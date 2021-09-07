Registration was successful!
Texas Governor Abbott Signs Republican Voting Restriction Bill Into Law

https://sputniknews.com/20210907/us-aircraft-conduct-reconnaissance-close-to-taiwan-think-tank-states-1088857152.html
US Aircraft Conduct Reconnaissance Close to Taiwan, Think Tank States
US Aircraft Conduct Reconnaissance Close to Taiwan, Think Tank States

16:17 GMT 07.09.2021
© AP Photo / Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha JetzerIn this photo provided by U.S. Navy, an F/A-18E Super Hornet lands on the flight deck of the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), as USS Nimitz (CVN 68) steams alongside in the South China Sea, Monday, July 6, 2020.
BEIJING (Sputnik) - The United States deployed four reconnaissance planes and one unmanned aircraft over the South China Sea near Taiwan on Tuesday, the South China Sea Strategic Situation Probing Initiative (SCSPI), a Chinese think tank, said.

"Up to five US reconnaissance aircraft were spotted over the #SouthChinaSea Sep 7, a day after USS Carl Vinson entered the region. USAF: E-8C #AE1492, RC-135W #AE01CC. USN: MQ-4C #AE5C76, 2*P-8As #AE67A2 #AE67DD," the SCSPI tweeted.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan — a territory with its own democratically elected government — maintains that it is an autonomous country and has political and economic relations with several other nations that recognise its sovereignty.
In late August, Beijing criticised Washington for allegedly undermining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait after two US warships passed through.
The US does not recognise Taiwan as a sovereign nation but has informal relations with the island.
