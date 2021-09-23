FBI Issues Arrest Warrant for Brian Laundrie in Connection to Gabby Petito's Death
21:54 GMT 23.09.2021 (Updated: 22:36 GMT 23.09.2021)
© REUTERS / FLORIDA POLICEGabrielle Petito, 22, who was reported missing on September 11, 2021 after traveling with her boyfriend around the country in a van and never returned home, poses for a photo with Brian Laundrie in this undated handout photo.
© REUTERS / FLORIDA POLICE
Being updated
Authorities believe Gabby Petito, 22, was murdered while on a cross-country trip with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie. The remains of Petito, who was reported missing on September 11, were located earlier this week in a remote area of Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park.
Law enforcement officials are on the hunt for Brian Laundrie following the Wednesday issuance of a federal arrest warrant, which was issued pursuant to a grand jury indictment, according to a statement published on Thursday by the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Denver branch.
"While this warrant allows law enforcement to arrest Mr. Laundrie, the FBI and our partners across the country continue to investigate the facts and circumstances of Ms. Petito's homicide," FBI-Denver Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider said in a quoted statement.
"We urge individuals with knowledge of Mr. Laundrie's role in this matter or his current whereabouts to contact the FBI," he added. "No piece of information is too small or inconsequential to support our efforts in this investigation."
Today's official #FBIDenver statement and the relevant charging documents are attached. pic.twitter.com/KMEIMOuqKH— FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) September 23, 2021
The FBI is particularly interested in assistance from any individual who utilized the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area, a section of the Grand Teton National Park and Bridger-Teton National Forest, between August 27 through August 30.
Authorities are scouring the Carlton Reserve, a 25,000-acre Florida reserve, in search of Laundrie, who has been missing since he returned home without Petito on September 14.
Search at the Carlton Reserve for Brian Laundrie is starting again this morning. pic.twitter.com/pyu4m9u1VR— Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) September 23, 2021
Law enforcement officials, including the North Port Police Department, have mobilized several resources to search the sprawling Florida swamplands.
"ATVs, UTVs. We have multiple drone operators that have been sent out in numerous teams. So we will mix the resources and deploy them out, so if they encounter flooded areas, or terrain they can’t access with these wheeled vehicles, we’ll deploy our drones," said North Port Police Commander Joe Fussell, as reported by CBS News.
"Terrain’s very difficult. Essentially, 75% of it is underwater, and other areas that are dry, we’re trying to clear," Fussell added.
Authorities have concluded their search of the Florida swamplands for the day.
FBI-Denver confirmed earlier this week that agents searching a remote area near the park on Sunday located and assisted in the recovery of remains that were consistent with Petito's description.
Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue later confirmed the remains are indeed those of Petito. The coroner, who has yet to release a final autopsy result, made the initial determination that the 22-year-old died by homicide.