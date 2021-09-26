Registration was successful!
Rewards Totalling $30,000 Offered for Info About Gabby Petito's Missing Boyfriend
Rewards Totalling $30,000 Offered for Info About Gabby Petito's Missing Boyfriend
Rewards totalling $30,000 have been offered for any information to help law enforcement officials track down the late Gabby Petito's missing boyfriend.Authorities believe that 22-year-old Petito was murdered while on a cross-country trip with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie. On Monday, the woman's remains were located in a remote area of Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park.Separately, Jerry Torres, a neighbour of the Petito family, tweeted that he and his daughter extend their "deepest condolences to the family of Gabby Petito", and that they are "offering a reward of $5,000 for tips leading to an arrest".Shortly thereafter, Torres' reward soared to $10,000 thanks to help from Steve Moyer, the former deputy chief of police in Sarasota, Florida.Gabrielle Petito left for a cross-country trip with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, 23, in July. On 1 September, Laundrie returned home to North Port, Florida, in the white van that the couple had used for the trip, but Gabrielle was not with him.On 11 September, Petito's parents reported her missing, before a coroner confirmed that remains earlier found at a campground in Wyoming were those of the 22-year-old.The FBI has since initiated a search for Laundrie, who disappeared after having returned from the van trip.
https://sputniknews.com/20210922/park-ranger-implored-gabby-petito-to-distance-herself-from-toxic-relationship-with-brian-laundrie--1089284962.html
Rewards Totalling $30,000 Offered for Info About Gabby Petito's Missing Boyfriend

14:42 GMT 26.09.2021
A makeshift memorial for Gabby Petito is seen, after a woman's body found in a Wyoming national park was identified as that of the missing 22-year-old travel blogger, near North Port City Hall in North Port, Florida, U.S., September 22, 2021
A makeshift memorial for Gabby Petito is seen, after a woman's body found in a Wyoming national park was identified as that of the missing 22-year-old travel blogger, near North Port City Hall in North Port, Florida, U.S., September 22, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.09.2021
© REUTERS / SHANNON STAPLETON
Oleg Burunov
Oleg Burunov
On Tuesday, the FBI said that a Wyoming coroner had confirmed that remains earlier found at a campground in the state belong to Gabby Petito, and that the manner of death is homicide.
Rewards totalling $30,000 have been offered for any information to help law enforcement officials track down the late Gabby Petito's missing boyfriend.
Authorities believe that 22-year-old Petito was murdered while on a cross-country trip with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie. On Monday, the woman's remains were located in a remote area of Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park.
Gabrielle Petito poses for a photo with Brian Laundrie in this undated handout photo.
Gabrielle Petito, 22, who was reported missing on September 11, 2021 after traveling with her boyfriend around the country in a van and never returned home, poses for a photo with Brian Laundrie in this undated handout photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.09.2021
Gabrielle Petito poses for a photo with Brian Laundrie in this undated handout photo.
© REUTERS / FLORIDA POLICE

Meanwhile, the personal injury law firm Boohoff Law has announced that it is offering a $20,000 reward to be "paid once the investigating law enforcement agency supplies" the firm with "written verification that a tip helped lead to locating" Laundrie.

Separately, Jerry Torres, a neighbour of the Petito family, tweeted that he and his daughter extend their "deepest condolences to the family of Gabby Petito", and that they are "offering a reward of $5,000 for tips leading to an arrest".
Shortly thereafter, Torres' reward soared to $10,000 thanks to help from Steve Moyer, the former deputy chief of police in Sarasota, Florida.
An Instagram photo of missing woman Gabrielle Petito and her boyfriend Brian Laundrie on March 18, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.09.2021
Park Ranger 'Implored' Gabby Petito to Distance Herself From Toxic Relationship With Brian Laundrie
22 September, 00:19 GMT
22 September, 00:19 GMT
Gabrielle Petito left for a cross-country trip with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, 23, in July. On 1 September, Laundrie returned home to North Port, Florida, in the white van that the couple had used for the trip, but Gabrielle was not with him.
On 11 September, Petito's parents reported her missing, before a coroner confirmed that remains earlier found at a campground in Wyoming were those of the 22-year-old.
The FBI has since initiated a search for Laundrie, who disappeared after having returned from the van trip.
© 2021 Sputnik.
