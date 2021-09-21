Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: World Leaders Participate in First Day of 76th UN General Assembly

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210921/search-for-fianc-of-gabby-petito-brian-laundrie-resumes-in-florida-wilderness-1089279490.html
Search for Fiancé of Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie, Resumes in Florida Wilderness
Search for Fiancé of Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie, Resumes in Florida Wilderness
Just one day after calling it off, the FBI and police resumed their search for 23-year-old Brian Laundrie in a 25,000-acre wildlife Florida reserve on Tuesday. 21.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-21T19:11+0000
2021-09-21T19:11+0000
us
crime
florida
missing person
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/15/1089256948_0:56:740:472_1920x0_80_0_0_0a1cf26d4fad130eae9ec77cb615665a.jpg
North Port police are working with the FBI agents and members of other law enforcement agencies in their search at the wildlife Carlton Reserve in Sarasota, Florida, where Laundrie is believed to have vanished on a hike a week ago after being named a person of interest in his girlfriend Gabby Petito’s disappearance.According to police, his parents reported seeing him last Tuesday, September 14, in hiking gear.North Port officers and FBI agents spent much of the weekend searching the reserve for Laundrie. North Port police believed they “exhausted all avenues in searching the grounds there.”Authorities returned to resume the search on Tuesday morning, according to the North Port Police Department.The wildlife reserve is known to have miles long of campgrounds and trails, and law enforcement is facing very difficult terrain in search of Brian Laundrie.Authorities assessed drone and K9 search and rescue teams to help facilitate the search. Investigators took some of Laundrie’s clothing from his parents’ home to provide a scent for the search dogs.“This is dangerous work for the search crews as they are wading through gator and snake-infested swamps and flooded hiking and biking trails.”North Port Police posted several pictures of their “By land. By air,” search to Twitter.As the search continues for Laundrie in Florida, an autopsy is scheduled to be conducted on remains found in Wyoming. Medical examiners are seeking to determine if it is Gabby Petito.
https://sputniknews.com/20210920/mystery-deepens-around-gabby-petitos-disappearance-as-fbi-finds-body-matching-her-description-1089243369.html
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Adriana Montes
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg
Adriana Montes
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/15/1089256948_0:0:740:555_1920x0_80_0_0_30a85ff430da7fecf9e7b68380a3d2ef.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, crime, florida, missing person

Search for Fiancé of Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie, Resumes in Florida Wilderness

19:11 GMT 21.09.2021
© Photo : Instagram / gabspetitoAn Instagram photo of missing woman Gabrielle Petito and her boyfriend Brian Laundrie on March 18, 2020
An Instagram photo of missing woman Gabrielle Petito and her boyfriend Brian Laundrie on March 18, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.09.2021
© Photo : Instagram / gabspetito
Subscribe
- Sputnik International
Adriana Montes
Reporter
All materials
Just one day after calling it off, the FBI and police resumed their search for 23-year-old Brian Laundrie in a 25,000-acre wildlife Florida reserve on Tuesday.
North Port police are working with the FBI agents and members of other law enforcement agencies in their search at the wildlife Carlton Reserve in Sarasota, Florida, where Laundrie is believed to have vanished on a hike a week ago after being named a person of interest in his girlfriend Gabby Petito’s disappearance.
Gabrielle Petito, 22, who was reported missing on September 11, 2021 after traveling with her boyfriend around the country in a van and never returned home, is shown in this undated handout photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.09.2021
Mystery Deepens Around Gabby Petito's Disappearance as FBI Finds Body Matching Her Description
Yesterday, 15:45 GMT
According to police, his parents reported seeing him last Tuesday, September 14, in hiking gear.
North Port officers and FBI agents spent much of the weekend searching the reserve for Laundrie. North Port police believed they “exhausted all avenues in searching the grounds there.”
Authorities returned to resume the search on Tuesday morning, according to the North Port Police Department.
The wildlife reserve is known to have miles long of campgrounds and trails, and law enforcement is facing very difficult terrain in search of Brian Laundrie.
Authorities assessed drone and K9 search and rescue teams to help facilitate the search. Investigators took some of Laundrie’s clothing from his parents’ home to provide a scent for the search dogs.
“Please be aware, the Carlton Reserve is a vast and unforgiving location at times. It is currently waist-deep in water in many areas,” North Port Police spokesman Josh Taylor said.
“This is dangerous work for the search crews as they are wading through gator and snake-infested swamps and flooded hiking and biking trails.”
North Port Police posted several pictures of their “By land. By air,” search to Twitter.
As the search continues for Laundrie in Florida, an autopsy is scheduled to be conducted on remains found in Wyoming. Medical examiners are seeking to determine if it is Gabby Petito.
001000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:37 GMTThe US Space Force’s Oldest Adversary, Social Media, Roasts Their New Uniforms
19:25 GMTTraffic on Motorway in German Bavaria Halted Due to Armed Hostage-Taking Situation - Reports
19:24 GMTJoe Biden, DHS Chief Upset by 'Horrible' Videos of Border Patrol Dealing With Haitian Migrants
19:24 GMTBiden Believes Footage From US-Mexico Border ‘Horrific’ and Supports Probe
19:15 GMTSoldiers Killed in Galwan Valley Clash With India Now Part of Patriotism Lessons for Kids in China
19:14 GMT‘An Unpredictable Ally’: Does the AUKUS Pact Undermine the Quad's Significance?
19:11 GMTSearch for Fiancé of Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie, Resumes in Florida Wilderness
18:54 GMTFrench Defenсe Minister Says US Instigating Confrontation With China
18:48 GMTNew ‘Storytelling’ in Skripal, Litvinenko Cases Meant to 'Sabotage' Effort to End Russia-UK Cold War
18:40 GMTTexas Governor Says Biden Has Not Granted Federal Emergency Declaration Over Border Crisis
18:39 GMTWoman Claims US Billionaire Leon Black Raped Her in Jeffrey Epstein’s Townhouse, Media Says
18:29 GMTMigrants Escape After Overtaking Transport Bus
18:08 GMTVolcano Continues to Erupt on Spanish Island of La Palma
17:49 GMT'US Hegemonic System' Has 'Failed Miserably', Iran's Raisi Tells UN
17:24 GMTUSAF Reveals It Has Five New B-21 Strat Bombers in Production, Not Two as Originally Reported
17:07 GMTAncient Pyramid Made From Volcanic Ash Likely Built to 'Calm Earth’s Anger,' Media Says
17:00 GMTDozens Protest Outside UN Headquarters Against US Global Military Engagements
16:43 GMTUS House Democrats Introduce Legislation to Prevent Presidential Abuses
16:35 GMTPalestinians Ready to Renew Talks With Israel If They Show Readiness, Foreign Minister Says
16:31 GMTRussian Embassy in UK Slams Scotland Yard's Approach to Fact-Finding in Skripal Case