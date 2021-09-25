https://sputniknews.com/20210925/photographer-denies-border-patrol-agents-whipped-haitian-illegal-immigrants-1089400305.html

Photographer Denies Border Patrol Agents Whipped Haitian Illegal Immigrants

Photographer Denies Border Patrol Agents Whipped Haitian Illegal Immigrants

Up to 15,000 Haitian citizens waded across the Rio Grande from Mexico to the US this month, founding a squatter camp under a road overpass in the town of Del... 25.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-25T13:22+0000

2021-09-25T13:22+0000

2021-09-25T13:22+0000

joe biden

haiti

us

texas

illegal immigrants

alejandro mayorkas

rio grande

pbs

kamala harris

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/19/1089399183_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_ff451efc1d636d96b88396d5db6d6fe6.jpg

The photographer, whose images of mounted US border patrol agents confronting illegal immigrants was compared to slave-driving, has denied they whipped the Haitian men.Paul Ratje's photos taken at the Mexican-US border in Del Rio, Texas, have been seized upon by top members of the ruling Democratic Party and some journalists. But the snapper said the officers were twirling the reins of their horses and were not lashing the Haitian immigrants wading across the Rio Grande River.The photojournalist said he was standing on the Mexican bank of the river when he took the pictures. "Some of the Haitian men started running, trying to go around the horses", he explained.On Thursday, reporter Yamiche Alcindor from publicly-funded broadcaster PBS pressed President Joe Biden's spokeswoman Jen Psaki on why the White House had not yet condemned the actions of its border police.Biden's administration moved swiftly to crack down on the immigrants by deporting many of them to Haiti — following months of criticism over the record numbers of undocumented migrants across the Mexican border in the wake of relaxed asylum-seeker rules.But on Friday, the president said the border patrol agents in the images would "pay" for the controversy, while Vice-President Kamala Harris said she was "deeply troubled" by it. Customs and Border Protection officers, who are federal employees answerable to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), were angered that Washington had thrown them under the bus amid Democrat infighting.DHS chief Alejandro Mayorkas said on Friday that the makeshift camp under the river bridge at Del Rio, which had held thousands of migrants, had been cleared. He added that the agents photographed had been placed on administrative duties.

https://sputniknews.com/20210925/biden-comments-on-border-patrol-video-1089387294.html

haiti

us

texas

rio grande

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

joe biden, haiti, us, texas, illegal immigrants, alejandro mayorkas, rio grande, pbs, kamala harris