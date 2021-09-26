https://sputniknews.com/20210926/rewards-totalling-30000-offered-for-info-about-gabby-petitos-missing-boyfriend-1089425307.html
Rewards Totalling $30,000 Offered for Info About Gabby Petito's Missing Boyfriend
Rewards Totalling $30,000 Offered for Info About Gabby Petito's Missing Boyfriend
On Tuesday, the FBI said that a Wyoming coroner had confirmed that remains earlier found at a campground in the state belong to Gabby Petito, and that the manner of death is homicide.
Rewards totalling $30,000 have been offered for any information to help law enforcement officials track down the late Gabby Petito's missing boyfriend.
Authorities believe that 22-year-old Petito was murdered while on a cross-country trip with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie. On Monday, the woman's remains were located in a remote area of Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park.
Meanwhile, the personal injury law firm Boohoff Law has announced that it is offering a $20,000 reward to be "paid once the investigating law enforcement agency supplies" the firm with "written verification that a tip helped lead to locating" Laundrie.
Separately, Jerry Torres, a neighbour of the Petito family, tweeted that he and his daughter extend their "deepest condolences to the family of Gabby Petito", and that they are "offering a reward of $5,000 for tips leading to an arrest".
Shortly thereafter, Torres' reward soared to $10,000 thanks to help from Steve Moyer, the former deputy chief of police in Sarasota, Florida.
Gabrielle Petito left for a cross-country trip
with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, 23, in July. On 1 September, Laundrie returned home to North Port, Florida, in the white van that the couple had used for the trip, but Gabrielle was not with him.
On 11 September, Petito's parents reported her missing, before a coroner confirmed that remains earlier found at a campground in Wyoming were those of the 22-year-old.
The FBI has since initiated a search for Laundrie, who disappeared after having returned from the van trip.