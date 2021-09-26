Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210926/labour-leader-says-its-not-right-to-say-only-women-have-a-cervix-1089418335.html
Labour Leader Says It's 'Not Right' to Say Only Women Have a Cervix
Labour Leader Says It's 'Not Right' to Say Only Women Have a Cervix
Labour has supported changing the law to allow transgender people access to women-only spaces on the basis of "self-identification" only. Canterbury MP Rosie... 26.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-26T11:54+0000
2021-09-26T12:35+0000
keir starmer
uk labour party
american civil liberties union (aclu)
ruth bader ginsburg
the lancet
brexit party
transgender
women
trans rights
transsexual
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1a/1089417195_0:0:3000:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_079830dbefb159b6aabcb7b4f79b94d2.jpg
The UK's opposition leader has claimed it was "not right" for one of his party's women MPs to say only a woman can have a cervix.Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer flew in the face of millennia of medical science in an interview with the BBC's Andrew Marr on Sunday morning, the second day of his party's annual conference in Brighton.Marr pressed the leader on Canterbury MP Rosie Duffield's decision not to attend the seaside gathering after receiving death threats from transgender rights activists over her insistence that the biological definition of a woman cannot include a man who identifies as such.Duffield has angered LGBT and trans campaigners by refusing to accept "self-ID as a passport for male-bodied biological men to enter protected spaces for biological women".Labour has supported changing the law to allow individuals to enjoy the rights of the current Gender Recognition Certificate on the basis of "self-identification". Currently transsexuals must be diagnosed with Gender Dysphoria and spend two years living as a member of the opposite sex before being allowed to use women-only facilities.Meanwhile, the party dropped an investigation into Young Labour chair Jess Barnard over tweets she posted last year referring to women opposed to self-ID by the pejorative "TERFs" — Trans-Exclusionary Radical Feminists. Former Conservative Prime Minister Theresa May backed the same policy, but her successor Boris Johnson has dropped the amendments which have proven controversial with women's organisations. Former Brexit Party MEP Baroness Claire Fox called Starmer's squirming on the issue "excruciating".The Labour leader's vacillation came just days after the medical journal "The Lancet" caused outrage with a front-cover quote referring to women as "bodies with vaginas" in a clumsy attempt at political correctness. The American Civil Liberties Union also drew fire for publishing an edited quote by late US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in support of abortion rights — with the words "woman" and "she" replaced with "person" and "they" throughout.
https://sputniknews.com/20210903/trans-woman-charged-after-accusations-of-flashing-dck-to-women-and-girls-at-la-spa--1083786388.html
britain
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1a/1089417195_321:0:3000:2009_1920x0_80_0_0_4ebd3ee39600814ed197677161974368.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
keir starmer, uk labour party, american civil liberties union (aclu), ruth bader ginsburg, the lancet, brexit party, transgender, women, trans rights, transsexual, britain, uk

Labour Leader Says It's 'Not Right' to Say Only Women Have a Cervix

11:54 GMT 26.09.2021 (Updated: 12:35 GMT 26.09.2021)
© REUTERS / JEFF OVERS/BBCAndrew Marr Show in London
Andrew Marr Show in London - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.09.2021
© REUTERS / JEFF OVERS/BBC
Subscribe
James Tweedie - Sputnik International
James Tweedie
All materialsWrite to the author
Labour has supported changing the law to allow transgender people access to women-only spaces on the basis of "self-identification" only. Canterbury MP Rosie Duffield's opposition to that policy has prompted death threats against her by angry LGBT activists.
The UK's opposition leader has claimed it was "not right" for one of his party's women MPs to say only a woman can have a cervix.
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer flew in the face of millennia of medical science in an interview with the BBC's Andrew Marr on Sunday morning, the second day of his party's annual conference in Brighton.
Marr pressed the leader on Canterbury MP Rosie Duffield's decision not to attend the seaside gathering after receiving death threats from transgender rights activists over her insistence that the biological definition of a woman cannot include a man who identifies as such.
Duffield has angered LGBT and trans campaigners by refusing to accept "self-ID as a passport for male-bodied biological men to enter protected spaces for biological women".
Labour has supported changing the law to allow individuals to enjoy the rights of the current Gender Recognition Certificate on the basis of "self-identification". Currently transsexuals must be diagnosed with Gender Dysphoria and spend two years living as a member of the opposite sex before being allowed to use women-only facilities.
Meanwhile, the party dropped an investigation into Young Labour chair Jess Barnard over tweets she posted last year referring to women opposed to self-ID by the pejorative "TERFs" — Trans-Exclusionary Radical Feminists.
Los Angeles police - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.09.2021
'Trans Woman' Charged After Accusations of Flashing 'D**k' to Women and Girls at LA Spa
3 September, 08:53 GMT
Former Conservative Prime Minister Theresa May backed the same policy, but her successor Boris Johnson has dropped the amendments which have proven controversial with women's organisations.
Former Brexit Party MEP Baroness Claire Fox called Starmer's squirming on the issue "excruciating".
The Labour leader's vacillation came just days after the medical journal "The Lancet" caused outrage with a front-cover quote referring to women as "bodies with vaginas" in a clumsy attempt at political correctness.
The American Civil Liberties Union also drew fire for publishing an edited quote by late US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in support of abortion rights — with the words "woman" and "she" replaced with "person" and "they" throughout.
001100
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:51 GMTDozens of New Yorkers Stage Anti-Vaccine Protest at a Food Court Chanting F**k Joe Biden
12:41 GMTFour Inmates Dead, One Injured in Attempted Jailbreak in Philippines, Reports Suggest
12:40 GMTVirginia Giuffre to Reportedly Hand Prince Andrew Secret Doc Able to Defeat Her Lawsuit
12:37 GMTRussia Scrambles Three Su-35 Jets to Escort US B-52 Bomber Approaching Border in Pacific Ocean
12:32 GMTCyclone Gulab Likely to Make Landfall in India on Sunday Evening
12:21 GMTUN Chief Warns 'Humanity Unacceptably Close to Nuclear Annihilation'
12:09 GMTKremlin Says It Hopes for Consistency on Minsk Agreements From Germany After Merkel Leaves
12:02 GMTRussian Presidential Spokesman Says Gazprom Fulfilling All Obligations
11:54 GMTLabour Leader Says It's 'Not Right' to Say Only Women Have a Cervix
11:43 GMT'F**k Them': Carlson Responds to Yet Another Call to Fire Him Over 'Great Replacement' Theory
11:42 GMT'Piece of Scum': UK Labour Deputy Leader Lashes Out at Tories
11:14 GMTUK Transport Minister Calls on Britons to Behave Normally, Says There is No Shortage of Fuel
11:12 GMTHamas Has No Place in Sudan But Will It Give Up on Former 'Base'?
11:05 GMTJapan Should Look Into Having Nuclear Submarines, Candidate for Ruling Party Head Says
11:05 GMTIsraeli Soldiers Shoot Down Nazi Flag Raised Near Outpost in West Bank - Photo, Video
10:52 GMTTaiwan Strait Situation 'Complex and Grim', Xi Jinping Says as He Calls for 'National Reunification'
10:46 GMTHillary Clinton Urges to Call Her 'Madam Chancellor', But Netizens Come Up With Other Names
10:39 GMTGerman Green Party Might Find Some 'Rare Lizards' to Stop Nord Stream 2, AfD Co-Chair Warns
10:35 GMTWorld War II Bomb Suspends Elections at Several Polling Stations in Wuppertal, Germany
09:47 GMTTunisian Lawmaker Says Ennahda Party's Rigidity Led to Mass Resignation of Members