Search for Fiancé of Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie, Resumes in Florida Wilderness

Just one day after calling it off, the FBI and police resumed their search for 23-year-old Brian Laundrie in a 25,000-acre wildlife Florida reserve on Tuesday.
North Port police are working with the FBI agents and members of other law enforcement agencies in their search at the wildlife Carlton Reserve in Sarasota, Florida, where Laundrie is believed to have vanished on a hike a week ago after being named a person of interest in his girlfriend Gabby Petito’s disappearance.
According to police, his parents reported seeing him last Tuesday, September 14, in hiking gear.
North Port officers and FBI agents spent much of the weekend searching the reserve for Laundrie. North Port police believed they “exhausted all avenues in searching the grounds there.”
Authorities returned to resume the search on Tuesday morning, according to the North Port Police Department.
The wildlife reserve is known to have miles long of campgrounds and trails, and law enforcement is facing very difficult terrain in search of Brian Laundrie.
Authorities assessed drone and K9 search and rescue teams to help facilitate the search. Investigators took some of Laundrie’s clothing from his parents’ home to provide a scent for the search dogs.
“Please be aware, the Carlton Reserve is a vast and unforgiving location at times. It is currently waist-deep in water in many areas,” North Port Police spokesman Josh Taylor said.
“This is dangerous work for the search crews as they are wading through gator and snake-infested swamps and flooded hiking and biking trails.”
North Port Police posted several pictures
of their “By land. By air,” search to Twitter.
As the search continues for Laundrie in Florida, an autopsy is scheduled to be conducted on remains found in Wyoming. Medical examiners are seeking to determine if it is Gabby Petito.