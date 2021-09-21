The remains were discovered yesterday after Petito had been reported missing on September 11th. The 22-year-old blogger had been on a cross-country trip with her fiance Brian Laundrie, who remains the primary suspect. Laundrie returned to his family's home in Florida on September 1st without Gabby. It wasn't until ten days after he returned that she was reported missing. The couple was last seen together on August 12th when a police officer reported to a domestic incident outside of Moab, Utah. In the police footage, Gabby is visibly distressed and the officer instructed the couple to separate for the night.
Family Lawyer Reportedly Confirms Human Remains Found in Wyoming Belong to Gabby Petito
The attorney for the Petito family confirms that the remains found near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming belong to Gabby Petito.
