xi Jinping Says as He Calls for 'National Reunification'
Earlier this year, the Chinese Foreign Ministry called on Taiwan – an island Beijing considers an integral part of China – to acknowledge its future lies in... 26.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-26T10:52+0000
2021-09-26T10:55+0000
opposition
xi jinping
china
news
independence
asia-pacific
situation
reunification
taiwan
taiwan strait
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107907/39/1079073940_0:18:3581:2032_1920x0_80_0_0_580955035782b9b34f3ffc9bad4d1e1f.jpg
Chinese President Xi Jinping has warned of a complicated situation in the Taiwan Strait, calling for more efforts to ensure peace and security in the area.Xi added that both China's ruling Communist Party and the KMT have had "good interactions", something that he claimed is based on both parties' opposition to Taiwan's push for independence.The statement came after Chu pledged on Saturday that he would adhere to the so-called "1992 consensus" between Beijing and the KMT, which stipulates that there is only one China but that both sides are free to interpret what that means.This was preceded by Shi Yi, a spokesperson for the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA), saying earlier in September that the PLA's Eastern Theatre Command will remain on high alert after the American missile destroyer USS Barry's recent transit through the Taiwan Strait.The remarks followed the US Navy stating that the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer, USS Barry, conducted a "routine" transit through the Taiwan Strait, in a mission implemented "in accordance with international law".Beijing has repeatedly criticised Washington for sailing its warships through the Taiwan Strait, characterising the transits as "dangerous" behaviour that "severely harms peace and stability" in the region.Officially known as the Republic of China (ROC), Taiwan severed all ties with mainland China in 1949, following the Chinese Civil War, in which Mao Zedong's communist forces of the People's Republic of China (PRC) defeated the Kuomintang nationalists and forced them to flee to the island.With both the ROC and the PRC claiming the country's territory, the UN recognised the PRC as the one and only legal China in 1971.Beijing considers the island an integral part of the country, and adheres to a policy of peaceful reunification under a "One China – Two Systems" model.The US does not have formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan but maintains a representative office in the island's capital Taipei, and is its biggest supplier of military equipment.
https://sputniknews.com/20210910/china-scrambles-its-j-16-su-30-fighter-jets-to-repel-us-spy-plane-p-8-near-taiwan---video-1088956639.html
china
asia-pacific
taiwan strait
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107907/39/1079073940_425:0:3156:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_21c56d6b55da27cba34ff029837537e6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
opposition, xi jinping, china, news, independence, asia-pacific, situation, reunification, taiwan, taiwan strait

Taiwan Strait Situation 'Complex and Grim', Xi Jinping Says as He Calls for 'National Reunification'

10:52 GMT 26.09.2021 (Updated: 10:55 GMT 26.09.2021)
© Photo : US Pacific Fleet / Twitter USS Barry sails through Taiwan Strait on 23 April 2020
USS Barry sails through Taiwan Strait on 23 April 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.09.2021
© Photo : US Pacific Fleet / Twitter
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
Earlier this year, the Chinese Foreign Ministry called on Taiwan – an island Beijing considers an integral part of China – to acknowledge its future lies in "reunification".
Chinese President Xi Jinping has warned of a complicated situation in the Taiwan Strait, calling for more efforts to ensure peace and security in the area.

In a congratulatory letter to Eric Chu, the newly elected leader of the Kuomintang (KMT), Taiwan's main opposition party, Xi stressed that "at present, the situation in the Taiwan Strait is complex and grim" and that "all the sons and daughters of the Chinese nation must work together with one heart and go forward together".

Xi added that both China's ruling Communist Party and the KMT have had "good interactions", something that he claimed is based on both parties' opposition to Taiwan's push for independence.

The Chinese president expressed hope that both parties could cooperate on "seeking peace in the Taiwan Strait" as well as "seeking national reunification and […] national revitalisation".

The statement came after Chu pledged on Saturday that he would adhere to the so-called "1992 consensus" between Beijing and the KMT, which stipulates that there is only one China but that both sides are free to interpret what that means.
© Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Deanna C. GonzalesThe Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) transits the Taiwan Strait while conducting routine underway operations.
The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) transits the Taiwan Strait while conducting routine underway operations. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.09.2021
The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) transits the Taiwan Strait while conducting routine underway operations.
© Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Deanna C. Gonzales
This was preceded by Shi Yi, a spokesperson for the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA), saying earlier in September that the PLA's Eastern Theatre Command will remain on high alert after the American missile destroyer USS Barry's recent transit through the Taiwan Strait.

"The US' frequent provocations of this kind sufficiently show that it [Washington] is the destroyer of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, and a security risk creator in the region", Shi stated.

The remarks followed the US Navy stating that the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer, USS Barry, conducted a "routine" transit through the Taiwan Strait, in a mission implemented "in accordance with international law".
Beijing has repeatedly criticised Washington for sailing its warships through the Taiwan Strait, characterising the transits as "dangerous" behaviour that "severely harms peace and stability" in the region.
In this photo taken Dec. 17, 2019 and released Dec. 27, 2019 by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese honor guard raise the Chinese flag during the commissioning ceremony of China's Shandong aircraft carrier at a naval port in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.09.2021
China Scrambles Its J-16, Su-30 Fighter Jets to Repel US Spy Plane P-8 Near Taiwan - Video
10 September, 18:02 GMT
Officially known as the Republic of China (ROC), Taiwan severed all ties with mainland China in 1949, following the Chinese Civil War, in which Mao Zedong's communist forces of the People's Republic of China (PRC) defeated the Kuomintang nationalists and forced them to flee to the island.
With both the ROC and the PRC claiming the country's territory, the UN recognised the PRC as the one and only legal China in 1971.
Beijing considers the island an integral part of the country, and adheres to a policy of peaceful reunification under a "One China – Two Systems" model.
The US does not have formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan but maintains a representative office in the island's capital Taipei, and is its biggest supplier of military equipment.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:14 GMTUK Transport Minister Calls on Britons to Behave Normally, Says There is No Shortage of Fuel
11:12 GMTHamas Has No Place in Sudan But Will It Give Up on Former 'Base'?
11:05 GMTJapan Should Look Into Having Nuclear Submarines, Candidate for Ruling Party Head Says
11:05 GMTIsraeli Soldiers Shoot Down Nazi Flag Raised Near Outpost in West Bank - Photo, Video
10:52 GMTTaiwan Strait Situation 'Complex and Grim', Xi Jinping Says as He Calls for 'National Reunification'
10:46 GMTHillary Clinton Urges to Call Her 'Madam Chancellor', But Netizens Come Up With Other Names
10:39 GMTGerman Green Party Might Find Some 'Rare Lizards' to Stop Nord Stream 2, AfD Co-Chair Warns
10:35 GMTWorld War II Bomb Suspends Elections at Several Polling Stations in Wuppertal, Germany
09:47 GMTTunisian Lawmaker Says Ennahda Party's Rigidity Led to Mass Resignation of Members
09:41 GMTCanary Island Volcano Continues to Erupt, Forcing More People to Evacuate
09:41 GMTChina Sells Almost $65Mln Worth of Carbon Dioxide Emission Quotas, Environment Ministry Says
09:28 GMTIRGC Commander Says 'US Hand-Made Armies' Failed to Tackle Terrorists in Afghanistan, Iraq
09:21 GMTKate’s 'Coolness' and William’s 'Bullying' Led to Rift With Harry and Meghan, Book Claims
08:21 GMTIndia’s Main Opposition Party Takes a Dig at Grand Celebration on PM Modi’s Return From US
08:11 GMTPolling Places Open for Parliamentary Elections in Germany
08:00 GMTEximbank Will Support Russian Exports to Croatia
07:45 GMTUS Treasury Could Run Out of Cash by Mid-October, Think Tank Warns as Government Shutdown Looms
07:31 GMTGloves Off: Prince Andrew Takes New Legal Strategy, Aims to Fight Sex Abuse Allegations, Media Says
07:10 GMTMan Arrested on Suspicion of Murder of London Teacher Sabina Nessa
07:06 GMTExplosion in Southwestern Pakistan Kills Four Soldiers, Two Injured, Reports Suggest