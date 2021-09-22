https://sputniknews.com/20210922/park-ranger-implored-gabby-petito-to-distance-herself-from-toxic-relationship-with-brian-laundrie--1089284962.html
Park Ranger ‘Implored’ Gabby Petito to Distance Herself From Toxic Relationship With Brian Laundrie
A National Park Service ranger who responded to a domestic incident between Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito in Utah just weeks before the travel blogger’s remains were found urged her to distance herself from the “toxic” relationship.Melissa Hulls was among several officers who responded to a 911 call reporting an alleged domestic assault involving Petito, 22, and Laundrie, 23.Hulls arrived to find the couple pulled over by a Moab police officer inside the park and spoke with Petito.Police bodycam footage was released last week of the encounter, showing Petito sitting in the back of a police cruiser appearing distraught and in tears.The initial 911 call, released Monday, has since revealed a witness first reported seeing the “gentleman was slapping the girl,” according to new audio obtained from the Grand County Sheriff’s Office.Ranger Melissa Hulls pulled Petito to the side to speak in private, in hopes that she would feel more comfortable speaking one-on-one with a female officer, according to Insider."I was imploring with her to re-evaluate the relationship, asking her if she was happy in the relationship with him, and basically saying this was an opportunity for her to find another path, to make a change in her life," she said.The FBI confirmed on Tuesday that the remains found over the weekend in Grand Teton National Park were those of Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito, the Florida woman who went missing during a cross-country trip with her fiancé.The Teton County coroner confirmed the identity and said the manner of Gabby's death was homicide.Hulls has said she's been unable to revisit the footage from that evening since hearing that the FBI recovered a body in Wyoming consistent with the descriptions of Petito.
Park Ranger ‘Implored’ Gabby Petito to Distance Herself From Toxic Relationship With Brian Laundrie
00:19 GMT 22.09.2021 (Updated: 00:20 GMT 22.09.2021)
Laundrie's behavior has been widely deemed suspicious, since he returned home without his fiancée acting absolutely calm and refused to talk to the authorities without his lawyer. He then went missing, while many believe he actually went into "hiding".
A National Park Service ranger who responded to a domestic incident between Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito in Utah just weeks before the travel blogger’s remains were found urged her to distance herself from the “toxic” relationship.
“I was probably more candid with her than I should’ve been,” Melissa Hulls, the visitor and resource protection supervisor at Arches National Park, told Insider in an interview about her conversation with Petito on August 12.
Melissa Hulls was among several officers who responded to a 911 call reporting an alleged domestic assault involving Petito, 22, and Laundrie, 23.
Hulls arrived to find the couple pulled over by a Moab police officer inside the park and spoke with Petito.
Police bodycam footage was released last week of the encounter, showing Petito sitting in the back of a police cruiser appearing distraught and in tears.
The initial 911 call, released Monday, has since revealed
a witness first reported seeing the “gentleman was slapping the girl,” according to new audio obtained from the Grand County Sheriff’s Office.
Ranger Melissa Hulls pulled Petito to the side to speak in private, in hopes that she would feel more comfortable speaking one-on-one with a female officer, according to Insider.
"I was imploring with her to re-evaluate the relationship, asking her if she was happy in the relationship with him, and basically saying this was an opportunity for her to find another path, to make a change in her life," she said.
"She had a lot of anxiety about being away from him, I honestly thought if anything was going to change, it would be after they got home to Florida."
The FBI confirmed
on Tuesday that the remains found over the weekend in Grand Teton National Park were those of Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito, the Florida woman who went missing during a cross-country trip with her fiancé.
The Teton County coroner confirmed the identity and said the manner of Gabby's death was homicide.
Hulls has said she's been unable to revisit the footage from that evening since hearing that the FBI recovered a body in Wyoming consistent with the descriptions of Petito.
“It’s hard not to second-guess myself, and wish I said more, or wish I had found the right words to make her believe that she deserved more.”