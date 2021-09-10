China Scrambles Its J-16, Su-30 Fighter Jets to Repel US Spy Plane P-8 Near Taiwan - Video

China’s People’s Liberation Army released a video on Friday in which a pilot can be heard warning US military aircraft as it conducted an overflight operation near Taiwan."This is the Chinese air force. You are approaching China's territorial airspace. Leave immediately or you will be intercepted," the Chinese air force pilot said. The US P-8 maritime patrol aircraft was reportedly flying near southwest airspace off the island of Taiwan on 6 September. Observers believe that it was SU-30s and J-16s of China’s air force which headed off the American spy plane.The incident took place a day after Taiwan accused China of dispatching nearly two dozen warplanes, including nuclear-capable bombers, into Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ).Taiwan has become a point of contention between the US and China. On Friday, the Chinese foreign ministry said that the one-China principle is the political foundation of China-US relations.
Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing has urged the US to stop fuelling tensions in the region while interacting with Taiwan. On Friday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that the Taiwan question is the most important and sensitive issue in China-US relations.
The US P-8 maritime patrol aircraft was reportedly flying near southwest airspace off the island of Taiwan on 6 September. Observers believe that it was SU-30s and J-16s of China’s air force which headed off the American spy plane.
The incident took place a day after Taiwan accused China of dispatching nearly two dozen warplanes, including nuclear-capable bombers, into Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ).
Taiwan has become a point of contention between the US and China. On Friday, the Chinese foreign ministry said that the one-China principle is the political foundation of China-US relations.