US, Australia, Japan, India Agree to Coordinate Afghanistan Policy
US, Australia, Japan, India Agree to Coordinate Afghanistan Policy
NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - The United States, Australia, Japan, and India agreed to coordinate policy on Afghanistan as their leaders met in Washington for the... 25.09.2021
The meeting, which was held on 24 September, also touched upon the COVID-19 pandemic, infrastructure projects, climate, education, and people-to-people exchanges, as well as partnerships on emerging technologies, space, and cybersecurity.The parties reiterated the importance of combating terrorism in Afghanistan and underlined that the country's territory should not be used to harbour terrorists, or to plan or finance terrorist attacks."We denounce the use of terrorist proxies and emphasised the importance of denying any logistical, financial, or military support to terrorist groups which could be used to launch or plan terror attacks, including cross-border attacks. We stand together in support of Afghan nationals, and call on the Taliban* to provide safe passage to any person wishing to leave Afghanistan, and to ensure that the human rights of all Afghans, including women, children, and minorities are respected", the statement read.The Taliban entered Kabul in mid-August. On 30 August, the US military completed its troop withdrawal from the country, bringing an end to the nearly twenty-year American military presence there.On 6 September, the Taliban claimed to have gained control of Panjshir, the last of 34 Afghan provinces not under their rule.The next day, the radical group unveiled an interim government of Afghanistan. It is led by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as foreign minister during the first Taliban rule and has been under UN sanctions since 2001.*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other countries.
US, Australia, Japan, India Agree to Coordinate Afghanistan Policy
13:16 GMT 25.09.2021 (Updated: 13:36 GMT 25.09.2021)
NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - The United States, Australia, Japan, and India agreed to coordinate policy on Afghanistan as their leaders met in Washington for the first-ever in-person Quad summit.
The meeting, which was held on 24 September, also touched upon the COVID-19 pandemic, infrastructure projects, climate, education, and people-to-people exchanges, as well as partnerships on emerging technologies, space, and cybersecurity.
"In South Asia, we will closely coordinate our diplomatic, economic, and human-rights policies towards Afghanistan and will deepen our counter-terrorism and humanitarian cooperation in the months ahead in accordance with UNSCR 2593", the Quad leaders said in a joint statement.
The parties reiterated the importance of combating terrorism in Afghanistan and underlined that the country's territory should not be used to harbour terrorists, or to plan or finance terrorist attacks.
"We denounce the use of terrorist proxies and emphasised the importance of denying any logistical, financial, or military support to terrorist groups which could be used to launch or plan terror attacks, including cross-border attacks. We stand together in support of Afghan nationals, and call on the Taliban* to provide safe passage to any person wishing to leave Afghanistan, and to ensure that the human rights of all Afghans, including women, children, and minorities are respected", the statement read.
The Taliban entered Kabul in mid-August. On 30 August, the US military completed its troop withdrawal from the country, bringing an end to the nearly twenty-year American military presence there.
On 6 September, the Taliban claimed to have gained control of Panjshir, the last of 34 Afghan provinces not under their rule.
The next day, the radical group unveiled an interim government of Afghanistan. It is led by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as foreign minister during the first Taliban rule and has been under UN sanctions since 2001.
*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other countries.