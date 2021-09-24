Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Fourth Day of UN General Assembly's 76th Session

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210924/ahead-of-quad-meeting-congress-leader-rahul-gandhi-taunts-pm-modi-says-hes-scared-of-china-1089372317.html
Ahead of QUAD Meeting, Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Taunts PM Modi, Says He's 'Scared of China'
Ahead of QUAD Meeting, Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Taunts PM Modi, Says He's 'Scared of China'
India and China have been engaged in a border standoff since May 2020 amidst ongoing military and diplomatic talks to resolve it. Both countries have engaged... 24.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-24T17:24+0000
2021-09-24T17:24+0000
india
india
narendra modi
rahul gandhi
quadrilateral security dialogue (quad)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/13/1083414707_0:0:3073:1730_1920x0_80_0_0_bff5daf062e0e26cce98b0265650eb5c.jpg
Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with US President Joe Biden, a key leader from India's main opposition party Congress -- Rahul Gandhi -- has mocked Modi for being "scared of China".Congress leader Gandhi on Friday tweeted a video with several media reports of a Chinese incursion in the eastern Ladakh region of India, and took a jibe at Prime Minister Modi by referring to him as "Mr 56". The video that Rahul Gandhi tweeted includes a compilation of headlines that have appeared in various national newspapers in recent months, highlighting the growing Chinese footprint in the Ladakh sector and the loss of Indian troops' lives in skirmishes at the border with China. The Congress parliamentarian has frequently alleged that the Modi-led federal government has not been transparent about the extent of Chinese excursions and lost large part of Indian territory to China in the Ladakh sector. His party has called for a debate in the parliament on the conflict with China in the Ladakh sector, a demand that the governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has declined on a number of occasions.Gandhi's tweet comes at a time when Modi is currently on an official visit to the United States and set to attend the first ever in-person QUAD summit being hosted by Biden. The leaders of four nations who are part of QUAD, US, India, Japan and Australia are expected to discuss security issues, including the influence of China in the Indo-Pacific region and steps to counter it. Why Modi is Called 'Mr 56' by Opposition LeadersDuring the 2014 parliamentary elections in India, being a three-time Gujarat state chief, BJP leader Modi at a public rally used the word "56-inch Ka Seena" (an Indian way of denoting a the wide chest of a powerful and courageous man) while boasting of his state's development model. The phrase "Mr 56" is often jeeringly used by leaders of opposition parties for Modi. His use of this expression has also spurred several meme-fests and mock pages on Facebook, with the Congress party and many other politicians using the term in poll campaigns to make fun of him. Modi, however, went on to become the prime minister after the 2014 elections. Meanwhile, Gandhi's swipe at the prime minister was immediately condemned by the BJP's spokesperson R.P. Singh, who called the Congress lawmaker an "adolescent who does not have any knowledge of international politics".
india
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Priya Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/01/1081944855_0:29:2048:2077_100x100_80_0_0_fcca548f1670eac15afebf8b8e336044.jpg
Priya Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/01/1081944855_0:29:2048:2077_100x100_80_0_0_fcca548f1670eac15afebf8b8e336044.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/13/1083414707_70:0:2801:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ce462f61971306488f7d304e032e0ced.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
india, india, narendra modi, rahul gandhi, quadrilateral security dialogue (quad)

Ahead of QUAD Meeting, Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Taunts PM Modi, Says He's 'Scared of China'

17:24 GMT 24.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / DIPTENDU DUTTAIndia's Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi gestures as he addresses a rally during an election campaign at Shibmandir on the outskirts of Siliguri on April 14, 2021
India's Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi gestures as he addresses a rally during an election campaign at Shibmandir on the outskirts of Siliguri on April 14, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / DIPTENDU DUTTA
Subscribe
Priya Yadav - Sputnik International
Priya Yadav
All materials
India and China have been engaged in a border standoff since May 2020 amidst ongoing military and diplomatic talks to resolve it. Both countries have engaged in a blame game over the heavy deployment of troops and equipment in sensitive areas. The opposition party Congress has been critical of the Modi government's handling of the border conflict.
Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with US President Joe Biden, a key leader from India's main opposition party Congress -- Rahul Gandhi -- has mocked Modi for being "scared of China".
Congress leader Gandhi on Friday tweeted a video with several media reports of a Chinese incursion in the eastern Ladakh region of India, and took a jibe at Prime Minister Modi by referring to him as "Mr 56".
The video that Rahul Gandhi tweeted includes a compilation of headlines that have appeared in various national newspapers in recent months, highlighting the growing Chinese footprint in the Ladakh sector and the loss of Indian troops' lives in skirmishes at the border with China.
The Congress parliamentarian has frequently alleged that the Modi-led federal government has not been transparent about the extent of Chinese excursions and lost large part of Indian territory to China in the Ladakh sector.
His party has called for a debate in the parliament on the conflict with China in the Ladakh sector, a demand that the governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has declined on a number of occasions.
Gandhi's tweet comes at a time when Modi is currently on an official visit to the United States and set to attend the first ever in-person QUAD summit being hosted by Biden. The leaders of four nations who are part of QUAD, US, India, Japan and Australia are expected to discuss security issues, including the influence of China in the Indo-Pacific region and steps to counter it.

Why Modi is Called 'Mr 56' by Opposition Leaders

During the 2014 parliamentary elections in India, being a three-time Gujarat state chief, BJP leader Modi at a public rally used the word "56-inch Ka Seena" (an Indian way of denoting a the wide chest of a powerful and courageous man) while boasting of his state's development model.
The phrase "Mr 56" is often jeeringly used by leaders of opposition parties for Modi. His use of this expression has also spurred several meme-fests and mock pages on Facebook, with the Congress party and many other politicians using the term in poll campaigns to make fun of him.
Modi, however, went on to become the prime minister after the 2014 elections.
Meanwhile, Gandhi's swipe at the prime minister was immediately condemned by the BJP's spokesperson R.P. Singh, who called the Congress lawmaker an "adolescent who does not have any knowledge of international politics".
010100
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
17:54 GMTProtesting Indian Farmers’ Leader Urges US President to Raise Their Concerns While Meeting PM Modi
17:47 GMTUnited Airlines Fined $1.9M by US Transportation Dept. for Breaking Rules on Long Tarmac Delays
17:38 GMTNetizens Left in Stitches After Canadian PM Trudeau Fails to Pronounce LGBTQ2+
17:24 GMTAhead of QUAD Meeting, Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Taunts PM Modi, Says He's 'Scared of China'
17:01 GMTThousands of Healthcare Activists Hold Nationwide Protest in India Demanding Better Pay, Facilities
16:55 GMT'Lying Diplomacy': China Hits Out at India, Japan as Quad Members Accused It of Economic Coercion
16:52 GMTUS Treasury Greenlights Certain Transactions With Taliban
16:48 GMTWeak, Boring and Out-of-Touch: Labour Leader Panned by Voters on Eve of Conference
16:36 GMTMessi to Miss Montpellier Game, But May Feature in PSG's Blockbuster Clash Against Man City
16:29 GMTIsraeli Spy Cell Might Have Stolen Sensitive Defence Industry Data From Ankara, Turkish Media Claims
16:24 GMTNovatek Says Has Nothing to Do With Gyetvay Trial in US But Will Support Its Top Manager
16:18 GMTBitcoin, Ethereum Fall as China Declares All Cryptocurrency-Related Transactions Illegal
16:17 GMTSoon, Football Fans in Britain Might Say 'Cheers' in Stadiums
16:14 GMTUS Reaches Deal With Huawei CFO Meng to Resolve Charges
16:05 GMTGermany Holding Last Election Rallies Before Voting
15:57 GMTFinal Debates See German Chancellor Candidates Clash on Foreign Policy, Nord Stream 2, Green Habits
15:45 GMTTrump Attorneys Claim Twitter Service Agreement Does Not Apply to Him in Capacity of POTUS
15:41 GMTEU Ready to Use Bloc's Resources to Protect Polish Border With Belarus at Warsaw's Request
15:37 GMTWoman Accuses CNN Anchor Chris Cuomo of Sexual Harassment
15:25 GMTPolice Complaint Filed Against ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ for Depicting Actor Drinking in Courtroom Act