Labour MP Seeks Party Position Clarity Over Transgender Issues Amid Online Threats

Labour MP Rosie Duffield, who is vocal about the role self-identification plays when it comes to women's rights, will not be attending the upcoming Labour party conference in Brighton due to threats she received in the wake of her statements.Duffield has regularly posted on social media, expressing her views on transgender issues.Earlier this month, she said that while she fully supports the rights of all trans people, she refuses to accept "self-ID as a passport for male-bodied biological men to enter protected spaces for biological women"."That includes DV (domestic violence) refuges, women's prisons, single-sex wards and school toilets. I believe the majority of people also support this view. The mostly male aggression and verbal abuse about this has resulted in changes to my personal safety and security arrangements.." she elaborated. Duffield has since received threats online, which she said reached "pretty horrible" levels of "vitriol".Addressing the issue of Labour's stance on transgender rights, Duffield called on Keir Starmer, the party leader, to clarify the party's position. Speaking in a recent interview, she said it was "necessary" to speak about the issue. Duffield's ordeal has triggered further reactions on social media. The mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said it was "unacceptable" for Duffield felt unsafe, and called for "civilised" conversation. The Archbishop of Canterbury also took to Twitter to comment on the threats received by Duffield.
That is misogyny. Some angry strangers, none of whom have ever met me, have decided what I believe and that it is 'transphobic', which seems to others piling on to be the worst of all possible crimes. My sins? To agree that male-bodied people should not be included in lists...
"Lots of women have been asking to meet with Keir Starmer in groups or one-to-one about this issue and obviously he is incredibly busy, but it would be good to just clarify what our position is as a party and just to discuss how we go forward with this issue. He's always positive about trying to organise a meeting, it just hasn't happened yet. I think it is really necessary that we actually talk about this."
What a disgrace that chair of the women’s parliamentary Labour Party Rosie Duffield can’t attend Labour conference because of threats to her safety. Left misogyny in action. I’m surprised not to see more male Labour MPs speaking out in solidarity.
Rosie Duffield is perfectly entitled to her view that trans people should have the protections they have had for years, enshrined in the Equality Act, taken from them. But the fact she does so while a member of a supposedly progressive party is an embarrassment to Keir Starmer. https://t.co/CZLxOidgeV
The Archbishop of Canterbury also took to Twitter to comment on the threats received by Duffield.
"Absolutely everybody has the right to be safe from abuse, threat or harm. That includes Rosie Duffield AND the transgender community. It’s about time we looked for our shared humanity in our dealings with others, rather than the division. #disagreewell"