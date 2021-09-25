US, Australia, Japan, India Agree to Coordinate Afghanistan Policy

Registration was successful!
LIVE VIDEO: 'Yellow Vests' Activists Hold Rally in Paris

The meeting, which was held on 24 September, also touched upon the COVID-19 pandemic, infrastructure projects, climate, education, and people-to-people exchanges, as well as partnerships on emerging technologies, space, and cybersecurity.The parties reiterated the importance of combating terrorism in Afghanistan and underlined that the country's territory should not be used to harbour terrorists, or to plan or finance terrorist attacks."We denounce the use of terrorist proxies and emphasised the importance of denying any logistical, financial, or military support to terrorist groups which could be used to launch or plan terror attacks, including cross-border attacks. We stand together in support of Afghan nationals, and call on the Taliban* to provide safe passage to any person wishing to leave Afghanistan, and to ensure that the human rights of all Afghans, including women, children, and minorities are respected", the statement read.The Taliban entered Kabul in mid-August. On 30 August, the US military completed its troop withdrawal from the country, bringing an end to the nearly twenty-year American military presence there.On 6 September, the Taliban claimed to have gained control of Panjshir, the last of 34 Afghan provinces not under their rule.The next day, the radical group unveiled an interim government of Afghanistan. It is led by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as foreign minister during the first Taliban rule and has been under UN sanctions since 2001.*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other countries.
Per 20 anni gli USA hanno occupato l' AFGANISTAN ed a causa di questo sono morti migliaia e migliaia di persone. Io credo che gli U.S.A., il Regno Unito, la N. A. T. O., l' UE, Il Giappone, l' Australia e tutti coloro che hanno partecipato ad una OCCUPAZIONE ILLEGALE, ASSASSINA, e GUERRAFONDAIA non dovrebbero nemmeno essere presi in considerazione ma anzi...... DOVREBBERO PAGARE I DANNI DI GUERRA E RISPONDERE DI CRIMINI CONTRO L' UMANITA'. Serve una NORIMBERGA 2.0 CONTRO I PAESI RESPONSABILI DI QUESTO DISASTRO...!!! Altrimenti non parlate più ne di democrazia, ne di sicurezza, ne tantomeno di diritti fondamentali. SIETE PROPRIO VOI I PRIMI A NON AVERE LE CARATTERISTICHE DI GIUSTIZIA.....!!!!!
13:16 GMT 25.09.2021 (Updated: 13:36 GMT 25.09.2021)
© AFP 2021 / KIYOSHI OTAA monitor displaying a virtual meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden (top L), Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison (bottom L), Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga (top R) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seen during the virtual Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) meeting, at Suga's official residence in Tokyo on March 12, 2021.
A monitor displaying a virtual meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden (top L), Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison (bottom L), Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga (top R) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seen during the virtual Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) meeting, at Suga's official residence in Tokyo on March 12, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / KIYOSHI OTA
NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - The United States, Australia, Japan, and India agreed to coordinate policy on Afghanistan as their leaders met in Washington for the first-ever in-person Quad summit.
The meeting, which was held on 24 September, also touched upon the COVID-19 pandemic, infrastructure projects, climate, education, and people-to-people exchanges, as well as partnerships on emerging technologies, space, and cybersecurity.

"In South Asia, we will closely coordinate our diplomatic, economic, and human-rights policies towards Afghanistan and will deepen our counter-terrorism and humanitarian cooperation in the months ahead in accordance with UNSCR 2593", the Quad leaders said in a joint statement.

The parties reiterated the importance of combating terrorism in Afghanistan and underlined that the country's territory should not be used to harbour terrorists, or to plan or finance terrorist attacks.
"We denounce the use of terrorist proxies and emphasised the importance of denying any logistical, financial, or military support to terrorist groups which could be used to launch or plan terror attacks, including cross-border attacks. We stand together in support of Afghan nationals, and call on the Taliban* to provide safe passage to any person wishing to leave Afghanistan, and to ensure that the human rights of all Afghans, including women, children, and minorities are respected", the statement read.
The Taliban entered Kabul in mid-August. On 30 August, the US military completed its troop withdrawal from the country, bringing an end to the nearly twenty-year American military presence there.
On 6 September, the Taliban claimed to have gained control of Panjshir, the last of 34 Afghan provinces not under their rule.
The next day, the radical group unveiled an interim government of Afghanistan. It is led by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as foreign minister during the first Taliban rule and has been under UN sanctions since 2001.
*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other countries.
Per 20 anni gli USA hanno occupato l' AFGANISTAN ed a causa di questo sono morti migliaia e migliaia di persone. Io credo che gli U.S.A., il Regno Unito, la N. A. T. O., l' UE, Il Giappone, l' Australia e tutti coloro che hanno partecipato ad una OCCUPAZIONE ILLEGALE, ASSASSINA, e GUERRAFONDAIA non dovrebbero nemmeno essere presi in considerazione ma anzi...... DOVREBBERO PAGARE I DANNI DI GUERRA E RISPONDERE DI CRIMINI CONTRO L' UMANITA'. Serve una NORIMBERGA 2.0 CONTRO I PAESI RESPONSABILI DI QUESTO DISASTRO...!!! Altrimenti non parlate più ne di democrazia, ne di sicurezza, ne tantomeno di diritti fondamentali. SIETE PROPRIO VOI I PRIMI A NON AVERE LE CARATTERISTICHE DI GIUSTIZIA.....!!!!!
